5A Southern

Pine Creek Eagles

Coach: Todd Miller

Last year: 10-3 (4-1); reached 5A state semifinals

Returning starters: Ramon Pacheco, sr., DB; Cameron Cooper, jr., QB; Cannon Budge, sr., FS; Elijah Roy, jr., WR; Mason Miller, sr., RB/LB; Jonathan Coar, jr., RB; Justis Nicholson, sr., CB; Luke Zimmerman, sr., WR; Layten Robinson, sr., SS; Caleb Petree, so., LB; Isaac Landry, jr., DL; Tristan Randall, sr., DL; Joe List, sr., TE; Jenken Kondratow, sr., DL; Connor Laxson, sr., OL; Kai Goetze, sr., TE; DJ Johnson, jr., OL; Carson Caplan, sr., OL.

Outlook: “We’re chasing to be our best in the community, classroom and on the field,” Miller said.

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans

Coach: Jake Novotny

Last year: 8-4 (3-2); reached second round of 5A playoffs

5A Metro North

Doherty Spartans

Coach: Dwight Hale

Last year 7-4 (5-0); reached 4A playoffs

4A Pikes Peak

Rampart Rams

Coach: Rob Royer

Last year: 4-7 (2-2); reached 4A playoffs

Returning starters: Hadyn Benoit, sr., QB; Maciu Ramaqa, sr., RB; Cam Bruns, jr., RB; Riggs Riker, sr., TE; Peter Richardson, sr., OL; Lorenzo Guinto, jr., OL; Nate Isaacson, sr., P.

Outlook: “We are very proud of our program's efforts this summer,” Royer said. “They have worked very hard and we are excited to get the season started!”

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks

Coach: Jay Saravis

Last year: 4-6 (0-4)

Returning starters: Griffin LaRue, sr., OL/DL; Brad Ragain, sr., OL; Will Weinstein, sr., WR; Bruce Archambault, sr., QB; Levi Houger, sr., LB; Troy Heroldt, sr., LB.

Outlook: “This year's team is very coachable and smart,” Saravis said.

Air Academy Kadets

Coach: Scott Grinde

Last year: 6-5 (1-3); reached the 4A playoffs

Returning starters: Jaiden Finkle, sr., OL/DL; Lucas Garrett, sr., OL/LB; Jackson Jardeleza, sr., OL/DL; Jason Jones, sr., FB/DB; Caleb Kasayka, jr., TE/DL; King David Rogers, sr., WR/DB.

Outlook: “The 2022 team made the CHSAA state play-offs for the first time in 15 years,” Grinde said. “The 2023 version of Kadet Football will be much younger (both in age and in experience), and has put the work in, has a great attitude and is ready to compete each and every day to get better.”

Vista Ridge Wolves

Coach: Mike Vrana

Last year: 8-4 (3-1)

Returning starters: Chayden Warren, jr., OL; Nayshaun Hall, jr., RB; Kobe Dooley, so., WR; Addi Vrana, jr., K; Wesley Wright, sr., DB; Austyn Larson, sr., DB; Mason Carter, jr., LB; Ken Bernard, sr., LB.

Outlook: “We have a lot of talent but a lot of inexperience,” Vrana said. “We’re working hard to put it all together by the time the playoffs start.”

Palmer Ridge Bears

Coach: Zach Carlton

Last year: 12-1 (4-0); reached 4A state semifinals

Returning starters: Derek Hester, sr., QB; Court Towns, jr., OL; Jaden Frank, sr., OL; Owen Miranowski, sr., OL/DL; TJ Mabe, sr., TE/DL; Holden Wright, sr., RB/LB; Cooper Havenar, sr., LB; Josh Paganacci, sr., DB; Jett Ziegler, sr., DB.

4A Southern

Coronado Cougars

Coach: Monte Gutowski

Last year: 0-10 (0-4)

Returning starters: Jaxon Gutowski, sr., QB; Realiti Smith, sr., WR/DB; Zen Groves, jr., WR/DB; Tyler Rivera, sr., OL/DL; Preston Gil, sr., OL; Tanner Pearson, sr., OL.

Outlook: “This year's team is a lot closer and has had a great summer working together,” Gutowski said.

Falcon Falcons

Coach: Josh Flores

Last year: 2-8 (1-3)

Returning starters: Joel Akers-Hernandez, jr., OL; James Bergalowski, sr., RB; Jaden Brewster, jr., LB; Carter Thorp, sr., QB/RB; Michael Greenberg, sr., OL; Alex Griswold, so., DL; Corey Hotel, sr., DL; Dylan Knaus, sr., DL; Ashton Littrell, sr., RB; Gabe McFarland, jr., RB; Asher Munos, jr., OL; Noah Nocita, sr., TE; Dominick Pufpaff, jr., RB; Brayden Rick, sr., OL/LB; Tucker Stinson, sr., OL.

Outlook: "Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard,” Flores said.

Mesa Ridge Grizzlies

Coach: Jerimi Calip

Last year: 8-4 (3-1); reached second round of 4A playoffs

4A I25

Palmer Terrors

Coach: Nicholas Urbaniak

Last year: 2-8 (2-4)

Returning starters: Jessie Calvin, so., OL; Adian Puentes, sr., WR/LB; Arvell Amos, sr., ATH; Dyson Sharpton, jr., RB/LB; Anthony Dozeman, jr., TE/LB; Izacc LaCour, so., OL/DL; Julian Horsey, jr., WR/DB; Antonio Martinez, jr., TE/LB; Zachary Comer, sr., OL/DL.

Outlook: “Returning almost every starter from last year and with a very small senior class, this is still a very young team that is trending in the right direction,” Urbaniak said. “We are looking to build on last year's two-game winning streak and be competitive in league play.”

Liberty Lancers

Coach: Erick Gossage

Last year: 6-4 (5-1)

Returning starters: Elijah Rupejko, sr., QB; Christopher Hunter, sr., RB; Jackson Miller, jr., WR/FS; Jackson Hunt, sr., WR/CB; Tavius Peters, jr., WR/CB; Trooper Wells, sr., OL; Cole Zulkosky, sr., OL/LB; Will Parsons, jr., OL; Landon Evans, so., OL; Alex Tran, jr., DL; Triston Dosch, jr., DL; Sean Wilson, sr., DL; Kaine Lachermeier, sr., LB; Lucas Westerman, jr., LB; Ryan Stibitz, jr., FS.

Outlook: “The kids have put in a lot of hard work this off season and as long as we stay healthy, we hope to build on our success from last year,” Gossage said.

Widefield Gladiators

Coach: Shane Zimmerman

Last year: 9-2 (6-0); reached 4A playoffs

3A Southern 2 League

Sierra Stallions

Coach: Joe Roskam

Last year: 1-9 (0-5)

Returning starters: Ryan Stankiewicz, sr., QB; Jakell Howard, sr., RB/LB; Alrenzo Anderson, sr., RB/DB; Malachi Brown, sr., WR/CB; Zhay Tolles, sr., OL/DL; Jerome Barnes, jr., OL/DL; Ruben Valenzuela, jr., OL/LB; Nathan Sweet, jr., OL/DL; Ethan Asuega, jr., OL; Chris Williams, sr., WR/DB; Chance Zamora, jr., DB; Orion Gilliam, jr., OL; Zion Marshall, jr., OL; Malique Bean, sr., DB.

Outlook: “Although this team is a little thin, we have tons of returning experience, had a great off-season, and are looking forward to a competitive season,” Roskam said.

Harrison Panthers

Coach: Robert LeBeouf

Last year: 8-3 (5-0); reached 3A playoffs

Lewis-Palmer Rangers

Coach: Dustin Tupper

Last year: 5-5 (3-2)

3A Pikes Peak

Cañon City Tigers

Coach: Pat Bloemen

Last year: 4-6 (3-2)

Discovery Canyon Thunder

Coach: Shawn Mitchell

Last year: 7-4 (4-1); reached 3A playoffs

Sand Creek Scorpions

Coach: James Everett

Last year: 2-8 (1-4)

Mitchell Marauders

Coach: Jacob Green

Last year: 0-10 (0-5)

2A Southwest

Manitou Springs Mustangs

Coach: Stu Jeck

Last year: 3-6 (0-5)

Returning starters: Nate Gentzel, sr., QB; Dono Ornelas, sr., WR/DL; Sam Fournier, sr., WR/DB; Bradyn Dowling, sr., OL/DL; Liam Bowie, sr., OL/DL; Will Cittadino, sr., OL/DL; Genaro Rolden, sr., WR/DB; Khristian Sanders, sr., WR/DL; Kate Johnson, sr., K; Hallen Haile, sr., WR/DB; Layton Little, so., OL/DL; Kyan Bunker, jr., WR/DB; Ashur Lavigne, jr., OL/LB; Jarrin Hall, jr., OL/LB; Preston Rhodes, jr., WR/DB; Logan Moore, jr., RB/DB.

Outlook: “The Mustangs return a strong senior and junior class with up-and-coming sophomores playing valuable time,” Jeck said. “We hope this experience will result in growth on the field and a successful season.”

Woodland Park Panthers

Coach: Chad Drummond

Last year: 6-4 (3-2); reached 2A playoffs

2A Colorado

The Classical Academy Titans

Coach: Justin Rich

Last year: 10-2 (4-1); lost in 2A state semifinals

Returning starters: Campbell Gaw, sr., TE/LB; Michael Wu, sr., LB/FB; Jaren Texer, sr., WR/DB; Drew Brown, jr., QB.

“The Titans graduated their largest class in recent history following their semifinal run in 2022,” Rich said. “This year’s team will be reliant on a talented group of juniors that lack the game experience the Titans have relied upon over the past few seasons. With a returning quarterback on offense and good skill on both sides of the ball, TCA expects to challenge for their league championship and make another November playoff push.”

1A Tri Peaks

Peyton Panthers

Coach: Richard Deems

Last year: 3-6 (2-3)

Returning starters: Lucas Boisvert, jr., OL/DL; Noah Martin, so., QB; Landon Hadley, jr., RB/DB; Hunter Trim, so., RB/LB; Colt Cobb, so., RB/LB; Carson Murray, jr., WR/DB; Brian Keairnes, jr., WR/DB; Richard Cole, fr., DL.

Outlook: “We’re talented at the skill positions,” Deems said.

Colorado Springs Christian Lions

Coach: Amos Velasquez

Last year: 8-4 (4-1)

Returning starters: Jace Velasquez, jr., QB; Mikey Olas, sr., WR/DB; Drew Haessly, sr., WR/DB; Eddie Harmon, jr., WR/LB; Will Moore, jr., RB/LB; Ben Donohue, sr., OL/DL; Dom Hazelton, sr., OL/DL.

Outlook: “We had a great off-season weight room participation,” Velasquez said. “We are returning seven starters and have reloaded with a talented group of Sophomores and Juniors.”

Banning Lewis Stallions

Coach: Nic Olney

Last year: 5-4 (3-2)

Returning starters: Sam Bell, sr., QB; Chase Riehle, jr., RB; Ben Early, sr., TE/LB; Liam Dorsh, jr., WR; Joseph Bjegovich, sr., RB/WR; Brayden Skinner, sr., OL/DL; Karim Fudge, sr., OL/DL; Julien Laderman, sr., OL/DL; Noah Vigil, so., OL; Riley Dotson, sr., LB; Jordan Jones, so., DB; Jevon Dean, sr., DB; Dylan Skinner, so., DL.

Outlook: “We're excited to come together and use the game of football to show many of the great gifts that God has blessed us with,” Olney said.

Ellicott Thunderhawks

Coach: Donte Stewart

Last year: 1-8 (1-4)

A-8 Black Forest

St. Mary’s Pirates

Coach: Jim Cristelli

Last year: 3-6 (2-3)

Returning starters: Chris Allen, sr., OL/DL; Shane David, sr., OL/DL; Ryan Strub, jr., WR/DB; Jack Schuchard, jr., OL/LB; Robby Hightower, jr., OL/DL; Michael Trechter, so., QB/OL.

Outlook: “We have more experience this year, so we expect to be much better,” Cristelli said.

Calhan Bulldogs

Coach: Luke Billington

Last year: 6-3 (3-1)

Schools with returning starters and outlooks listed responded to the Gazette by 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The online story will be updated with more capsules as they are received.