5A Southern
Pine Creek Eagles
Coach: Todd Miller
Last year: 10-3 (4-1); reached 5A state semifinals
Returning starters: Ramon Pacheco, sr., DB; Cameron Cooper, jr., QB; Cannon Budge, sr., FS; Elijah Roy, jr., WR; Mason Miller, sr., RB/LB; Jonathan Coar, jr., RB; Justis Nicholson, sr., CB; Luke Zimmerman, sr., WR; Layten Robinson, sr., SS; Caleb Petree, so., LB; Isaac Landry, jr., DL; Tristan Randall, sr., DL; Joe List, sr., TE; Jenken Kondratow, sr., DL; Connor Laxson, sr., OL; Kai Goetze, sr., TE; DJ Johnson, jr., OL; Carson Caplan, sr., OL.
Outlook: “We’re chasing to be our best in the community, classroom and on the field,” Miller said.
Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans
Coach: Jake Novotny
Last year: 8-4 (3-2); reached second round of 5A playoffs
5A Metro North
Doherty Spartans
Coach: Dwight Hale
Last year 7-4 (5-0); reached 4A playoffs
4A Pikes Peak
Rampart Rams
Coach: Rob Royer
Last year: 4-7 (2-2); reached 4A playoffs
Returning starters: Hadyn Benoit, sr., QB; Maciu Ramaqa, sr., RB; Cam Bruns, jr., RB; Riggs Riker, sr., TE; Peter Richardson, sr., OL; Lorenzo Guinto, jr., OL; Nate Isaacson, sr., P.
Outlook: “We are very proud of our program's efforts this summer,” Royer said. “They have worked very hard and we are excited to get the season started!”
Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks
Coach: Jay Saravis
Last year: 4-6 (0-4)
Returning starters: Griffin LaRue, sr., OL/DL; Brad Ragain, sr., OL; Will Weinstein, sr., WR; Bruce Archambault, sr., QB; Levi Houger, sr., LB; Troy Heroldt, sr., LB.
Outlook: “This year's team is very coachable and smart,” Saravis said.
Air Academy Kadets
Coach: Scott Grinde
Last year: 6-5 (1-3); reached the 4A playoffs
Returning starters: Jaiden Finkle, sr., OL/DL; Lucas Garrett, sr., OL/LB; Jackson Jardeleza, sr., OL/DL; Jason Jones, sr., FB/DB; Caleb Kasayka, jr., TE/DL; King David Rogers, sr., WR/DB.
Outlook: “The 2022 team made the CHSAA state play-offs for the first time in 15 years,” Grinde said. “The 2023 version of Kadet Football will be much younger (both in age and in experience), and has put the work in, has a great attitude and is ready to compete each and every day to get better.”
Vista Ridge Wolves
Coach: Mike Vrana
Last year: 8-4 (3-1)
Returning starters: Chayden Warren, jr., OL; Nayshaun Hall, jr., RB; Kobe Dooley, so., WR; Addi Vrana, jr., K; Wesley Wright, sr., DB; Austyn Larson, sr., DB; Mason Carter, jr., LB; Ken Bernard, sr., LB.
Outlook: “We have a lot of talent but a lot of inexperience,” Vrana said. “We’re working hard to put it all together by the time the playoffs start.”
Palmer Ridge Bears
Coach: Zach Carlton
Last year: 12-1 (4-0); reached 4A state semifinals
Returning starters: Derek Hester, sr., QB; Court Towns, jr., OL; Jaden Frank, sr., OL; Owen Miranowski, sr., OL/DL; TJ Mabe, sr., TE/DL; Holden Wright, sr., RB/LB; Cooper Havenar, sr., LB; Josh Paganacci, sr., DB; Jett Ziegler, sr., DB.
4A Southern
Coronado Cougars
Coach: Monte Gutowski
Last year: 0-10 (0-4)
Returning starters: Jaxon Gutowski, sr., QB; Realiti Smith, sr., WR/DB; Zen Groves, jr., WR/DB; Tyler Rivera, sr., OL/DL; Preston Gil, sr., OL; Tanner Pearson, sr., OL.
Outlook: “This year's team is a lot closer and has had a great summer working together,” Gutowski said.
Falcon Falcons
Coach: Josh Flores
Last year: 2-8 (1-3)
Returning starters: Joel Akers-Hernandez, jr., OL; James Bergalowski, sr., RB; Jaden Brewster, jr., LB; Carter Thorp, sr., QB/RB; Michael Greenberg, sr., OL; Alex Griswold, so., DL; Corey Hotel, sr., DL; Dylan Knaus, sr., DL; Ashton Littrell, sr., RB; Gabe McFarland, jr., RB; Asher Munos, jr., OL; Noah Nocita, sr., TE; Dominick Pufpaff, jr., RB; Brayden Rick, sr., OL/LB; Tucker Stinson, sr., OL.
Outlook: "Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard,” Flores said.
Mesa Ridge Grizzlies
Coach: Jerimi Calip
Last year: 8-4 (3-1); reached second round of 4A playoffs
4A I25
Palmer Terrors
Coach: Nicholas Urbaniak
Last year: 2-8 (2-4)
Returning starters: Jessie Calvin, so., OL; Adian Puentes, sr., WR/LB; Arvell Amos, sr., ATH; Dyson Sharpton, jr., RB/LB; Anthony Dozeman, jr., TE/LB; Izacc LaCour, so., OL/DL; Julian Horsey, jr., WR/DB; Antonio Martinez, jr., TE/LB; Zachary Comer, sr., OL/DL.
Outlook: “Returning almost every starter from last year and with a very small senior class, this is still a very young team that is trending in the right direction,” Urbaniak said. “We are looking to build on last year's two-game winning streak and be competitive in league play.”
Liberty Lancers
Coach: Erick Gossage
Last year: 6-4 (5-1)
Returning starters: Elijah Rupejko, sr., QB; Christopher Hunter, sr., RB; Jackson Miller, jr., WR/FS; Jackson Hunt, sr., WR/CB; Tavius Peters, jr., WR/CB; Trooper Wells, sr., OL; Cole Zulkosky, sr., OL/LB; Will Parsons, jr., OL; Landon Evans, so., OL; Alex Tran, jr., DL; Triston Dosch, jr., DL; Sean Wilson, sr., DL; Kaine Lachermeier, sr., LB; Lucas Westerman, jr., LB; Ryan Stibitz, jr., FS.
Outlook: “The kids have put in a lot of hard work this off season and as long as we stay healthy, we hope to build on our success from last year,” Gossage said.
Widefield Gladiators
Coach: Shane Zimmerman
Last year: 9-2 (6-0); reached 4A playoffs
3A Southern 2 League
Sierra Stallions
Coach: Joe Roskam
Last year: 1-9 (0-5)
Returning starters: Ryan Stankiewicz, sr., QB; Jakell Howard, sr., RB/LB; Alrenzo Anderson, sr., RB/DB; Malachi Brown, sr., WR/CB; Zhay Tolles, sr., OL/DL; Jerome Barnes, jr., OL/DL; Ruben Valenzuela, jr., OL/LB; Nathan Sweet, jr., OL/DL; Ethan Asuega, jr., OL; Chris Williams, sr., WR/DB; Chance Zamora, jr., DB; Orion Gilliam, jr., OL; Zion Marshall, jr., OL; Malique Bean, sr., DB.
Outlook: “Although this team is a little thin, we have tons of returning experience, had a great off-season, and are looking forward to a competitive season,” Roskam said.
Harrison Panthers
Coach: Robert LeBeouf
Last year: 8-3 (5-0); reached 3A playoffs
Lewis-Palmer Rangers
Coach: Dustin Tupper
Last year: 5-5 (3-2)
3A Pikes Peak
Cañon City Tigers
Coach: Pat Bloemen
Last year: 4-6 (3-2)
Discovery Canyon Thunder
Coach: Shawn Mitchell
Last year: 7-4 (4-1); reached 3A playoffs
Sand Creek Scorpions
Coach: James Everett
Last year: 2-8 (1-4)
Mitchell Marauders
Coach: Jacob Green
Last year: 0-10 (0-5)
2A Southwest
Manitou Springs Mustangs
Coach: Stu Jeck
Last year: 3-6 (0-5)
Returning starters: Nate Gentzel, sr., QB; Dono Ornelas, sr., WR/DL; Sam Fournier, sr., WR/DB; Bradyn Dowling, sr., OL/DL; Liam Bowie, sr., OL/DL; Will Cittadino, sr., OL/DL; Genaro Rolden, sr., WR/DB; Khristian Sanders, sr., WR/DL; Kate Johnson, sr., K; Hallen Haile, sr., WR/DB; Layton Little, so., OL/DL; Kyan Bunker, jr., WR/DB; Ashur Lavigne, jr., OL/LB; Jarrin Hall, jr., OL/LB; Preston Rhodes, jr., WR/DB; Logan Moore, jr., RB/DB.
Outlook: “The Mustangs return a strong senior and junior class with up-and-coming sophomores playing valuable time,” Jeck said. “We hope this experience will result in growth on the field and a successful season.”
Woodland Park Panthers
Coach: Chad Drummond
Last year: 6-4 (3-2); reached 2A playoffs
2A Colorado
The Classical Academy Titans
Coach: Justin Rich
Last year: 10-2 (4-1); lost in 2A state semifinals
Returning starters: Campbell Gaw, sr., TE/LB; Michael Wu, sr., LB/FB; Jaren Texer, sr., WR/DB; Drew Brown, jr., QB.
“The Titans graduated their largest class in recent history following their semifinal run in 2022,” Rich said. “This year’s team will be reliant on a talented group of juniors that lack the game experience the Titans have relied upon over the past few seasons. With a returning quarterback on offense and good skill on both sides of the ball, TCA expects to challenge for their league championship and make another November playoff push.”
1A Tri Peaks
Peyton Panthers
Coach: Richard Deems
Last year: 3-6 (2-3)
Returning starters: Lucas Boisvert, jr., OL/DL; Noah Martin, so., QB; Landon Hadley, jr., RB/DB; Hunter Trim, so., RB/LB; Colt Cobb, so., RB/LB; Carson Murray, jr., WR/DB; Brian Keairnes, jr., WR/DB; Richard Cole, fr., DL.
Outlook: “We’re talented at the skill positions,” Deems said.
Colorado Springs Christian Lions
Coach: Amos Velasquez
Last year: 8-4 (4-1)
Returning starters: Jace Velasquez, jr., QB; Mikey Olas, sr., WR/DB; Drew Haessly, sr., WR/DB; Eddie Harmon, jr., WR/LB; Will Moore, jr., RB/LB; Ben Donohue, sr., OL/DL; Dom Hazelton, sr., OL/DL.
Outlook: “We had a great off-season weight room participation,” Velasquez said. “We are returning seven starters and have reloaded with a talented group of Sophomores and Juniors.”
Banning Lewis Stallions
Coach: Nic Olney
Last year: 5-4 (3-2)
Returning starters: Sam Bell, sr., QB; Chase Riehle, jr., RB; Ben Early, sr., TE/LB; Liam Dorsh, jr., WR; Joseph Bjegovich, sr., RB/WR; Brayden Skinner, sr., OL/DL; Karim Fudge, sr., OL/DL; Julien Laderman, sr., OL/DL; Noah Vigil, so., OL; Riley Dotson, sr., LB; Jordan Jones, so., DB; Jevon Dean, sr., DB; Dylan Skinner, so., DL.
Outlook: “We're excited to come together and use the game of football to show many of the great gifts that God has blessed us with,” Olney said.
Ellicott Thunderhawks
Coach: Donte Stewart
Last year: 1-8 (1-4)
A-8 Black Forest
St. Mary’s Pirates
Coach: Jim Cristelli
Last year: 3-6 (2-3)
Returning starters: Chris Allen, sr., OL/DL; Shane David, sr., OL/DL; Ryan Strub, jr., WR/DB; Jack Schuchard, jr., OL/LB; Robby Hightower, jr., OL/DL; Michael Trechter, so., QB/OL.
Outlook: “We have more experience this year, so we expect to be much better,” Cristelli said.
Calhan Bulldogs
Coach: Luke Billington
Last year: 6-3 (3-1)
Schools with returning starters and outlooks listed responded to the Gazette by 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The online story will be updated with more capsules as they are received.