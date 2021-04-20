Cheyenne Mountain wrestling coach Tyler Seaney guided his team to the school's first state wrestling championship, improving from a sixth-place showing a year ago. The Indians won the Class 4A title with 123.5 team points, beating second-place Pueblo County by 21.5 points, for the school's 101st overall team championship.
The Indians had four wrestlers make it to the championship match, with two, Nico Gagliardi (195 pounds) and Jake Boley (220) bringing home titles. Jesse Boley (285) and Nicholas Grizales (126) placed second.
Seaney coached Cheyenne Mountain to a 4A Region 4 championship and a 15-2 dual meet record.
He is the Gazette Preps Wrestling Coach of the Year.
Q: How many years have you been coaching, any level?
TS: “I just finished my 18th year of coaching high school wrestling, with Cheyenne Mountain for seven years.”
Q: What inspired you to become a coach?
TS: “My dad and my uncle were both high school wrestling coaches and I grew up around it. And I’ve just always been involved. Even at the college level I always had motivation to work with kids and help athletes.”
Q: What is the biggest lesson you have learned in your 18 years as a coach:
TS: “I know it’s cliche, but just perseverance. To see kids who maybe don’t have success early on in their careers, just being able to build that relationship where they enjoy being in this sport because of coaches and teammates, and for them to gain success in the sport itself as their career progresses is always really neat. Just to drive home that perseverance of what the human mind is actually capable of doing and to see it happen over and over is really cool.”
Q: What is a piece of advice you would give to an underclassman coming through your program?
TS: “Stick with it. Enjoy the little things and enjoy the little successes where it might be just scoring points instead of winning or making it to the end of a match instead of getting pinned and finding those ways to stair step yourself so you always have something you are striving for. It’s not always about getting your hand raised, it’s about being in here and working hard and being around good people.”
Q: What is your coaching cliche?
TS: “I try to make these guys laugh and smile as much as possible. I am an expert dad joker.” Seaney’s athletes say he loves Joe Mama and UpDog jokes.