For Cheyenne Mountain’s Jake Boley, his final season in a high school wrestling uniform was a dream come true. And as he battled through the 2021 state tournament, the 220-pounder paused to pinch himself, just to make sure it was real.
Boley won the Class 4A state championship and completed the year undefeated all the while helping his team make history, winning the schools’ first state wrestling championship, and the school’s 101st overall team championship.
His efforts also helped earn him the title of Gazette Preps 2021 Upper-Weights Wrestling Peak Performer of the Year.
“It was everything I wanted for my senior year. It was a dream my freshman through junior year to win as an individual, and it was icing on the cake to do it as a team,” Boley said. “I was pinching myself over and over, like, I don’t think this is really happening. It was pretty remarkable. Probably the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me as of yet.”
Boley went through a test run of sorts as a junior, wrestling at the 220 class while weighing in around 200 pounds. And despite being undersized compared to his competition, Boley placed third in 2020, giving him a taste of what his senior year could be.
“Last year seeing how the upperclassmen moved, how they shoot, the moves they do, their style, and seeing how my style fits into that kind of let me understand that I can do this,” Boley said, “and once I get the size I’ll be solid, I’ll be golden. I got the size and got the moves and it was kind of foreshadowing what could happen if I kept on working hard at it.”
Boley describes himself as an analytical wrestler, breaking down his opponent’s tendencies and exploiting weaknesses versus winning with brute strength. And his style was evident between the lines of his 23-0 record. He didn’t overpower his opponents or shoot for a pin in every match. He simply did whatever it took to get his arm raised at the end.
“As I’ve grown I learned that you can’t always pin everyone, so I practice my arsenal and make sure it’s good, and find your own weaknesses and so then you can practice and work on them,” Boley said. “I’m not going to lose, I’m going to win for my team. But I also think it’s kind of my style of wrestling. I’m going to score points and if you open yourself up for me to take advantage, I’m going to pin you, but otherwise I’m going to take what’s there.”
Of Boley’s 23 wins as a senior, 15 were won by fall, including the 4A state championship, which he won in 3:36. His win, alongside fellow champion Nico Gagliardi (195) and help from a number of Indians with podium finishes guided Cheyenne Mountain to the 4A team title with 123.5 team points, beating second-place Pueblo County by 21.5 points.
“It meant everything to me to do this for Cheyenne Mountain,” Boley said. “The Cheyenne Mountain school district, wrestling team, football team, the community — it has just meant so much for me and made my high school and junior high life memorable. It just meant the world to give back to it and contribute to something that the school has been needing and wanting and setting up for.”