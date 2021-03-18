Editor’s note: Teams not included did not respond to The Gazette’s preview questionnaire by deadline.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Cheyenne Mountain
Coach: Brian Jewell, 3rd season
Last year: 7-9
Returning starters: John Arguello, jr., M; Jonathon Diaz Mendoza, jr., F; ack Hanson, sr., F; Wade Jones, sr., M; Dylan Zakrajsek, jr., M
Other top athletes: Sean Niedzwiecki, sr., D; Cole Sievert, sr., D
Outlook: “Honestly, we are just thrilled to be back together and playing. This is an awesome group of guys. We expect to be dynamic in our attack and should be a fun team to watch,” Jewell said.
Colorado Springs Christian Lions
Coach: Brendan Campagna, 4th season
Last year: 4-10-1
Returning starters: Abel Austin, sr., midfield; Josh Brossard, outside back; Josh Leisman, center back; Ian Mackay, sr., midfield; Jackson Moore, center back; Joel Mortimer, sr., midfield; Ryan Wood, sr., outside back
Other top athletes: Emmanual Gallardo, fr., midfield; Ashton Newland, jr., midfield
Outlook: “I am really excited to build upon the rebuilding of last year. We have good consistency from last year to this.”
Colorado Springs School Kodiaks
Coach: Delovell Earls, 2nd season
Last year: 4-10
Returning starters: Grayson Gresham, jr.; Henry Gresham, jr.; Ethan Hedden, sr.
Other top athletes: Graham Bain, sr.; Andrew Hedden, so.; James Holman, jr.; Ben McCurdy, sr.; Aadi Nashikkar, sr.; Ty Williams, sr
Outlook: “This group of boys has been playing together for a good few years. It will be exciting to see what they can put together this season on such a short notice with the condensed season.”
Coronado Cougars
Coach: Marcus Corbett, 1st season
Last year: 2-13
Outlook: “We potentially have 12 returning seniors and an incredible core of players who make stepping on the field exciting and rewarding regardless of the day,” Corbett said. “The program has really grown in numbers the past couple seasons under Coach Eddie Hurt who is returning as an assistant coach, and even with the strange COVID season and preparation, we are expecting more players this year than Coronado Soccer has fielded in a number of years.”
Notes: As a first-year coach, Corbett said getting to know the team and vice versa has been trick with minimal ‘normal’ contact. “Luckily, all the coaches from last year are returning in assistant roles, so the program has incredible continuity from exceptional coaches,” he said.
Doherty Spartans
Coach: Adam Foulk, 1st season
Last year: 5-10
Returning starters: Brek Foulk, jr., M/ F; Jose Nunez, sr. D
Other top players: Dylan Knitter, jr., M/ D; Luis Magallon, jr., M/ F; Erick Perez, so., M/ F
Outlook: “We are coming together as a group knowing we are outmanned and outnumbered going into the season, and eagerly looking forward to stepping up and tackling whatever adversity comes our way,” Foulk said.
Notes: Foulk said the non traditional season has significantly impacted his roster numbers because of players’ work commitments. “We have a very young and diverse team made up of a mix between club players and “Sunday League” players,” he said.
Evangelical Christain Eagles
Coach: Chris Bunker, 3rd season
Last year: 8-7
Returning starters: David Bunker, jr., Mid; Jonathan Bunker, jr., Fwd/Def/GK; Michael Mann, jr. Def; Josiah Murphy, sr., GK; Samuel Ross, so., Mid
Outlook: “Josiah Murphy returns as a 3-year starting goalkeeper and Samuel Ross returns as the only goal scorer from last season,” Bunker said. “With additional returning starters Jonathan Bunker, David Bunker, and Michael Mann, the team is looking to rebuild with many new faces.”
Falcon Falcons
Coach: Harry Forehand, 4th season
Last year: 4-11
Returning starters: Tyler Anderson, sr., Keeper; Micah Drew, so., Midfielder; Ethan Enos, so., Midfielder; Agustin Luis III, sr., Forward; Abisay Martinez, sr., Midfielder; Aeneas Penaflor, jr., Midfielder; Cyrus Perry, jr., Defender; Benjamin Ramirez, sr., Midfielder; Griffen Reese, sr., Defender; Alex Thorhauer, so., Defender
Other top athletes: Feranmi Babatunde, fr., Defender; William Habert, so., Defender; Charlie Jones, fr., Forward; Colson Scott, fr., Forward
Outlook: “We have a strong core of Seniors that have been with the program since they were freshmen,” Forehand said. “I'm very much looking forward to seeing how they perform their last year in our new conference.”
Fountain-Fort Carson
Coach: Sean Fogarty, 1st season
Last year: 5-9-1
Returning starters: Shannon Lange, sr. Defense; Zaile'n Long, jr., Midfield; Xavier Lucier, sr., defense; Bryce Owen, so., Midfield; Tanner Owen, so., Defense; Gaheris Owen, sr., Midfield; Trevor Ridge, jr., Midfield, Adin Smith, sr., Midfield
Outlook: “I am excited that we are able to play and have a season, even if it is modified/shortened,” Fogarty said.
Notes: Fogarty takes over the program with five years of coaching experience.
Lewis-Palmer Rangers
Coach: Brian Barkey, 9th season
Last year: 15-4
Returning starters: Charlie Holland, sr., MF; Ryan Harrison, sr., GK; Tanner Kilgore, sr., D; Ethan Mann, sr., F; Andrew Merrell, sr., F; Cole Mooney, sr., MF; Tyler Prichard, sr., D; Logan Waldron, sr., D
Other top players: Will Bergmann, jr., D; Cam Edmond, so., D; Edwin Flores Caballero, jr., D; Brandon Lopez, so., F; Ethan Nordmann, so., D; Trey Prichard, so., D; Zack Sanders, so., GK
Outlook: “This group is excited to play more 5A teams. They seek to play the best teams available and taking on teams like Pine Creek, Rampart, Liberty, Doherty, and Vista Ridge give us that opportunity,” Barley said. “In a COVID shortened season, it's the best we could ask for. Every off season event we held was full to capacity as allowed by the Covid guidelines. They have followed every protocol and have done a great job in the classroom.”
Notes: Barley said his senior class is “the most talented group of seniors in our school's history, period. And they are excited for the 2021 season.”
Manitou Springs Mustangs
Coach: Ben Mack, 18th season
Last year: 9-6-1
Returning starters: Anton Akse, jr., Forward; Brian Blake, sr., CM; Sean Lowe, jr., CM; Spencer McCumber, sr., GK; Lairden Rogge, so., Def.; Isaiah Thomas, sr. Forward
Other top players: Levi Lapides, fr., CB; Evan Yount, fr., Winger
Outlook: Mack said he is most excited about the closeness and work ethic of his team this year.
Pine Creek Eagles
Coach: Ben Corley, 20th season
Last year: 12-6-1
Returning starters: Matt Abate, sr., midfielder; Nick Adams, jr., defender; Caeden Bishop, jr., forward; Danny Cho, jr., midfielder; Caleb Dodge, sr., center back; Will English, jr., center mid; Jackson Isaacs, sr., forward; Jake Peters, sr., defender/midfielder
Other top players: Parker Burnett, sr., defender; Sebastian de la Torre, jr., midfielder/striker; Jimmy Kinch, jr., striker; John Murdock, jr., defender; Sam Reynolds, sr., striker; Baker Schultz, sr., forward
Outlook: “We are excited about having the opportunity for these seniors in particular, but all of our student-athletes, to play the beautiful game in a difficult year,” Corley said. “Hopefully we can get the whole season in with all involved healthy and more closely bonded because of the difficulties of this year and the comradery of not having to walk alone through the struggle.”
Notes: Pine Creek returns a majority of its team from a 2019 state semifinal appearance including leading scorer Jackson Isaacs who had 15 goals and seven assists as a junior.
Vanguard Coursers
Coach: Dave Williams
Last year: 4-10
Returning starters: Luciano Camerena, so., Midfield; Ryan Lair-Douchinsky, sr., Keeper; Gabe Skur, sr. Forward; Josh Stein, jr., Midfield
Other top athletes: Jayden Paul, sr.; Isaac Stark, sr.; Will Stone, sr.
Outlook: “I am a new coach to Vanguard. They have been a 3A school and not had a lot of success. They have had high coach turnover and a hard time retaining players year to year. I am trying to change that,” Williams said. “We have seven seniors on the team and I hope to find some success this short season we can build on.”
Notes: Williams joins the program with 20 years of coaching experience.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Cheyenne Mountain
Coach: Ellen Senf, 1st season
Last year: 18-12
Returning athletes: Emma Delich, sr., OH; Madison Fox, sr., L; Lucy Jarvis, sr., OH/DS; Kingsley Mason, jr., OH/RS; Sydney Morland, jr., MB; Karlee Pinell, jr., OH
Outlook: Senf said she is most excited about being back in the gym and the ability to compete.
Colorado Springs Christian Lions
Coach: Lori Currier, 8th season
Last year: 26-4
Returning athletes: Kiersten Brock, sr., Setter; Angelina Maestas, sr., Libero/DS; Kayla Merckx, sr., Utility; Abby Miller, sr., OH
Outlook: “I am truly excited that we get to have a season and compete in the sport we love!” Currier said. “I think we have a strong core of athletes returning and some new, fresh athletes joining us! I'm excited for the potential I see and believe these girls may surprise even themselves as they compete throughout the season.”
Colorado Springs School Kodiaks
Coach: Kyong Lee, 14th season
Last year: 13-12
Returning athletes: Mia Chavez, jr., L; Alair Ferguson, OH; Shively Kerik, jr., S; Elise Layton, sr., OH; Bailey Reed, sr., MH; Whitney Richardi, sr., MH
Coronado Cougars
Coach: Don Lash, 6th season
Last year: 20-10
Returning athletes: Makayla Brown, sr.; Maycie Rogers, sr., OH; Rachel Scott, sr., Setter; Stacia Smith, sr., OH
Other top athletes: Elizabeth Berg, jr., MH; Millie Leonard, so., MH
Outlook: “We have very solid talent, but we have such a short time to really build a team,” Lash said.
Notes: Lash returns from a four-year hiatus from the program. He has coached volleyball for nearly 40 years.
Doherty Spartans
Coach: Erin Stone, 4th season
Last year: 13-12
Returning athletes: Madi Aldrich, jr., Middle; Joei Barela, jr., Setter; Aine Doty, jr., Libero; Maxine Esquivel, sr., Outside; Ashlyn Graves, sr., Rightside; Morgan Hammarmeister, sr., Outside; Kat Kachel, sr., DS/Libero; Riley Unrau, so., Outside
Other top athletes: Delaney Gish, fr., Setter
Outlook: “What excites me the most about this season is how many returners we have coming back and for them getting the opportunity to play again post COVID,” Stone said.
Elizabeth Cardinals
Coach: Sydney Jorgensen, 10th season
Last year: 5-17
Returning athletes: Sierra Angel, sr., Outside Hitter; Breanna Dahm, so., Libero/DS; Morgan Drake, sr., Right Side/Middle Hitter; Emily Lett, so., Setter; Izzy McCarty, sr., Middle Hitter; Cassie McDermott, sr., Setter; Karli Pronske, so., Middle Hitter; Emily Tackett, jr., Right Side Hitter; Trinity Toy, jr., Outside Hitter
Other top athletes: Lauren Rohlwing, fr., Outside Hitter
Ellicott Thunderhawks
Coach: Ray Maika, 7th season
Last year: 4-18
Returning athletes: Kaela France, sr., Utility Hitter; Dalton Henderson, jr., MH,OH; Delilah Jones, so., S, OPP; Alyssa Lagasse, so., MH,OH; Ashley McAllister, jr., OPP,OH; Jaecynda Nienhuser, sr., RS,MH; Analycia Smith, jr., S,DS
Other top athletes: Tehya Bensenberg, jr., DS; Delayney Frates, jr., DS; Michelle Lugo, jr., MH,OH; Clarissa Smith, so., L,DS
Outlook: “The Lady Hawks is bringing back a veteran group, and hopes to be successful, while running through the gauntlet of the Tri-Peaks,” Maika said.
Notes: Ellicott senior Kaela France is approaching 500 career kills and 600 career blocks.
Falcon Falcons
Coach: Steven Lacy, 2nd season
Last year: 9-14
Returning athletes: Haley Arneson, sr., Outside hitter; Ashton Brewer, sr., Setter; Sierra Burns, sr., Libero; Rachel Haiduk, sr., OH; Kaitlyn Hall, so., OH; Madelyn Lankford, jr., DS; Ryleigh Walter, sr., DS; Anna Williams, sr., Opposite (right side)
Other top athletes: Rylee Pitts, jr., Middle Blocker; Grace Yoder, jr., Libero
Outlook: Lacy said he is most excited about “Getting back to business out on the court and having the Falcon volleyball family back together. Furthermore, we are in a brand new league this year and have the ability to win.”
Harrison Panthers
Coach: Anna Conrad, 9th season
Last year: 8-15
Returning athletes: Katrina Eickhoff, sr., OPP; Nasreen Escobar, sr., DS; Bailee Melo, sr., MB; Amyah Moore Allen, sr., S; Flor Rodriguez, sr., DS; Kalyana Thiery, sr., MB; Isabel Trujillo, jr., OH
Other top athletes: Zaria Graham, so., S
Outlook: “I am extremely excited about our depth of experience this season, we have five seniors who have been with our program all four years, as well as the team chemistry!” Conrad said.
Lewis-Palmer Rangers
Coach: Wade Baxter, 4th season
Last year: 21-8, Class 4A State Champions
Returning athletes: Hope Esposito, jr., setter/RS; Kalai Hamlin, sr., setter/RS; Amya Speller, so., middle
Other top athletes: Sicily Cade, sr., OH/RS; Avery Uhlig, sr., OH; Cassidy Werner, sr., MB
Outlook: “I have a very enthusiastic group this year, looking to carry forward the Lewis-Palmer tradition,” Baxter said.
Notes: Lewis-Palmer will look to replace nine seniors from the 2019 state championship team.
Liberty Lancers
Coach: Jeff Devine, 1st season
Last year: 9-14
Returning athletes: Tierney Barlow, jr., OH; Sasha Elsner, sr., OH; Kori Garnhart, jr., Libero; Hailey Hughes, sr., DS; Grace Kelly, jr., MH; Allie Rice, jr., S; Ashley Zeglis, sr., MH
Other top athletes: Micah Prada, so., Opp
Outlook: Devine said he is most excited about, “the enthusiasm, work ethic, commitment, and comradery of the players. The athletic potential and willingness to learn is definitely strong. The challenge of playing in a highly competitive league will make us a better team.”
Notes: Devine comes to Liberty with 30 years of coaching experience, including 25 at Gladstone High School in Covina, California.
Manitou Springs Mustangs
Coach: Chrissy Leonhardt, 2nd season
Last year: 9-13
Returning athletes: Grace Allen, Avah Armour, Ayla Flett, Mahlia Glass, Lexi Vigil
Other top athletes: Bella Coscetti, jr.; Katy Vance, jr.
Outlook: “With not having any volleyball in the fall, I am just excited to watch the kids play,” Leonhardt said. “I really want to focus on the positives and make this the best experience and season possible.”
Mesa Ridge Grizzlies
Coach: Grace Hovasse, 5th season
Last year: 9-14
Returning athletes: Julie Crawford, sr., RS/OH; Avery Cvar, sr., S/RS/DS; Mylani Naputi-Fonseca, jr., Libero; Kiara Nelson, sr., RS/OH; Jena Plattenberger, sr., Middle; Lily Saenz, jr., Setter
Outlook: “This team has a strong competitive drive,” Hovasse said. “They are always looking to compete and win. I know I can count on their best effort in every game.”
Palmer Ridge Bears
Coach: Erica Bradley, 1st season
Last year: 21-9
Returning athletes: Riley Anderson, sr.; Elaina Della Rossa, sr.; Claire Johnson, so.; Kyra Kisting, so.; Madison Wilson, jr.
Other top athletes: Eva LaRochelle, fr.
Outlook: “The girls came up just short at State last year and are excited they get the chance to hopefully redeem themselves,” Bradley said.
Notes: Palmer Ridge made it to the 2019 Class 4A state finals, losing to Lewis-Palmer in five sets.
Peyton Panthers
Coach: Samantha Christian, 4th season
Last year: 16-9
Returning athletes: Bailey Farris, sr., Libero; Serina Graham, sr., OH; Josie Lee, sr., setter; Shelby Miller, sr., middle
Other top athletes: Shaylee Gee, so., right side
Outlook: “It’s going to be a pretty fresh start for this season,” Christian said. “Going into the season there are a lot of injuries already and new faces from girls leaving. I think we will have a lot of incoming talent, a renewed spirit because we are starting from scratch, and I think we have a mentality of attacking this season with a positive outlook for the unknown and what we will be able to make of it.”
Pine Creek Eagles
Coach: Molly Stowers, 5th season
Last year: 16-9
Returning athletes: Hailey Aigner, jr., OH; Brooke Hyland, jr., L; Amelia Nott, so., MB; Abby Sweeney, sr., S
Other top athletes: Sam Barnes, jr., MB
Outlook: Stowers said she is most excited about, “the unity these girls feel to be able to step on the court together after months of waiting.”
Rampart Rams
Coach: Nikki Bloemen, 7th season
Last year: 26-4
Returning athletes: Dylann Cowan, sr., DS; Brielle Edwards, jr., MB; OPP; Nicole Phillips, so., OPP/OH; Hadleigh Richardson, jr., Riley Simpson, sr., OH; Anjelina Starck, sr., OH
Other top athletes: Ruby Sherman, jr., MB; Izzy Starck, fr., S
Outlook: “We return two of the state's top players from the 2019 season in All-American OH's Anjelina Starck and Riley Simpson. Their all-around presence both front row and back row will help us tremendously, and our depth in the middle will also help us mix up our offense this year,” Bloemen said. “The addition of freshman setter Izzy Starck will help us run a fast, dynamic offense that should be difficult to defend. These girls are just thrilled to have a season this year and our depth should hopefully take us very far.”
St. Mary’s Pirates
Coach: David Barkley, 2nd season
Last year: 18-7
Returning athletes: Kyla Barrett, sr., OH; Jillian Kellick, sr., MB; Hannah Studer, so., RS; Rachel Walraven, sr., Libero; Emma White, sr., OH
Outlook: “They have worked very hard in the off-season,” Barkley said. “(We are) looking forward to creating something new.”
The Classical Academy Titans
Coach: Kiyo Greene, 9th season
Last year: 13-12
Returning athletes: Emily Ferguson, jr., outside hitter; Bethany Harris, sr., setter/RS; Breea Miles, jr., RS/setter; Camille Prentiss, sr., DS/libero; Hope Storm, sr., setter/RS; Raegan Strickland, jr., OH/MH; Lydia Wadman, sr., DS
Outlook: “I’m looking forward to watching some of my four year varsity players finish out a strong ending to their high school career and watch others step up to learn and carry on for next season,” Greene said.
Widefield Gladiators
Coach: Allison Olney, 2nd season
Last year: 5-17
Returning athletes: Cami Carmody, so., S; Grace Jenson, jr., OH; Emmalee Krieg, jr., L; Thea Mataipule, so., MH; Sami Price, sr., OH
Outlook: “I’m excited about young talented athletes that will have a significant impact this season,” Olney said.
Notes: Olney has seen a boost in her roster due to the non-traditional season, adding three seniors to the team who would have otherwise not been able to participate in a fall season.
Woodland Park Panthers
Coach: Stacy Roshek, 14th season
Last year: 22-3
Returning athletes: Lauren Ingalsbe, sr., setter; Trinity McAbee, sr., MH; Grace McClintock, jr., OH; Sydney Roshek, so. Libero; Allie Tring, sr., OH; Kyla Wells, sr., DS/OH
Outlook: “I look forward to seeing how they come together to play this season, after having so much time off between school seasons,” Roshek said.
FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge Bears
Coach: Mallory Cuccio, 5th season
Last year: 8-4-4
Returning athletes: Marit Bierman, sr., Fwd; Riley Enget, sr., Mid; Hannah Hermann, jr., Def; Kamdyn Hinderberger, sr., Def; Natalie Jansky, so., Mid; Makenna West, jr., Mid; Leah Hasstedt, jr., Mid; Juliana Stickling, jr., Mid/Fwd; Olivia Tighe, sr., Def
Other top athletes: Mei-Li Mikos, fr., Def; Lauren Coval, so., Def; Katie Miller, so., Fwd;, Laine Satterlee, so., Fwd; Georgia Smith, so., Fwd; Hannah Miller, so., Mid; Clara Park, jr., Mid; Emily Miller, so., Def; Kaelin Mayo, jr., Def; Lauren Halenkamp, jr., GK
Outlook: “We are just excited to get out and play again. We are ready to compete and we have a hard schedule with three top-eight teams that we play,” Cuccio said.
Notes: Junior Hannah Hermann returns as the Bears’ top scorer from a year ago. She had four goals and an assist … Cuccio said her team has felt the effects of playing in a nontraditional season with many practices canceled by weather.
FOOTBALL
Ellicott Thunderhawks
Coach: Greg Koenig, 1st season
Last year: 0-9
Returning athletes: Jacob D'Amour, so., OL/DL; Heath Edinger, sr., RB/LB; Carlos Galaviz, jr., OL/DL; Josh Garduno, sr., RB/DB; Jordon Graninger, jr., OL/DL; Marvin Guity, sr., OL/DL; Daniel Langdon, sr., TE/DE; Jose Martinez, jr., RB/DB; Dakota Sargent, jr., OL/DL; Jared Schnapp, sr., TE/DB
Other top athletes: Jedrek Howarth, fr., QB/DB; Austin Laubach, so., OL/DL; Tony Melendez, jr., QB/DB; Jonathon Sveen, fr., RB/LB; JD Wilson, sr., RB/LB
Outlook: “Playing a spring football season is a unique opportunity filled with challenges,” Koenig said. “Our guys have worked very hard in the weight room in preparation for this season, we have many new faces in the program, and there is a new attitude and excitement about football at Ellicott.”
Notes: Koenig takes over the Ellicott football program with 31 years of coaching experience, including 21 as a head coach. Koenig said playing in a nontraditional spring season has allowed for his team to gain strength and "explosive power" in the weight room. “It has been a positive for us,” Koenig said.
Manitou Springs Mustangs
Coach: Cory Archuleta, 5th season
Last year: 2-8
Returning athletes: Nathan Haas, sr., OL/LB; Jesse Jorstad, sr., TE/ LB
Other top athletes: Tate Christian, RB/ DB; Ethan Boren, RB/ LB
Outlook: “A lot of kids are playing football for the first time since middle school,” Archuleta said. “We opted to play during the fall season, but COVID hit our school and we had to shut it down after a couple of practices. Very thankful and blessed to be able to play this spring.”
The Classical Academy Titans
Coach: Justin Rich, 4th season
Last year: 6-4
Returning athletes: Mitch Anderson, sr., OL/DL; Ethan Brunk, sr., MLB/TE; WR/DB; Sam Guilez, sr., QB; Garrett Kautz, sr., DB/WR; Cade Mackilin, sr., OL/DL; Alex Nelson, sr., DB/WR; Cade Palmer, jr., RB/DB; Ian Ridgeway, sr., OL/DL; Matthew Segovia, jr., Aden Timson, sr., DB/WR
Other top athletes: Tanner Eide, so., OL/DL; TJ Herebic, so., LB/ATH; Travis Kautz, sr., LB/WR; Joshua Snyder, so., LB/TE
Outlook: “(I’m excited about) getting to watch these young men be free of all the junk around 2020 and 2021 for a couple hours a day at practice, and 48 minutes a week in a game,” Rich said. “Just play ball, be young, smile, and love another as brothers.”
Notes: Rich said his biggest challenge as a coach in a nontraditional season is the limitations on team bonding. “Culture beats scheme,” he said. “With COVID we have been prohibited from getting the whole team together as we have in the past.” Rich and the Titans have also struggled with the unpredictable weather, and have had to adapt to inside practices, which are further hindered by COVID protocols.