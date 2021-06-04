FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Caleb Allen, jr., Manitou Springs — Allen led Manitou Springs to the 2A championship averaging 181 passing yards per game and threw for 17 touchdowns. In the title game Allen pulled off a miraculous pass on fourth down which allowed Manitou to tie the game and ultimately win in double overtime.
WIDE RECEIVER
Greg Garnett, sr., Sand Creek — Garnett finished his senior year with 784 receiving yards and 13 touchdown catches, and also led the Scorpions in rushing yards with 803 and ran for nine touchdowns and finished with 1,686 all purpose yards - 1,400 more than any other Sand Creek player.
Joah Armour, sr., Manitou Springs — Armour made his only season playing football one to remember, racking up 808 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, capped with a Class 2A state championship. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound senior had 159 yards and two touchdowns in the title game.
RUNNING BACK
Cade Palmer, jr., The Classical Academy — Palmer was nearly unstoppable as a junior, finishing ranked sixth in the state with 1,122 rushing yards, averaging 12.2 yards per carry and led all of Season C running backs in total rushing yards. He ran for 18 touchdowns and had a career-high 346 yards in the Class 3A championship game.
Darius McFarland, jr., Falcon — McFarland led Falcon with 775 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns through five games. The junior had a career-high performance against Gateway, breaking 200 rushing yards for the first time in his career, finishing with 202, and running for four touchdowns and a 2-point conversion.
TIGHT END
Ethan Brunk, sr., The Classical Academy — Brunk, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound tight end and middle linebacker had 73 receiving yards and caught a touchdown against Littleton in the best receiving game of his career. At middle linebacker Brunk pulled down 40 tackles including six for a loss and had two sacks.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Ian Ridgeway, sr., The Classical Academy — As a two-way player, Ridgeway helped the TCA offensive line make way for 274 rushing yards per game, on average, and on the defensive line that allowed fewer than 10 touchdowns scored against, he had 19 tackles including nine for a loss.
Jesse Weber, jr., Harrison — Harrison’s offense averaged 237.6 rushing yards per game in part because of Weber’s work on the offensive line. The 5-foot-11, 265-pound junior was a two-way player that also had 33 tackles for the Panthers.
Nestor Torrez, sr., Harrison — Torrez, a six-foot 210-pound center, anchored the Harrison offensive line that made way for five different rushers to surpass 100 yards and six that averaged more than five yards per carry.
Mitch Anderson, sr., The Classical Academy — Anderson helped one of the season’s most prolific offenses average 379 yards per game, including 274 rushing as The Classical Academy outscored opponents 324-76. On the defensive line, Anderson pulled down 18 tackles including seven for a loss and 3.5 sacks.
Cade Macklin, sr., The Classical Academy — The Classical Academy’s ground game was nearly impossible to stop thanks in part to Macklin and the offensive line making holes for the team’s top four rushers who each had over 100 yards and averaged 10 or more yards per carry. Macklin also had 10 tackles at nose guard.
ATHLETE
Jaseim Mitchell, sr., Harrison — Mitchell capped his senior year throwing for 808 yards and nine touchdowns, and rushing for 281 yards and five scores. The 6-foot-3, 190 pound dual-threat also played defensive back where he helped Harrison secure an overtime victory over Falcon for the league title.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE BACK
Kahli Dotison, sr., Harrison — Dotison helped an athletic group of defensive backs hold opponents to just 12 points per game, on average. The 6-foot, 175-pound senior had 25 tackles and on offense had 414 yards rushing, 271 yards receiving and eight total touchdowns.
Matthew Segovia, jr., The Classical Academy — Segovia did a little bit of everything for TCA as a cornerback and wide receiver. The junior pulled down two interceptions, had four pass deflections and 20 tackles. On offense Segova had 186 rushing yards, 169 receiving and six touchdowns.
Almorion Germany, sr., Sand Creek — Germany had four interceptions to lead Sand Creek’s DBs, including three against Kent Denver, and pulled down 21 tackles and a sack. Playing both safety and running back, German also had 42 rushing yards and 81 total return yards.
Warrick Green Jr., sr., Sand Creek — Green Jr. had two interceptions, three pass deflections and recovered three fumbles for Sand Creek. Green had his best game defensively against Kent Denver where he caught an interception, had two fumble recoveries and returned one to the end zone. He also caught a touchdown pass and scored a 2-point conversion.
LINEBACKER
Travis Kautz, sr., The Classical Academy — Kautz finished his senior year with 31 tackles and led the Titans with nine tackles for a loss. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound linebacker also had two sacks, caused a fumble and had 39 receiving yards.
Jesse Jorstad, sr., Manitou Springs — Jorstad had 23 tackles and two interceptions for Manitou springs, and had a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown against Manual in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament. The senior had 63 receiving yards and scored his career’s first offensive touchdown against Roaring Fork.
Tim Newton, sr., Sand Creek — Newton led the Sand Creek defense with 64 tackles including 10 for a loss and had 2.5 sacks. The senior racked up 10 or more tackles in three games, caused two fumbles and recovered one more.
Joseph Garnett, so., Sand Creek — The 5-foot-10, 205-pound sophomore pulled down 48 tackles and had 2.5 sacks for the Scorpions. He also had two interceptions and returned one for a 15-yard touchdown. Garnett forced three fumbles and averaged eight tackles per game.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Elijah Jenks, so., Harrison — At 6-foot, 340 pounds, Jenks was a force on the Harrison defensive line that allowed just 12 touchdowns all year. The sophomore had 23 tackles including eight for a loss, a sack and forced a fumble against Denver North where he had a career game with five tackles including two for a loss.
Antonio Camey-Valdez, so., Harrison — With 38 tackles, including 21 solo and seven for a loss, Camey-Valdez helped Harrison claim a 4A South title through an undefeated regular season where the Panthers gave up just 62 points. Camey-Valdez had 3.5 sacks and caused a fumble and had a 13-yard kickoff return against Gateway.
Josiah Aldinger, jr., Falcon — Aldinger helped the Falcon defense shutout two 4A South opponents against Skyview and Sierra, and take Harrison to overtime in the league title game. Aldinger had four tackles and a sack and recovered a fumble.
Matt Crabtree, so., Sand Creek — In his sophomore year, Crabtree had 14 tackles including two tackles for a loss to help the Scorpions to a historic run to the state semifinals and a second-place finish in the 3A East conference. Sand Creek’s defense secured three shutouts and held opponents to fewer than two touchdowns, on average.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PUNTER
Nick Jenness, jr., St. Mary’s — The Pirates’ punter averaged 39 yards per punt, and kicked a 56-yarder against Estes Park. Jenness also had 18 tackles, recovered a fumble and had 32 receiving yards and a touchdown.
PLACE KICKER
Evan Lapoure, so., The Classical Academy — TCA’s sophomore kicker was perfect in point-after attempts, going 13-for-13, and made his lone field goal attempt for 13 yards against Sand Creek. He racked up 911 yards on kickoffs to average 36.44 yards per kickoff and had four touchbacks.
RETURNER
Everett Ellis, jr., St. Mary’s — Ellis did a little bit of everything for the Pirates. He had 92 return yards averaging more than 13 yards per return. The junior also had 490 rushing yards and four touchdowns, and caught two passes for 65 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown reception and pulled down 39 tackles, had an interception and caused a fumble.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Caleb Kruse, jr., Sand Creek
WIDE RECEIVER
Tate Christian, jr., Manitou Springs
Jordan Southerland, sr., Harrison
RUNNING BACK
Devonn Stevens, sr., Harrison
Isaiah Thomas, sr., Manitou Springs
TIGHT END
Stryder Sartor, sr., Falcon
OFFENSIVE LINE
Nathan Haas, sr., Manitou Springs
Angrell Epps, sr., Harrison
Nate Nass, sr., Falcon
Blake Nisenoff, jr., Harrison
Carson Faber, jr., St. Mary’s
ATHLETE
Garrett Kautz, sr., The Classical Academy
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Thor Flett, sr., Manitou Springs
Nate Moorehead, sr., Falcon
Landon Kane, sr., St. Mary’s
Dylan Snow, jr., Sand Creek
LINEBACKER
Nick Schulz, jr., The Classical Academy
Kolbe Vostatek, sr., St. Mary’s
Gus Smith, jr., St. Mary’s
Josh Snyder, so., The Classical Academy
DEFENSIVE LINE
Omael Alexandre, so., Sand Creek
Donovan Harless, jr., Sand Creek
Dylan Glorioso, jr., The Classical Academy
Tanner Eide, so., The Classical Academy
PUNTER
Jake Jennings, so., The Classical Academy
PLACE KICKER
Jadyn LeDoux, sr., Sand Creek
RETURNER
Joshua Garduno, sr., Ellicott
HONORABLE MENTION
Ellicott — Carlos Galaviz Sifuentes, jr., Marvin Hernandez, sr., Tony Melendez, jr., Dakota Sargent, jr.
Falcon — Nolan Favreau, sr., Jacob Nelms, so.,
Harrison — Kahar Briggs, jr., TJ Washington, fr., Daykel Wiggins, sr.
The Classical Academy — Ethan Aragundi, so., Sam Guilez, jr., Aiden Timson, sr.
Sand Creek — Darius Britton, jr., Chris Hodge, so.
St. Mary’s — Tom Allen, sr., RJ Davis, sr., Xander Shenberger, sr.