5A South
Doherty Spartans
Coach: Chris Mikolajczyk, 1st season as head coach
Last year: 17-1-1 (10-0 Apex)
Returning starters: Garrett Bogan, sr., D; Chase Chapman, jr., F; Andrew DeRubis, sr., F; Jacob Engle, jr., D Ashton Goble, jr., G; Zach Goble, sr., D; Josh Gokey, jr., F; Nick Hernandez, sr., F; Matt Ullrich, sr., D; Lakai Varrone, sr., F
Other top athletes: Malachi Drago, jr, F; Jeth Fogg, so., F; Spencer Lemkuhl, so., G; Magure Lind, jr., D; Easton St Pierre, so., F
Outlook: Mikolajczyk said he is excited to see his team make the jump from 4A to 5A. “We are a veteran heavy squad looking forward to the challenge of a new, higher level league,” he said.
Notes: Following a dominant 2020 season, the Spartans move into the 5A South league to take on local foes Lewis-Palmer and Pine Creek, along with Chaparral, Mountain Vista and defending state champion Valor Christian.
4A South
Cheyenne Mountain
Coach: Erik Austin, 10th season
Last year: 10-9-1 (5-4-1 Summit)
Returning starters: Philip Bramble, so.; Denton Damgaard, jr.; Connor Frickey, jr.; Wyatt Furda, so.; Mitchell Lewis, jr.; William Wuestneck, sr.; Daniel Vujcich, sr.
Other top athletes: Noah Bonnett, jr.; Garret Elder, sr.; Nick Hallee, jr.; Alex Hansen, jr.; Matty Kelleher, so; Connor Moberly, sr.; Kaden Ochsendorf, so.; Christian Pino, jr.; Tyler Rayner, sr.; Hank Walsh, so.
Outlook: Austin said he is most excited about the opportunity to play. “We have a deep team that has been together all year. It will be fun to watch this team when the puck finally drops,” Austin said.
Notes: Cheyenne Mountain will benefit from the classification split among Colorado hockey teams. Last year Cheyenne Mountain placed third in the Summit conference behind state qualifiers Lewis-Palmer and Pine Creek, who will compete in a 5A conference in 2021, opening the door for Cheyenne Mountain to challenge for a league title. CM will compete in the 4A South conference this season against Coronado, Palmer, Woodland Park and Pueblo County.
Palmer Terrors
Coach: Kevin Moore, 6th season
Last year: 6-13 (5-5 Apex)
Returning starters: Austin Christian, so.; Athen Finch, so.; Reese Hunt, sr.; Hunter Kennedy, jr.; Will Stone, sr.; Shawn Valdez, jr.; Joe Van Dyk, jr.
Other top athletes: Parker Bohnen, sr.; Sydney Black, fr.; Jay Dewey, fr.; Dakota Foster, sr.; Adam Jolicoeur, fr.; Conner Lant, jr.; Jacob Ruecker, fr.
Outlook: “We have a good returning class to the team this year with more depth than we have seen in recent years,” Moore said.
Notes: Palmer, which tied for third in the Apex Conference last year, will join the 4A South division to compete against Cheyenne Mountain, Coronado, Palmer, Woodland Park and Pueblo County.
Woodland Park Panthers
Coach: Travis Seabolt, 2nd season
Last year: 1-18 (1-9 Apex)
Returning starters: Jacob Babin, sr., G; Tyler Baldus, sr., D; McCoy Kleppe, sr., D; Mikael Romero, sr.; RW; Parker Taranto, sr., C; Trace Taranto, sr., LW; Tyler Thime, jr., RW
Other top athletes: Gabe Denio, fr., C; Westin McCorkell, fr. D; Rhiley Montoya, fr., RW; Brennan Morgan, so., C; Ian Newsham, fr., LW; John Rhode, so., G
Outlook: “We have a big freshman and senior class and I'm looking forward to watching the two learn from each other and work together,” Seabolt said. “We have a real opportunity this year to be competitive within our division.”
Notes: Woodland Park boasts two of the top skaters in the area in Trace and Parker Taranto. As a junior Trace had 19 goals and 14 assists.
4A North
Air Academy Kadets
Coach: Andrew Marshall, 5th season
Last year: 7-12 (3-7 Summit)
Returning starters: Owen Kalbfleisch, sr., W; Joey Polaski, sr., C; Caleb Wein, so., W
Notes: Air Academy moves to the 4A North conference to compete against Liberty, Rampart, Colorado Academy, Kent Denver and Mullen.
Rampart Rams
Coach: Joshua McIntosh, 17th season
Last year: 11-9 (7-3 Apex)
Returning starters: Michael Barber, sr., F; Gavin Costa, jr., D; Syd Dahl, sr., G; Jaysen Komrofske, sr., F; Nick Lande, jr., D; Sean Melnyk, jr., D; Noah Miller, sr., F
Other top athletes: Ian Alderman, fr., D; Coleman Caldwell, sr., D; Gavin Cannon, fr., F; Hayden Winkelman, sr., F
Outlook: “We have a solid squad all around,” McIntosh said. “Dahl in net is returning for her third year and should be very strong. Our D core are mostly Juniors with 3 years of experience… Our forwards are exciting, the junior class has taken a nice step forward with Kikko Miller, Sam Culp, Jaxon Daniels, Ben Nelson.
Notes: McIntosh said he believes some of his team’s newest additions, senior defenseman Coleman Caldwell, senior forward Hayden Winkelman and freshman D-man Ian Alderman, adds size, speed and potential to his already experienced lineup. McIntosh added Winkelman could be the best player in 4A. … Rampart will compete in an almost entirely new league in 2021, joining the 4A North conference. Liberty will be the Rams’ only familiar league opponent, and will face Air Academy, Colorado Academy, Kent Denver and Mullen in conference play.
Note: Teams not included did not submit preview information.