FIRST TEAM
F: Chase Chapman, jr., Doherty — Chapman finished his junior year second in the state in goal scoring and third in points with 17 goals and nine assists. The forward had five power-play goals and two assists, and two short-handed goals.
F: Will Stone, sr., Palmer — Stone led Palmer with 14 goals and five assists through just seven games, averaging 2.71 points per game. He ranked fifth in the state in goals and fourth in points per game. Stone scored three hat tricks this year, including a four-goal game against Pueblo County.
F: Trace Taranto, sr., Woodland Park — With 13 goals and 11 assists, Taranto averaged 2.4 points per game, helping Woodland Park to an 8-2 record his senior year. He had a hat trick and four assists in the team’s season-opening win against Palmer.
D: Denton Damgaard, jr., Cheyenne Mountain — Damgaard helped Cheyenne Mountain to a 6-0 start where the Indians' defense helped hold opponents to 1.5 goals against, on average, while outsourcing opponents 56-9. The defenseman had a goal and four assists.
D: Garrett Bogan, sr., Doherty — Bogan had five goals and nine assists, including three power-play goals and three assists. He also had two short-handed assists on the penalty kill. The senior had a point in all but four games.
G: John Rhode, so., Woodland Park — Rhode finished his sophomore season with a perfect 4-0 record in goal for Woodland Park. He had a .912 save percentage with more than 200 minutes in goal and faced 113 shots. He allowed 10 goals and posted one shutout.
SECOND TEAM
F: Jake Geronazzo, Coronado
F: Hayden Winkelman, sr., Rampart
F: Noah Miller, sr., Rampart
D: Connor Frickey, jr., Cheyenne Mountain
D: Sean Melnyk, jr., Rampart
G: Ashton Globe, jr., Doherty
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — Ryan Clyncke, Collin Eisenach, Joey Polaski, Maddox Riewald, Caleb Weien
Cheyenne Mountain — Grant Bevan, Noah Bonnett, Philip Bramble, Garret Elder, Wyatt Furda, Nicholas Hallee, Matty Kelleher, Mitchell Lewis, Christian Pino
Coronado — Austin Crawford, Garrett Driscoll, Adam Gryboski, Brycen Hurt, Joe Quintana
Lewis-Palmer — Sam Cook, Brendan McLane, Sam Kleinsmith
Palmer — Austin Christian, Athen Finch, Reese Hunt, Shawn Valdez, Joe Van Dyk
Pine Creek — Jonathan Cole, Zach Campbell
Rampart — Gavin Costa, Jayson Komrofske, Nick Lande
Woodland Park — Tyler Baldus, Gabe Denio, Brennen Morgan, Mikael Romero, Parker Taranto