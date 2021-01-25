CLASS 5A
Doherty Spartans (District 11)
Coach: Joshua Galvan
Returning athletes: Candice Brickell, jr., (105 pounds); Cymantha Day, sr., (136); Naomi Kidd, so., (127); Piper Parris, jr., (100); Marissa Rosario, so., (147); Sarah Savidge, jr., (127); Shayla Valdez, sr., (111); Madalyn Youngbird, jr., (100)
Outlook: “This is the first season of the girls District 11 team, so we are looking forward to a great practice room and building off of the wrestlers' past successes,” Galvan said.
Notes: Sarah Savidge (Doherty) placed third at the 2020 girls’ state tournament at 127 pounds, and Candice Brickell (Coronado) returns after a sixth-place finish in the 105 bracket. Madalyn Youngbird (Mitchell), Shayla Valdez (Doherty) and Naomi Kidd (Doherty) also qualified for the girls’ tournament.
CLASS 4A
Mesa Ridge Grizzlies
Coach: Rob Braaten
Returning athletes: Maggie Marjerrison, so., (100)
Other top athletes: Bella Cross, fr., (105); Allison Evans, fr., (136); Alexsys Jacques, so., (118); Eyvori Jacques, fr., (100)
Outlook: “We expect to have a full varsity lineup, which will be nice for the first season with a girls program. We have a returning state qualifier and several young wrestlers who have been competing for a long time. It should be a lot of fun,” Braaten said.
Notes: Maggie Marjerrison is a returning qualifier from the 2020 girls’ state tournament.
Vista Ridge Wolves
Coach: Eric Everard
Returning athletes: Maya Bautista, jr., (105); Zaria Bautista, fr., (118); Kaydence Bonewell, so., (136); Cheyenne Dyess, so., (100); Paige Faler, so., (147); Aislynn Hartson, so., (105); Dakotah Livermore, sr., (127); Natalia Losowicki, so., (118); Hope Maldonado, sr., (127); Olivia “Lou” Newel, so., (127); Amya Norman, jr., (185); Angelique Norman, sr., (111); McKenna Reynolds, sr., (161/185); Alyssa Wheeler, jr., (100); Jalyssa Xiong, so., (118)
Outlook: “This is the first official CHSAA-sanctioned season for girls' wrestling in Colorado. Our girls' wrestling team ended last season with 13 Region 3 runners-up, five state qualifiers and two state placers,” Everard said. “It is exciting to grow the team and we are starting this season with 15. Only those special teenagers, who are more resilient and more comfortable with being uncomfortable, will accept the challenge, then persevere through the 2021 season.”
Notes: Angelique Norman returns after placing sixth at 118 pounds at the 2020 girls’ state tournament.
NOTE: Teams not listed did not submit preview information by deadline.