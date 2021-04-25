FIRST TEAM
100 pounds: Candice Brickell, jr., Doherty — Brickell placed second at the Region 2 tournament with a narrow 7-6 loss to Rosalind Ramos-Cruz, eventual state runner-up. Brickell gave up two points in the first three rounds at regionals and placed sixth at state, finishing the season 11-7.
105: Maggie Marjerrison, so., Mesa Ridge — The sophomore made it to the region quarterfinals thanks to a 15-0 technical fall and an 11-9 win in sudden victory in the region tournament, but missed state qualifying with a sixth-place finish at 105 pounds. Marjerrison finished the season 11-4.
111: Isabella Cross, fr., Mesa Ridge — Cross went undefeated in the regular season and finished her first high school wrestling season 13-2 with second-place finishes in the state and region tournaments. Both losses came from Denver East’s Israel Resendez in the finals of each tournament.
118: Alexsys Jacquez, so., Mesa Ridge — Jacquez placed third at 118, bouncing back from a 9-8 first-round loss in the state tournament to win her next three matches. She won the bronze with a 10-5 decision in the consolation finals. The sophomore finished the season 16-3.
127: Sarah Savidge, jr., Doherty — Savidge completed her junior season 15-3, and second in the state at 127. Her only losses came from Chatfield’s Savannah Cosme, who defeated Savidge in the regular season and in the title match of the Region 2 and state tournaments. She claimed 11 of her 14 wins by fall, and earned a 15-0 technical fall in the state semifinals.
136: Samantha Krause-Mahan, sr., Calhan — After an opening-round loss in the state tournament, Krause-Mahan won her next two consolation matches by fall in 3:24 and 6:53, respectively to make it to the third-place match. She ultimately fell 10-2 to place fourth and finish the season 13-4.
147: Aspen Barber, jr., Palmer Ridge — Barber battled through the state tournament to make it to the 147 title match. The junior pinned her first- and second-round opponents in 4:26 and 3:29, respectively, before falling in a 10-6 decision in the title bout. She completed the season 15-3.
161: Chloe Donegan, sr., Manitou Springs — Donegan, a senior, finished the season 15-4, but fell short of qualifying for the state tournament. The 161-pounder entered the Region 2 tournament 14-2 and won her first-round match by fall in 1:30 before falling in her next two matches.
185: Taylor Knox, so., Calhan — Knox claimed the first 185 girls’ wrestling championship with a pin in 3:52 in the title match. She earned a 3-0 win in the semifinals and a 12-1 major decision in the first round of the state tournament. Knox finished her sophomore season 17-2.
215: Ciara Monger, fr., Calhan — Monger had a dominant run in the state tournament with pins in 37 and 47 seconds through the first two rounds. The freshman earned a first-period pin in the championship to finish her first wrestling season undefeated (15-0).
SECOND TEAM
100: Mia Hargrove, fr., Palmer Ridge
105: Nadiya Trujillo, so., Doherty
111: Angelique Norman, sr., Vista Ridge
118: Shenin Steele, sr., Lewis-Palmer
127: Dakotah Livermore, sr., Vista Ridge
136: Victoria Guinard, so., Doherty
147: Alison Evans, fr., Mesa Ridge
161: Paige Faler, so., Vista Ridge
185: Amya Norman, jr., Vista Ridge
215: McKenna Reynolds, sr., Vista Ridge