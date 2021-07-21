Girls' track 1.jpg

FIRST TEAM

100-METER DASH

Myia Dantzler, sr., Discovery Canyon — Dantzler capped her high school track career with a second-place finish in the 4A 100-meter dash with a time of 12.44, .02 seconds off her personal record of 12.42, run in the state prelims.

200-METER DASH

Janise Everett, so., Mesa Ridge — Everett appeared on the state podium four times in her first state meet appearance. The sophomore placed fourth in the 4A 200 in 25.74, seventh in the 100 (12.65) and helped her 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams to third-place finishes in 50.29 and 1:44.52, respectively.

400-METER DASH

Callie Fuhr, jr., Pine Creek — Fuhr earned a fifth-place finish in the 5A 400 with a personal-best 57.55, the 11th-fastest time in Colorado this year. The junior also helped the Pine Creek 4x400 relay team to a season-best 4:06.37 for seventh, and a third-place finish in the 800 sprint medley relay in 1:49.73.

800-METER RUN

Kennedy McDonald, jr., The Classical Academy — With a season-best 2:18.86, McDonald took seventh in the 3A 800, beating her PR by nearly two seconds. The junior distance runner also took eighth in the 1,600 (5:11.94) and helped TCA to a third-place finish in the 4x400 relay (4:05.53) and fourth in the 4x800 (9:54.59).

1,600-METER RUN

Bethany Michalak, fr., Air Academy — Michalak took home state gold in the 4A 1,600, beating her season-best by nearly two seconds with a 4:55.01. The freshman also helped the 4x400 relay team to a seventh-place finish (4:13.63) and the 4x800 to a third-place medal (9:51.96).

3200-METER RUN

Kylie Simshauser, sr., Florence — Simsausher finished her high school track career with a third-place finish in the 3,200 in 11:06.32 at the 3A state championships, beating her season-best by 19 seconds. She also placed seventh in the 1,600 (5:19.26) and 13th in the 800 (2:26.70).

100 HURDLES

Jahzara Davis, sr., Sand Creek — Davis finished her senior year undefeated in the 100 hurdles, capped by a first-place finish at the 4A state meet with a 14.62. Her season-best 14.54 is the third-fastest time in Colorado. The senior also placed third in the 100 with a 12.54 and fourth in the long jump (16 feet, 10 inches).

300 HURDLES

Regan Thorne, jr., Pine Creek — Thorne ran a 45.80 in the 5A 300 hurdle prelims for a season-best time, and  took ninth in the finals with a 48.02. The junior also made it to the podium in the 100 hurdles with a season-best 15.43 for seventh place and helped the Pine Creek 800 sprint medley team to a third-place finish (1:49.73).

LONG JUMP

Madissyn Moore, sr., Palmer Ridge — With a leap of 17-9, Moore placed second at the 4A state championships in the long jump. Weeks earlier, Moore won the PPAC title with a jump of 18-5, the state’s seventh-best jump this year. Moore also helped Palmer Ridge to a third-place finish in the 800 sprint medley relay (1:49.82) and seventh in the 4x100 relay (51.07).

TRIPLE JUMP

Isabella Coscetti, jr., Manitou Springs — Coscetti walked away from the 3A state meet with three podium finishes, taking third in the triple jump with a season-best 36-2.25, third in the pole vault (11-6) and fifth in the 300 hurdles at 48.49. Her 300 hurdles prelim of 47.39 was a season-best.

HIGH JUMP

Quinn Patterson, jr., Discovery Canyon — Patterson finished on the 4A state podium in all three jumps, taking fifth in the high jump clearing 5-2, jumping 16-10 in the long jump for fifth and placing eighth in the triple jump at 34-7.75. The junior finished the year ranked in the top 17 in Colorado in all three jumps.

DISCUS

Abigail Dall, sr., Palmer Ridge — Dall took fifth at the 4A state championship, throwing the disc 116-7. The senior thrower also earned a podium finish in the shot put, placing sixth at 33-10.26.

SHOT PUT

Kylyn Ollivierre, sr., Air Academy — With a throw of 35-1, Ollivierre took second at the 4A state championship meet in the shot put. The senior’s season-best throw of 36-10 for the PPAC championship cracked the top 20 in Colorado in 2021.

POLE VAULT

Anna Willis, fr., The Classical Academy — In her first state meet, Willis continued a family tradition of winning 3A state championships, claiming gold with a vault of 13-3, just six inches shy of her sister Andrea’s 2016 state record. Willis also helped the Titans place fourth in the 4x100 relay in 51.78.

SECOND TEAM

100-METER DASH

Mikayla Hutchison, sr., Banning Lewis Prep

200-METER DASH

Serenity Burnett, sr., Doherty

400-METER DASH

Brea Childs, fr., Widefield

800-METER RUN

Isabel Case, jr., Colorado Springs Christian

1,600-METER RUN

Eowyn Dalbec, jr., Peyton

3,200-METER RUN

Loren Linnenburger, sr., Discovery Canyon

100 HURDLES

Lexi Gutches, jr., Coronado

300 HURDLES

Rimari Facey, so., Mesa Ridge

LONG JUMP

Hannah Turpin, so., St. Mary’s

TRIPLE JUMP

Joy Nnantah, so., Pine Creek

HIGH JUMP

Cami Carmody, so., Widefield

DISCUS

Jordyn Guiterrez, sr., Pine Creek

SHOT PUT

Noelle Behr, sr., Discovery Canyon

POLE VAULT

Alexa Oatman, sr., Lewis-Palmer

HONORABLE MENTION

Air Academy — Meghan Brazeau, sr., jumps; Hailey Gregg, sr., 400; Christina Stanley, sr., high jump

Banning Lewis Prep — Jaysa Even, jr., jumps

Calhan — Natalie Hlatki, sr., 300H

Discovery Canyon — Victoria Sanders, jr., pole vault

Doherty — Gabriella Beauperthuy, jr., throws; Erin Capell, sr., throws; Lily Delagarza, so., 200/400/high jump; Emma Moerman, sr., high jump

Elizabeth — Ella Hedman, so., mid-distance/high jump

Ellicott — Kalea France, sr., jumps

Fountain-Fort Carson — Marketa Draper, sr., 100/200; Jada Miller

Harrison — Michaela Cruickshank, fr., 100/200; Ayauna Smith, sr., 100/200

Lewis-Palmer — Aubrey Surage, sr., 3,200

Mesa Ridge — Nevaeh Bernal, so., 100/200/relays/high jump

Palmer — Julia Adele, 3,200

Palmer Ridge — Audrey Barhydt, jr., hurdles; Maren Busath, sr., 800; Lina Gustafson, fr., pole vault

Pine Creek — Madelyn Blazo, jr., 1,600; Kate Murdock, so., jumps

Rampart — Mollie Roden, sr., 1,600; Brielle Edwards, jr., 100H; Cydnee Taylor, 100; Katelyn Zaiger, sr., throws

Sand Creek — Jadyn Ledoux, sr., jumps

Sierra — Laina Richard, jr., jumps

The Classical Academy — Grace Mueller, jr., pole vault