FIRST TEAM
100-METER DASH
Myia Dantzler, sr., Discovery Canyon — Dantzler capped her high school track career with a second-place finish in the 4A 100-meter dash with a time of 12.44, .02 seconds off her personal record of 12.42, run in the state prelims.
200-METER DASH
Janise Everett, so., Mesa Ridge — Everett appeared on the state podium four times in her first state meet appearance. The sophomore placed fourth in the 4A 200 in 25.74, seventh in the 100 (12.65) and helped her 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams to third-place finishes in 50.29 and 1:44.52, respectively.
400-METER DASH
Callie Fuhr, jr., Pine Creek — Fuhr earned a fifth-place finish in the 5A 400 with a personal-best 57.55, the 11th-fastest time in Colorado this year. The junior also helped the Pine Creek 4x400 relay team to a season-best 4:06.37 for seventh, and a third-place finish in the 800 sprint medley relay in 1:49.73.
800-METER RUN
Kennedy McDonald, jr., The Classical Academy — With a season-best 2:18.86, McDonald took seventh in the 3A 800, beating her PR by nearly two seconds. The junior distance runner also took eighth in the 1,600 (5:11.94) and helped TCA to a third-place finish in the 4x400 relay (4:05.53) and fourth in the 4x800 (9:54.59).
1,600-METER RUN
Bethany Michalak, fr., Air Academy — Michalak took home state gold in the 4A 1,600, beating her season-best by nearly two seconds with a 4:55.01. The freshman also helped the 4x400 relay team to a seventh-place finish (4:13.63) and the 4x800 to a third-place medal (9:51.96).
3200-METER RUN
Kylie Simshauser, sr., Florence — Simsausher finished her high school track career with a third-place finish in the 3,200 in 11:06.32 at the 3A state championships, beating her season-best by 19 seconds. She also placed seventh in the 1,600 (5:19.26) and 13th in the 800 (2:26.70).
100 HURDLES
Jahzara Davis, sr., Sand Creek — Davis finished her senior year undefeated in the 100 hurdles, capped by a first-place finish at the 4A state meet with a 14.62. Her season-best 14.54 is the third-fastest time in Colorado. The senior also placed third in the 100 with a 12.54 and fourth in the long jump (16 feet, 10 inches).
300 HURDLES
Regan Thorne, jr., Pine Creek — Thorne ran a 45.80 in the 5A 300 hurdle prelims for a season-best time, and took ninth in the finals with a 48.02. The junior also made it to the podium in the 100 hurdles with a season-best 15.43 for seventh place and helped the Pine Creek 800 sprint medley team to a third-place finish (1:49.73).
LONG JUMP
Madissyn Moore, sr., Palmer Ridge — With a leap of 17-9, Moore placed second at the 4A state championships in the long jump. Weeks earlier, Moore won the PPAC title with a jump of 18-5, the state’s seventh-best jump this year. Moore also helped Palmer Ridge to a third-place finish in the 800 sprint medley relay (1:49.82) and seventh in the 4x100 relay (51.07).
TRIPLE JUMP
Isabella Coscetti, jr., Manitou Springs — Coscetti walked away from the 3A state meet with three podium finishes, taking third in the triple jump with a season-best 36-2.25, third in the pole vault (11-6) and fifth in the 300 hurdles at 48.49. Her 300 hurdles prelim of 47.39 was a season-best.
HIGH JUMP
Quinn Patterson, jr., Discovery Canyon — Patterson finished on the 4A state podium in all three jumps, taking fifth in the high jump clearing 5-2, jumping 16-10 in the long jump for fifth and placing eighth in the triple jump at 34-7.75. The junior finished the year ranked in the top 17 in Colorado in all three jumps.
DISCUS
Abigail Dall, sr., Palmer Ridge — Dall took fifth at the 4A state championship, throwing the disc 116-7. The senior thrower also earned a podium finish in the shot put, placing sixth at 33-10.26.
SHOT PUT
Kylyn Ollivierre, sr., Air Academy — With a throw of 35-1, Ollivierre took second at the 4A state championship meet in the shot put. The senior’s season-best throw of 36-10 for the PPAC championship cracked the top 20 in Colorado in 2021.
POLE VAULT
Anna Willis, fr., The Classical Academy — In her first state meet, Willis continued a family tradition of winning 3A state championships, claiming gold with a vault of 13-3, just six inches shy of her sister Andrea’s 2016 state record. Willis also helped the Titans place fourth in the 4x100 relay in 51.78.
SECOND TEAM
100-METER DASH
Mikayla Hutchison, sr., Banning Lewis Prep
200-METER DASH
Serenity Burnett, sr., Doherty
400-METER DASH
Brea Childs, fr., Widefield
800-METER RUN
Isabel Case, jr., Colorado Springs Christian
1,600-METER RUN
Eowyn Dalbec, jr., Peyton
3,200-METER RUN
Loren Linnenburger, sr., Discovery Canyon
100 HURDLES
Lexi Gutches, jr., Coronado
300 HURDLES
Rimari Facey, so., Mesa Ridge
LONG JUMP
Hannah Turpin, so., St. Mary’s
TRIPLE JUMP
Joy Nnantah, so., Pine Creek
HIGH JUMP
Cami Carmody, so., Widefield
DISCUS
Jordyn Guiterrez, sr., Pine Creek
SHOT PUT
Noelle Behr, sr., Discovery Canyon
POLE VAULT
Alexa Oatman, sr., Lewis-Palmer
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — Meghan Brazeau, sr., jumps; Hailey Gregg, sr., 400; Christina Stanley, sr., high jump
Banning Lewis Prep — Jaysa Even, jr., jumps
Calhan — Natalie Hlatki, sr., 300H
Discovery Canyon — Victoria Sanders, jr., pole vault
Doherty — Gabriella Beauperthuy, jr., throws; Erin Capell, sr., throws; Lily Delagarza, so., 200/400/high jump; Emma Moerman, sr., high jump
Elizabeth — Ella Hedman, so., mid-distance/high jump
Ellicott — Kalea France, sr., jumps
Fountain-Fort Carson — Marketa Draper, sr., 100/200; Jada Miller
Harrison — Michaela Cruickshank, fr., 100/200; Ayauna Smith, sr., 100/200
Lewis-Palmer — Aubrey Surage, sr., 3,200
Mesa Ridge — Nevaeh Bernal, so., 100/200/relays/high jump
Palmer — Julia Adele, 3,200
Palmer Ridge — Audrey Barhydt, jr., hurdles; Maren Busath, sr., 800; Lina Gustafson, fr., pole vault
Pine Creek — Madelyn Blazo, jr., 1,600; Kate Murdock, so., jumps
Rampart — Mollie Roden, sr., 1,600; Brielle Edwards, jr., 100H; Cydnee Taylor, 100; Katelyn Zaiger, sr., throws
Sand Creek — Jadyn Ledoux, sr., jumps
Sierra — Laina Richard, jr., jumps
The Classical Academy — Grace Mueller, jr., pole vault