Air Academy Kadets
Coach: Kim Davis, 3rd season
Returning athletes: Samantha Cordasco, sr., singles; Lily Eller, jr., singles; Mia Kardell, sr., singles
Other top athletes: Maggie Brooks, jr., doubles; Hannah Severson, sr., doubles
Outlook: “Excited to play this year, great group of girls and coaching staff,” Davis said.
Cheyenne Mountain
Coach: Dave Adams, 14th season
Returning athletes: Emma Delich, 1 doubles; Kati Delich, 4 doubles; Hannah Koury, 4 doubles; Ruby Muhl, 2 doubles; Kate Twede, 3 doubles
Other top athletes: Brooke Ballenger, so., 2 singles; Maya Michalski, fr., 1 singles; Taylor Stadjuhar, fr., 3 singles
Outlook: Adams said he is excited to get to coach “a number of players who are brand new to the team and seeing how they mesh with returning letter winners,” he said.
Notes: Cheyenne Mountain’s singles players have never played a high school singles match, Adams said. The team has just one senior, with another senior leader, Rachel Moody, going down with a season-ending injury during practice. “Her attitude has been nothing short of inspirational,” Adams said.
Colorado Springs Christian Lions
Coach: Randy Stephens, 34th season
Returning athletes: Ruby Boswell, sr., singles; Amy Erickson, doubles; Megan Johnson, doubles; Reagan Morin, jr., singles; Mary Scoggins, sr., singles
Other top athletes: Taylor Boals, fr.
Outlook: “We have many players new to the sport but they are athletic and willing to learn,” Stephens said.
Colorado Springs School
Coach: Colleen Campbell, 5th season
Returning athletes: Audrey Barber, jr.; Ella Brintnall, jr.; Lydia Morgan, sr.
Outlook: “We are starting over again with many beginners, and freshmen. It’s a building-block year,” Campbell said.
Coronado Cougars
Coach: Brent Urban, 5th season
Returning athletes: Olivia Collins, so.; Scarlet Leifer, so., 1 singles; Gracie Nowlan, sr.; Georgia Sharbino, sr., 2 singles; Sophie Urban, sr.
Other top athletes: Margot Ane, fr., 3 singles
Outlook: “We are ready to play after missing the season last year,” Urban said. “We have a good mix of returning athletes with great young players.”
Discovery Canyon Thunder
Coach: Brain Thirkell, 12th season
Returning athletes: Karinne Bratkowsky, sr., 1 singles; Varsha Ramesh, jr., 2 doubles; Claire Welch, sr., 3 doubles; Lannie Wilson, so., 1 doubles
Other top athletes: Jiliyn Boles, jr., 4 doubles; Kylee Ellsworth, jr., 2 doubles; Cosette Gaines, fr., 2 singles; Baylie Lindell, fr., 4 doubles; Caroline Marshall, fr., 1 doubles; Kate Neuffer, fr., 3 doubles; Ashleigh Sincock, so., 3 singles
Outlook: “We have a great team that is excited and passionate about the game. Players are grateful to be back on the court after last year's season was canceled,” Thirkell said. “Our returning players who continue our tradition of success will be great mentors to their new teammates.”
Doherty Spartans
Coach: Cheri Rogers, 36th season
Other top athletes: Erin Bettner, so.; Addison Leasure, fr.
Outlook: “If our students get to compete after our school returns from remote learning after our two weeks with no practice, it will be wonderful for them to play a few matches,” Rogers said. “We have joined the PPAC league and these are different teams than those we played before, so I do not know what this season will bring.”
Notes: Rogers has an entirely new team after all 13 graduated without playing a senior season because of the pandemic. The 2021 Spartans have just three players with tennis experience. “This season will be a surprise to our entire coaching staff,” Rogers said.
Mesa Ridge Grizzlies
Coach: Lisa Felice, 20th season
Returning athletes: Mikayla Kolln, jr., singles; Citlally Martin, sr., singles; Jena Plattenberger, sr., singles
Outlook: Felice said the Grizzlies are full of dual-sport athletes, including volleyball, basketball and softball players getting involved.
Palmer Terrors
Coach: Paul Bernier, 3rd season
Returning athletes: Lillian Bigelow, jr.; Elisa Cervantes, sr.; Erin Egan, sr.; Piper Garrett, jr.; Aisling McConnaughey, jr.
Outlook: “Several of our top players have not had a chance to compete yet for Palmer because of COVID last year, and so far this year,” Bernier said. “I have seen them at practice and am excited to get them into some matches, I feel this is the best team we have put onto the court in a few years.”
Notes: Palmer will welcome back Ashton Kiepke as an assistant coach this season. Kiepke served as Palmer’s team captain the past two years, but was unable to compete as a senior because of the pandemic.
Sand Creek Scorpions
Coach: Pam Rogers, 4th season
Returning athletes: Taylor Graveen, singles; Janae Kite, sr., singles; Faith Strong, jr., singles; Marielin Tuston, jr., doubles; Kristin Voss, sr., doubles
Other top athletes: Angela Jones, so., singles; Arianna Reynolds, so., doubles
Widefield Gladiators
Coach: Joe Griebel, 15th season
Returning athletes: Alexis Garrett, jr., Alexis Harris, sr., 2 singles; Kaley Newman, jr., 1 singles; Andrea Santos, sr.
Outlook: Griebel said he is most excited about the, “willingness of all of our players to be at practice and know how important it is to improve each and every practice,” he said. “They have all come to practice with a wonderful attitude to develop their tennis skills.”
Vanguard Coursers
Coach: Dina Fuqua, 29th season
Returning athletes: Raina Fagans; Jaden Fuqua, 2 singles; Aidan Glaser; Sophia Guevara; Isis Rivera; Jordyn VanManen, 1 singles
Other top athletes: Sophia Bredder; Katey Kyle; Ainsley Skur
Outlook: “We are a very experienced varsity squad with a lot of depth,” Fuqua said. “This is the strongest tennis team that Vanguard has ever had.”
NOTE: Any teams not listed did not report