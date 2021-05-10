Girls' tennis 4.jpg

Air Academy Kadets

Coach: Kim Davis, 3rd season

Returning athletes: Samantha Cordasco, sr., singles; Lily Eller, jr., singles; Mia Kardell, sr., singles

Other top athletes: Maggie Brooks, jr., doubles; Hannah Severson, sr., doubles

Outlook: “Excited to play this year, great group of girls and coaching staff,” Davis said.

Cheyenne Mountain

Coach: Dave Adams, 14th season

Returning athletes: Emma Delich, 1 doubles; Kati Delich, 4 doubles; Hannah Koury, 4 doubles; Ruby Muhl, 2 doubles; Kate Twede, 3 doubles

Other top athletes: Brooke Ballenger, so., 2 singles; Maya Michalski, fr., 1 singles; Taylor Stadjuhar, fr., 3 singles

Outlook: Adams said he is excited to get to coach “a number of players who are brand new to the team and seeing how they mesh with returning letter winners,” he said.

Notes: Cheyenne Mountain’s singles players have never played a high school singles match, Adams said. The team has just one senior, with another senior leader, Rachel Moody, going down with a season-ending injury during practice. “Her attitude has been nothing short of inspirational,” Adams said.

Colorado Springs Christian Lions

Coach: Randy Stephens, 34th season

Returning athletes: Ruby Boswell, sr., singles; Amy Erickson, doubles; Megan Johnson, doubles; Reagan Morin, jr., singles; Mary Scoggins, sr., singles

Other top athletes: Taylor Boals, fr.

Outlook: “We have many players new to the sport but they are athletic and willing to learn,” Stephens said.

Colorado Springs School

Coach: Colleen Campbell, 5th season

Returning athletes: Audrey Barber, jr.; Ella Brintnall, jr.; Lydia Morgan, sr.

Outlook: “We are starting over again with many beginners, and freshmen. It’s a building-block year,” Campbell said.

Coronado Cougars

Coach: Brent Urban, 5th season

Returning athletes: Olivia Collins, so.; Scarlet Leifer, so., 1 singles; Gracie Nowlan, sr.; Georgia Sharbino, sr., 2 singles; Sophie Urban, sr.

Other top athletes: Margot Ane, fr., 3 singles

Outlook: “We are ready to play after missing the season last year,” Urban said. “We have a good mix of returning athletes with great young players.”

Discovery Canyon Thunder

Coach: Brain Thirkell, 12th season

Returning athletes: Karinne Bratkowsky, sr., 1 singles; Varsha Ramesh, jr., 2 doubles; Claire Welch, sr., 3 doubles; Lannie Wilson, so., 1 doubles

Other top athletes: Jiliyn Boles, jr., 4 doubles; Kylee Ellsworth, jr., 2 doubles; Cosette Gaines, fr., 2 singles; Baylie Lindell, fr., 4 doubles; Caroline Marshall, fr., 1 doubles; Kate Neuffer, fr., 3 doubles; Ashleigh Sincock, so., 3 singles

Outlook: “We have a great team that is excited and passionate about the game. Players are grateful to be back on the court after last year's season was canceled,” Thirkell said. “Our returning players who continue our tradition of success will be great mentors to their new teammates.”

Doherty Spartans

Coach: Cheri Rogers, 36th season

Other top athletes: Erin Bettner, so.; Addison Leasure, fr.

Outlook: “If our students get to compete after our school returns from remote learning after our two weeks with no practice, it will be wonderful for them to play a few matches,” Rogers said. “We have joined the PPAC league and these are different teams than those we played before, so I do not know what this season will bring.”

Notes: Rogers has an entirely new team after all 13 graduated without playing a senior season because of the pandemic. The 2021 Spartans have just three players with tennis experience. “This season will be a surprise to our entire coaching staff,” Rogers said.

Mesa Ridge Grizzlies

Coach: Lisa Felice, 20th season

Returning athletes: Mikayla Kolln, jr., singles; Citlally Martin, sr., singles; Jena Plattenberger, sr., singles

Outlook: Felice said the Grizzlies are full of dual-sport athletes, including volleyball, basketball and softball players getting involved.

Palmer Terrors

Coach: Paul Bernier, 3rd season

Returning athletes: Lillian Bigelow, jr.; Elisa Cervantes, sr.; Erin Egan, sr.; Piper Garrett, jr.; Aisling McConnaughey, jr.

Outlook: “Several of our top players have not had a chance to compete yet for Palmer because of COVID last year, and so far this year,” Bernier said. “I have seen them at practice and am excited to get them into some matches, I feel this is the best team we have put onto the court in a few years.”

Notes: Palmer will welcome back Ashton Kiepke as an assistant coach this season. Kiepke served as Palmer’s team captain the past two years, but was unable to compete as a senior because of the pandemic.

Sand Creek Scorpions

Coach: Pam Rogers, 4th season

Returning athletes: Taylor Graveen, singles; Janae Kite, sr., singles; Faith Strong, jr., singles; Marielin Tuston, jr., doubles; Kristin Voss, sr., doubles

Other top athletes: Angela Jones, so., singles; Arianna Reynolds, so., doubles

Widefield Gladiators

Coach: Joe Griebel, 15th season

Returning athletes: Alexis Garrett, jr., Alexis Harris, sr., 2 singles; Kaley Newman, jr., 1 singles; Andrea Santos, sr.

Outlook: Griebel said he is most excited about the, “willingness of all of our players to be at practice and know how important it is to improve each and every practice,” he said. “They have all come to practice with a wonderful attitude to develop their tennis skills.”

Vanguard Coursers

Coach: Dina Fuqua, 29th season

Returning athletes: Raina Fagans; Jaden Fuqua, 2 singles; Aidan Glaser; Sophia Guevara; Isis Rivera; Jordyn VanManen, 1 singles

Other top athletes: Sophia Bredder; Katey Kyle; Ainsley Skur

Outlook: “We are a very experienced varsity squad with a lot of depth,” Fuqua said. “This is the strongest tennis team that Vanguard has ever had.”

NOTE: Any teams not listed did not report