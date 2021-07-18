FIRST TEAM
SINGLES
1 Singles: Maya Michalski, fr., Cheyenne Mountain — After winning the 4A Region 6 No. 1 singles title, Michalski stormed through the first two rounds of her first state tournament, battling to the state semifinals as a freshman. She went 10-1 in the regular season and fell 6-4, 6-1 in the state semis.
2 Singles: Tessa Rothwell, sr., Palmer Ridge — Rothwell claimed her second 4A state championship with a title run at No. 2 singles, capped with a three-set marathon against top-seed Anna Sallee of Niwot. Rothwell dropped just seven games through the first three rounds of the tournament and went undefeated through the regular season.
3 Singles: Lyna Truong, jr., Palmer Ridge — After a 6-1 regular season and a 4A Region 1 championship, top-seeded Troung breezed through the first two rounds of the 4A state tournament, winning 6-0, 6-1 in her opening two matches. Truong then took eventual state-champion Emily Creek of Niwot to three sets in the semifinals before losing 6-4 in the final set.
DOUBLES
1 Doubles: Kate Twede, jr./Ruby Muhl, jr., Cheyenne Mountain — Twede and Muhl battled to the 4A state championship match to face the powerful doubles team of Hanna Noyes and Kendall Adams of Kent Denver for the second time this season, falling 6-4, 6-0. Twede and Muhl earned a Region 6 championship and went 8-3 in the regular season.
2 Doubles: Ellie Flinn, so./Chloe Hart, so., Lewis-Palmer — With an 8-1 record and fresh off a Region 6 championship, sophomore duo of Flinn and Hart wasted no time in the opening rounds of the start tournament, winning their opening match 6-0, 6-1. They battled to the state semifinal where they fell to the eventual state champions Tierney Scanlan and Izzy Desjardins of Mullen.
3 Doubles: Hope Lewis, so./Hannah Koury, so., Cheyenne Mountain — With a 9-3 record and a Region 6 championship under their belt, the sophomore duo battled into the state quarterfinals. They won their first-round match 6-1, 6-3 and took Kent Denver’s Isabel Bragg and Olivia Murane to three sets before falling 6-2 in the final frame.
4 Doubles: Raina Land, sr./Jessica Fahrny, so., Cheyenne Mountain — Land and Fahrney stole the show at the 4A state championships, battling through the middle of the bracket to the state championships, taking Mullen’s Renee Hoyt and Clara Dailey to three sets and sudden-death in come-from-behind fashion, but ultimately fell to the Mustangs. Land and Fahrney were 6-5 in the regular season.
SECOND TEAM
SINGLES
1 Singles: Ellie Hartman, jr., St. Mary’s
2 Singles: Jaden Fuqua, sr., Vanguard
3 Singles: Taylor Stadjuhar, fr., Cheyenne Mountain
DOUBLES
1 Doubles: Isis Rivera, sr./Sophia Bredder, jr., Vanguard
2 Doubles: Aidan Glaser, jr./Ainsley Skur, so., Vanguard
3 Doubles: Chelsea Young, fr./Kayla Kimmey, fr., Palmer Ridge
4 Doubles: Cora Goodwin, jr./Anna Glen, jr., Palmer Ridge
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — Lily Eller, jr., 1S; Mia Kardell, sr., 3S; Tessa Stahnke, so., 2D; Molly Wells, fr., 2D;
Canon City — Anna Baker, so., 2D; Alyssa Rupp, so., 2D
Cheyenne Mountain — Brooke Ballenger, so., 2S; Emma Delich, sr., 2D; Katie Delich, so., 2D;
Colorado Springs Christian — Megan Johnson, 4D; Annsley Oelrich, 4D
Coronado — Margot Ane, fr., 2S; Scarlet Leifer, so., 1S; Maycie Rogers, sr., 3D; Georgia Sharbino, sr., 3S; Sophie Urban, sr., 3D
Doherty — Erin Bettner, jr., 3S; Jillian Buckmiller, so., 2D; Addison Leasure, fr., 1S; Pyper O'Donnell, fr., 4D; Tyler Pierce, fr., 4D; Riley Stimpson, so., 1D; Emily Tetrault, sr., 1D; Leeya Quiroz, jr., 2D; Natalia Zolotik, so., 2S
Lewis-Palmer — Emma Ackerman, sr., 1D; Tayla Heritsch, fr., 4D; Carissa O’Donnell, sr., 1D; Allisyn Unks, jr., 4D
Mesa Ridge — Alysia Benedict, sr., 3D; Ariadna Martinez, sr., 2D; Aolany Moreno, sr., 4D; Aubree Krupp, sr., 2D; Brianna Ortiz, so., 4D; Chris Valenzuela, jr., 3D
Palmer Ridge — Kate Betz, sr., 2D; Charlotte Hauke, 1D; Katrina Weiskircher, jr., 2D; Alexandra Yuzkiv, 1D
Pine Creek — Grace Hu, fr., 4D; Catherine Mooney, fr., 4D
St. Mary’s — Kyla Barrett, sr., 2S; Elizabeth Brodeur, sr., 1D; Gretchen Czelatdko, so., 3D; Sabrina Damien, fr., 3D; Lily Delgado, jr., 2D; Roni Hennessey, sr., 1D; Jill Kellick, sr., 2S; Elizabeth Rysavy, jr., 2D
Vanguard — Hailey Blanchard, so., 4D; Raina Fagans, sr., 3D; Sophia Guevara, jr., 2S; Jillian Harrison, fr., 4D; Katey Kyle, jr., 3D; Jordyn Van Manen, so., 1S