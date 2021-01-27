CLASS 5A
Doherty Spartans
Coach: Murphy Barry, 5th season
Returning athletes: Ella Adler, sr., 200 free/100 free; Dania Botello, jr., 50 free/100 free; Ally Gregory, so., 50 free/100 fly; Abby Kruger, diving; Emma Roach, diving; Ana Rojas, jr., 100 fly/100 back; Torin Winders, jr., 200 free/500 free
Other top athletes: Addison Oelrich, fr. 200 free/500 free; Ade Smith, fr., diving; Audrey Vannelli, fr., 200 IM/ 100 fly
Outlook: “This is the strongest outlook that Doherty swim and dive has had in the past 10 years,” Barry said. “We have great senior leadership and it is trickling down to the other classes. With the COVID changes we know it will be a different year when it comes to league and state but looking to get league champions and state qualifiers.”
Notes: Rojas, who placed fifth in the 5A 50 free and 100 back as a freshman, returns to the pool after taking her sophomore season off to focus on rehab from shoulder surgery. She enters her junior year with interest from a number of Division I programs.
Lewis-Palmer Rangers
Coach: Jackie Smith, 8th season
Returning athletes: Dahlia Allen, jr., diving; Ashley Griffith, jr., diving; Aubrey Huffman, sr., 100 back/100 free; Katie McClelland, sr., 100 breast/100 fly/200 IM; Sydney McKenzie, jr., 100 breast/100 back/ 200 IM; Abby Nelson, sr., 50 free/100 free; Lilly Pike, so., 100 breast/200 IM; Olivia Reichardt, sr., 50 free/100 fly
Other top athletes: Anneliese Gracey, so., 100 back; Lindsee Newman, sr., 500 free; Hannah Schoenauer, fr., 100 fly/100 breast
Outlook: “With the change to the state meet format this year, we will have a uniquely competitive state meet,” Smith said. “Our swimmers and divers tend to rise to the occasion when faced with opportunities like these. We also have a lot of returning and new talent with goals of taking down several of our toughest school and pool records!”
Notes: Katie McClelland (6th, 100 breast, 8th 200 IM) and Dahlia Allen (5th, diving) are Lewis-Palmer’s returning medal winners from the 2020 state championship. Sydney McKenzie also returns after placing 12th in the 100 breaststroke in 2020.
CLASS 4A
Air Academy Kadets
Coach: Scott Newell, 20th season
Returning athletes: Meredith Clabaugh, jr., diving; Kate Nelson, sr., freestyle; Rachel Newton , so., breaststroke/IM/butterfly; Hayley Pingel, sr., diving; Macey Ruiz, sr., freestyle; Kaitlyn Vigil, so., butterfly/freestyle
Other top athletes: Chelsea Webber, jr., backstroke/IM/butterfly
Notes: Meredith Clabaugh and Kaitlyn Vigil are returning state qualifiers.
Cheyenne Mountain
Coach: Kate Doane, 13th season
Returning athletes: Caroline Bricker, so., 100 fly/all freestyle; Elizabeth Carrell, jr., 100 breast/100 free; Hannah Flis, so., 100 back/100/200 free; Kaelyn Hinesley, sr., dive; Skyler Korkowski, sr., 200/ 500 free/100 back; Kambry Lightfoot, jr., 100 breast/100 fly/200 IM; Christina Matteson, jr., 50 free/100 fly; Bethany Slivka, so., 100/200/500 free
Other top athletes: Miette Alberts, fr., free/back; Mikaela Allred, fr., fly/IM/sprints; Kaitlyn Blair, sr., free/back; Abby Bufkin, so., distance Free/breast; Emma Bufkin, sr., free/breast; Chloe Carrell, fr., IM/fly/back; Sarah Coates, sr., diving; Annabelle Gusty, jr., free/IM; Catherine Peterson, jr., free; Julianna Springer, fr., free/back; Maddie Strong, so., free/back; Kiely Thompson, sr., free/breast; Olivia Yoo, jr., free/back
Outlook: “Many members of our team have been training with their clubs and on their own without many exciting meets to go to since last February. They knew they needed to be prepared for "Season B" when and if it would happen,” Doane said. “We all are looking forward to being back in the water again together. Our new faces, combined with our veterans, help to make up a strong team. The Cheyenne Mountains ladies are so appreciative of all the ADs and CHSAA and their work with the El Paso County Health Department and the state to make this 2021 season happen!”
Notes: Cheyenne Mountain is the defending Class 4A state champion and returns state record holder Caroline Bricker, who last year broke the 4A record in the 200 IM and took home gold in the 100 breaststroke as a freshman. Bricker also swims the 100 fly and all freestyle events. Senior Kaelyn Hinesley returns after a fourth-place finish in the 2020 state diving competition. Hinesley has committed to Denver for diving.
Coronado Cougars
Coach: Nate Holm, 2nd season
Returning athletes: Brooklyn Cassens, sr., distance free; Christen Mayberry sr., dive; Maycie Rogers sr., sprint free
Other top athletes: Natalie Austin, so., sprint free/back
Outlook: “We have large underclassmen interests (which) gives a bright outlook for upcoming seasons,” Holm said.
Notes: Mayberry returns to the diving board after qualifying for the 4A state championships where she placed 14th. The Cougars graduated their top diver, Lauren Gryboski, who placed second.
Palmer Terrors
Coach: Geoff Lewis, 7th season
Returning athletes: Adele Havlick, so., 200/500 free; Kate Lowery, jr., 50 free/100 back; Maddie Scott, sr., 50/100 free; Malia Steel, so., 200 IM/100 fly
Other top athletes: Alita Alvarez, fr., 100 breast; Sofia Bahr, so., 100 back; Olivia Sheridan, fr., 100 breast
Outlook: “We are very excited to bring back so many swimmers, having lost only three seniors from last year,” Lewis said. “In addition, several newcomers are helping to fill out the team. Most importantly, we are so thankful to be able to gather as a team where the athletes can connect in person in a safe way.”
Notes: Katie Lowery and Malia Steel return after qualifying for the 4A state tournament in individual events.
Widefield Gladiators
Coach: Susan Wickberg, 6th season
Returning athletes: Courtney Brickell, so., dive; Michaela Fitzpatrick, so., dive; Aryan St. Pierre, so, dive
Outlook: “We are very excited to have the opportunity to compete this year,” Wickberg said. “We are looking to set multiple personal records throughout the season.”
CLASS 3A
Woodland Park Panthers
Coach: Rusty Bernstein, 3rd season
Returning athletes: Regan Drummond, so.; Sarabeth Graves, sr.; Maci Lundgren, so.; Dani Moreno, jr.; Bekah Taylor, sr.
Other top athletes: Hannah Winn, fr.
Outlook: Bernstein looks forward to seeing his squad improve.
Note: Teams not listed did not complete the preseason questionnaire.