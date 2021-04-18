Lewis-Palmer swimming and diving coach Jackie Smith guided the Rangers to an undefeated regular season and Pikes Peak Athletic Conference regular-season and meet championships. At the PPAC meet, Lewis-Palmer won by 127 points. The team placed in the top 10 at the 5A state championships with seven top-10 finishes.
Smith is The Gazette Preps 2021 Girls’ Swimming and Diving Coach of the Year.
Q: How many years have you been coaching, any level?
JS: “The first year I coached was in 2013, but I haven’t been coaching continuously since then. Being active-duty military I left the state for a little bit, but I have been coaching on and off for eight years. In 2017 I was the 5A girls’ Coach of the Year for the state, spent two years out of state, then came back last year and this year.”
Q: What inspired you to become a coach?
JS: “My coaches when I was swimming were my inspiration to come back and coach. They were some of the most influential people to me. Alan Arata (longtime L-P swim coach) has been one of my lifelong mentors and to be able to come back and coach with him was a no brainer.”
Smith is a 2009 Lewis-Palmer graduate and was on the girls’ swim team coached by Terre Christensen. She managed the boys’ team, which at the time was coached by Arata.
Q: What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your eight years of coaching?
JS: “I would say that I’ve learned to see athletes as human beings first, and as athletes second. It’s more important to be a good role model, and to make sure they are happy, healthy human beings before winning races.”
Q: What was the most memorable moment from the 2021 season?
JS: “My favorite moment of the year was the 400 free relay at state. It was our last event this year, and it was a very long day because of the new format at the state championship, so to see how my girls could still get up and go after such a long day, all four of them split phenomenal times on that relay. I was really impressed with the girls' gut at the end of the day. And one of our seniors, Aubrey Huffman, it was the last race of her swim career and she split an all-time best, not even close to her best time. It was just incredibly rewarding and emotional to see.”
Q: What is a piece of advice you would give to underclassmen coming through your program?
JS: “I would tell them they have to be willing to change in order to improve, and remind them that they are not going to get better by doing the same thing over and over. The swimmers who do best are open to change and being coached."
Q: What is your coaching cliche?
JS: “I picked this up from my high school coach Terre Christensen: Rather than saying 'practice makes perfect,' we say 'perfect practice makes perfect.'”