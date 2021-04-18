FIRST TEAM
200 Free: Lindsee Newman, sr., Lewis-Palmer — With a season-best time of 1:58.67, Newman missed the qualifying mark for the 5A state meet, but would have qualified in any other classification. The senior qualified for state in the 500 free, placing 16th with a time of 5:15.66.
200 IM: Caroline Bricker, so., Cheyenne Mountain — Bricker broke her 4A state record at the 2021 meet with a winning time of 2:00.87. Bricker also won the 100 butterfly in 54.51. Through the regular season she had top-10 times in seven of her eight events, including six times ranked in the top three in 4A.
50 Free: Lindsey Immel, sr., Rampart — Immel added four more top-three medals to her extensive collection as a senior. At state, Immel placed second in the 50 free (23.52), third in the 100 free (51.32) and helped the Rampart 200 free and 200 medley relay teams to third-place finishes (1:37.55/1:46.74).
Diving: Maggie Buckley, sr., Rampart — With a final state score of 529.85, Buckley won her second straight 4A diving championship with a near-identical score from 2020. Entering the state tournament, Buckley had achieved the highest score of any diver in the state (575) and was the only 4A diver to surpass 500 points in the regular season.
100 Butterfly: Sydney McKenzie, jr., Lewis-Palmer — McKenzie placed 10th at the 5A state meet with a time of 56.11 in the 100 fly, breaking her season-best time of 57.29. McKenzie also placed third in the 100 breaststroke, nearly tying with teammate Katie McClelland with a time of 1:02.57.
100 Free: Ana Rojas, jr., Doherty — Rojas entered the state meet with four times ranked in the top seven in 5A. She placed third in the 100 free with a time of 51.11, just 0.12 seconds behind the winner, and seventh in the 100 back (59.92).
500 Free: Molly Burton, so., Pine Creek — Burton claimed the 20th and final qualifying spot for the 5A 500 free with a time of 5:34.22, and crushed the race at the state meet to finish with a top-10 time, cutting 12 seconds off her qualifying time to finish in 5:22.72.
100 Back: Claire Timson, jr., Rampart — Timson took second in the 100 back at the 4A state meet with a time of 55.92 — a two-second improvement from her qualifying time of 57.15. She also placed seventh in the 50 free (24.37) and helped the Rampart 200 free and 200 medley relays to third-place finishes.
100 Breaststroke: Katie McClelland, sr., Lewis-Palmer — McClelland cut two seconds off her qualifying time of 1:04.75 in the 100 breaststroke to palace fourth at the 5A state meet in 1:02.88. The senior placed eighth in the 200 IM in 2:06.01, nearly three seconds faster than her qualifying time.
SECOND TEAM
200 Free: Bethany Slivka, so., Cheyenne Mountain
200 IM: Kate Sever, jr., Discovery Canyon
50 Free: Eden Nolan, jr., Discovery Canyon
Diving: Dahlia Allen, jr., Lewis-Palmer
100 Butterfly: Tera Schultz, so., Pine Creek
100 Free: Amaya Porter, so., Pine Creek
500 Free: Zoe Suhajda, so., Discovery Canyon
100 Back: Isabella Burton, fr., Pine Creek
100 Breaststroke: Isabella Kuzbek, sr., Manitou Springs
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — Rachel Newton, so., 100 breaststroke; Chelsea Webber, jr., 500 free
Cheyenne Mountain — Elizabeth Carrell, jr., 100 free; Sarah Coates, sr., diving; Hannah Flis, so., 200 free; Kaelyn Hinsley, sr., diving; Christina Matteson, jr., 100 fly
Coronado — Christen Mayberry, diving
Discovery Canyon — Varsha Ramesh, 100 fly; Victoria Sanders, sr., diving; Shriya Vijay, 100 back
Fountain Valley — Lily Cornett, diving
Lewis-Palmer — Ashley Griffin, jr., diving; Hannah Schoenauer, fr., 100 fly
Liberty — Taylor Kwan, jr., 100 back; Ashley Van Milligan, diving
Manitou Springs — Aidan Cote, 200 free; Hannah Drum, so., 100 fly; Dana Gutierrez, sr., 50 free; Summer Tenpas, 100 fly
Palmer — Kate Lowery, jr., 100 back
Pine Creek — Sara Conroy, sr., 100 breaststroke; Dominique Cos, sr., 200 IM; Katy Filsell, 100 fly; Morgan Nielsen, so., 200 free
Rampart — Moira Bell, diving; Ivy Buckley, fr., diving; Aubrey Ellenwood, sr., diving; Valentina Ishchenko, 100 back; Joey Miller, 100 breaststroke
Sierra — Mahkellah McClure, 100 breaststroke
Woodland Park — Hannah Winn, 100 fly