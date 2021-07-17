FIRST TEAM
ATTACK
Marguerite Schipfer, jr., Air Academy — Schipfer was a top-30 goal scorer in Colorado notching 39 goals, and ranked 15th in points with 19 assists. The junior attacker also had 36 ground balls and forced 13 turnovers.
Madison Chidester, fr., Air Academy — The Air Academy freshman made a big impression in her high school debut, averaging 4.6 goals per game in her first five varsity appearances. Chidester finished with 33 goals and eight assists, had 20 ground balls and forced 12 turnovers.
Ellie Burkett, jr., Cheyenne Mountain — Burkett led Cheyenne Mountain with 22 goals and four assists, including 12 goals in Cheyenne’s 3-0 start to the season. Burkett also had 11 ground balls and caused seven turnovers.
MIDFIELD
Hannah Dove, sr., Palmer Ridge — As a senior Dove averaged four goals per game and is the top-ranked local athlete in goals scored with 40, coming in at No. 19 among Colorado goalscorers. The utility player also had 15 assists, 15 ground balls and won 64 draws for Palmer Ridge.
Grace Lichtenberger, jr., Air Academy — The junior midfielder had a consistent start to her year, scoring a hat trick in each of the first six games of the season. Lichtenberger finished with 28 goals and 12 assists, collected 22 ground balls and won 34 draws.
Olivia Tighe, sr., Palmer Ridge — Tighe scored in every game played as a senior, finishing her year with 30 goals and 21 assists. Tighe finishes her three-year varsity career with 158 points, including 89 goals.
Eve Vanderhule, so., Liberty — Vanderhule led Liberty in her first varsity season with 28 goals and two assists. The sophomore scored in each game this season with a career-high six goals against Palmer in May. She also had the area’s highest draw control percentage (.560) and won 61 draws.
Justine Anderson, jr., Air Academy — Anderson helped Air Academy to a 9-3 record with 19 goals and 10 assists. Anderson scored multiple goals through the first five games of the season and scored in all but two games. She also had 20 ground balls and caused 13 turnovers.
DEFENSE
Jaedyn Ryba, sr., Pine Creek — Ryba did it all for Pine Creek as a senior, racking up 25 goals, 16 ground balls and forced nine turnovers. She finished ranked No. 22 in the state with a .397 draw percentage with 25 controls.
Caroline Smith, fr., Liberty — Smith had a solid high school debut for Liberty, finishing ranked third on the team in scoring with 14 goals and three assists. The freshman also led the area in ground balls, collecting 60, and was ranked 14th in the state in draw percentage (.511).
Claire Kisielnicki, jr., Cheyenne Mountain — Kisielnicki ranked third in scoring for Cheyenne Mountain as a junior, scoring 13 goals and notching six assists. The defender also had 13 ground balls and six draw controls.
GOALIE
Breonna Mason, so., Air Academy — The sophomore goaltender spent 504 minutes in the cage for Air Academy with a .509 save percentage to help the Kadets to a 9-3 record. She secured two shutouts and allowed seven goals per game, on average, ranked 16th in Colorado.
SECOND TEAM
ATTACK
Brianna Jennings, sr., Rampart
Emma Martin, so., Air Academy
Necia Knoedler, jr., Liberty
MIDFIELD
Natalie Jansky, so., Palmer Ridge
Haley Javernick, jr., Cheyenne Mountain
Lily Ragsdale, so., Palmer Ridge
Kaya Dyar, so., Cheyenne Mountain
DEFENSE
Lydia Hurcomb, jr., Palmer
Summer Owen, jr., Liberty
Stephanie Stock, fr., Liberty
GOALIE
Morgan Sumner, sr., Liberty
HONORABLE MENTION
Cheyenne Mountain — Ashley Gretz, jr., G; Ellia Maready, fr.
Liberty — Sydney Andrus, D; Camie Smith, D; Stephanie Stock, A; Louisa Wachter, M
Palmer — Kori Jackson, jr., M; Kallie Rogers, fr., M; Abbi Saucedo, fr., D; Maddie Scott, sr., A; Kathleen Swankowski, jr., M; Aleyah Tomkins, sr., G; Mya Valdez, jr., M; Ellie Van Dyk, jr., A
Palmer Ridge — Ashley Gretz, jr., G; Megan Mclean, jr., G; Georgia Smith, so., A/M
Pine Creek — Peyton Beatty, jr.; Amelia Carlile, sr., G; Marielia DuToit, jr.; Norah Quirk, so.
Rampart — Kenzie Carpio, fr., A; Elizabeth Bancroft, fr., A