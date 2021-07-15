FIRST TEAM
Emily Cheng, so., Discovery Canyon — Cheng made her high school golf debut with a third-place finish at the 4A state tournament, scoring a 152 through the two-day tourney to help Discovery Canyon take home the team title. Cheng won the 4A Region 1 championship and placed no lower than fourth in regular-season invitationals, winning three.
Ava Schroeder, so., Cheyenne Mountain — The Cheyenne Mountain sophomore improved from a 12th-place finish at regionals to a top-10 finish at state a week later, placing sixth at the 4A state tournament, shooting seven-over par on Day 1, and improving to four-over on Day 2. Schroeder had her best round of the year at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational, placing third (73).
Kalai Hamlin, sr., Lewis-Palmer — Hamlin capped her high school golf career with a consistent effort, placing in the top four in each regular-season invitational, including a win at the Lady Trojan Invite. Hamlin placed fourth at regionals and 12th at the 4A state tournament, cutting five strokes off her Day 1 score to finish with a 79 on Day 2.
Leanne Telle, sr., Colorado Springs Christian — Telle had the best local finish at the Class 3A state tournament, placing seventh with a two-day score of 161. Telle placed fourth at the 3A Region 2 championships and won four of six regular-season invitationals, including all three Tri-Peaks League events.
SECOND TEAM
Kat Kachel, sr., Doherty
Kya Shatzer, jr., Air Academy
Christina Cheng, sr., Discovery Canyon
Kaitlyn Park, so., Pine Creek
HONORABLE MENTION
Canon City — Abrianna Lippis, so.; Kaylee Moon, sr.
Cheyenne Mountain — Milan Katalin, sr.
Colorado Springs Christian — Rachel Telle, jr.
Coronado — Adeline Frisbie, sr.
Discovery Canyon — Lauren Jaworowski, jr.; Mena Song-Lew, sr.,
Elizabeth — Mikayla Burns, sr.
Liberty — Chloe Haakenson, jr.
Manitou Springs — Sierra Dooley, sr.; Tyler Parratt, jr.
Mesa Ridge — Annabelle Flores, sr.
Palmer — Sarah Abercrombie, sr.
Pine Creek — Megan Carlson, jr.
Rampart — Jenna Bistline, sr.; Madison Brown, sr.
St. Mary’s — Corinne Logeman, sr.
The Classical Academy — Madeline Fontana, sr.; Morgan Mullins, sr.