After making program history as a first-year head coach in 2020, when the Coursers made it to the state quarterfinals for the first time, Scott Arrasmith and Vanguard returned in 2021 with bigger goals in mind. The Coursers went undefeated through the regular season and claimed the 3A Tri-Peaks crown, and clinched the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A state tournament, making it to the state semifinals for the first time in program history.
Arrasmith is The Gazette Preps 2021 Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year.
Q: How many years have you been coaching, any level?
SA: “I’ve been coaching for 12 years, girls and boys basketball from elementary all the way up.”
Q: What inspired you to become a coach?
SA: “What inspired me to become a coach was the love for the game growing up. Every year you reassess and you stop and think, ‘Am I doing the right thing?’ and as a teacher you learn about yourself, and I love working with the kids and I think it makes me a better person every single year.”
Q: What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your 12 years of coaching?
SA: “The biggest lesson is probably working through disappointment. It’s one of the things I try to preach every year. There is no such thing as failure and you can work through some of the hard things in life, and if you can work through it in basketball that will help you in life moving forward. I always tell the girls basketball is a game of forgiveness. It’s one of the only places where you can fix a mistake immediately and I think that working through disappointment and forgiveness and to keep moving forward on something is one of the biggest lessons in life.”
Q: What was the most memorable moment from the 2021 season?
SA: “Definitely winning the league for the first time outright during the regular season. That was a fantastic memory, doing it for the first time in school history.”
Q: What is a piece of advice you would give to underclassmen coming through your program?
SA: “Don't quit. Keep working hard and work through some of the more difficult things that come through basketball. One of the biggest things you can get out of the game is you will make a lot of mistakes, but you can learn from them and keep moving through that. So keep working hard and it will pay off in the end in basketball or life.”
Q: What is your coaching cliche?
SA: “Love one another and basketball is a game of forgiveness. I hear the kids repeat that all the time, and say, ‘You don’t have to like each other all the time, but we have to love one another.’ And you can see how people talk about our team this year about how unselfish they are, and I think that’s them living out that cliche.”