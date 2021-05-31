FIRST TEAM
FORWARDS
Caroline Smith, fr., Liberty — The freshman led Liberty and Colorado’s class of 2024 with eight goals and also had two assists to help her finish her debut season ranked seventh in points.
Tessa Morse, sr., Liberty — Morse finished her senior season with four goals and three assists to help the Lancers to their first winning season in program history.
Juliana Strickling, jr., Palmer Ridge — Strickling finished ranked in the top 20 among Colorado forwards with four goals and three assists. The junior also had 18 steals.
MIDFIELD
Riley Enget, sr., Palmer Ridge — Enget racked up 46 steals and added three goals and an assist. The senior scored twice in a 2-2 tie against top-seeded Colorado Academy.
Natalie Jansky, so., Palmer Ridge — The sophomore helped the Bears to a 5-1-4 regular season record with three goals and an assist, plus 14 steals.
Laine Satterlee, so., Palmer Ridge — With two goals, two assists and seven steals, Satterlee finished ranked 12th among midfielders in her first season with the Bears.
Jennifer Snyder, jr., Liberty — Snyder completed her junior season with four assists to help Liberty to a historic finish, and is ranked third among midfielders in assists.
DEFENSE
Olivia Ruth, sr., Liberty — Ruth capped her fourth varsity season with two goals and two assists, and led Liberty with 25 shots on goal. Her defensive efforts helped the Lancers 1.6 goals per game.
Hannah Hermann, jr., Palmer Ridge — Hermann finished her junior year with three goals, three assists and seven steals while helping the Bears’ defense hold opponents to just six goals all year.
Emma Steinbrenner, jr., Cheyenne Mountain — The junior captain had 11 steals for Cheyenne Mountain in a rebuilding year for the program.
GOALIE
Lauren Halenkamp, jr., Palmer Ridge — The junior had the best goals against average in the state at 0.4 after allowing just six goals, and had four shutouts in her first varsity season with the Bears.
HONORABLE MENTION
Cheyenne Mountain — Katie Campbell, so., D; Opal O’Rourke, fr., G; Dori Peloso, jr., G
Liberty — Kiara Casmer, sr., F; Haley Edge, sr, G; Brooke Kucharski, fr.
Palmer Ridge — Marit Bierman, sr., F