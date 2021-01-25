CLASS 5A
Doherty Spartans
Coach: Joshua Galvan, 8th season
Returning athletes: Mateo Arce, so., (126 pounds); Jared Bilstein, sr., (285); Nathan Conklin, so., (126); Joe Grimaldo, sr., (182); Zion Neville, sr., (152); Jason Rhoten, sr., (195); Michael Robles, sr., (132); Michael Tracy, jr., (145); Phoenix Valdez, so., (113)
Other top athletes: Dorian Medina, jr., (138); Cory Palumbo, jr., (145)
Outlook: Galvan said, “We're really just looking forward to getting on the mat and competing!”
Notes: Sophomore Arce, Bilstein and Rhoten are the Spartans’ returning state qualifiers. Doherty graduated its lone 2020 state champion Tyson Beauperthuy, who won the 5A title at 170 pounds.
CLASS 4A
Air Academy Kadets
Coach: Brandon Lucero, 3rd season
Returning athletes: Avery Bolenbaugh, so.; Nathan Bowles, sr.; Cole Bruce, so.; Demetrius Caligaris, jr.; Dustin DeMoss, sr.; Willem Dodd, so.; Cash Dyer-McGowan, jr.; Gabriel Farrell, jr.; Benjamin Haddad, sr.; Joshua Hammer, sr.; Daniel Harris, so.; Noah Hart, jr.; Micah Hein, jr.; Ashton Jackson, so.; Nathaniel Lewis, jr.; David Pullin, so.; Tanner Rawlins, sr.; Fitzjames Stanton, so.; Ramsey Stark, so.; Eli Winder, so.
Other top athletes: Brian Choe, sr.
Outlook: “For this upcoming season I am looking forward to transforming the Air Academy wrestling team,” Lucero said. “I believe we will throw some teams off guard this year and following years. With this season being midpandemic it is important to keep everything streamlined and precise. As a new coach it is an extremely difficult task, but I believe we will make huge strides with the program even though we are in the toughest times in America. If we can pull it off we will have the momentum to become a serious force in 4A wrestling for many years to come.”
Notes: Hein is Air Academy’s lone returning state qualifier.
Canon City Tigers
Coach: Jeremy Gilkerson, 18th season
Returning athletes: Blake Hanenberg, jr., (152); Garrett McCasland, sr., (132); Keirin Mick, jr., (184); Ez Ortega, jr., (138); Coletin Renn, jr., (170); Jacob Watson, jr., (195)
Other top athletes: Gabe Renn, fr., (160); Hunter Young, jr., (145)
Outlook: “With everything going on, I'm excited to just have a season. But it's very important to give our kids a postseason,” Gilkerson said.
Notes: Ortega returns after placing fourth in the 4A 138-pound bracket as a sophomore.
Cheyenne Mountain
Coach: Tyler Seaney, 18th season
Returning athletes: Jake Boley, sr., (220); Jesse Boley, jr., (195); Brennen Feign, jr., (113); Nico Gagliardi, jr., (195); Nick Grizales, jr., (126); Soren Herzog, so., (182); Brian Hooks, sr., (145); Chase Johnson, sr., (138); Jadon Lara, sr., (132); Matt Lessard, jr., (285); Raife Manjarrez, jr., (152); Ezra Mabe, jr., (160); Patrick Ransom, so., (113)
Other top athletes: Dominick Padilla, fr., (106); Zach Johnson, so., (170)
Outlook: “We've got a great group of young men coming back this season. This will be one of our deepest teams we ever had, and it will drive some great competition for our varsity positions,” Seaney said.
Notes: Cheyenne Mountain returns nine state qualifiers, including four medalists. Johnson, Lara, Manjarrez, Mabe and Jesse Boley qualified for last year’s state tournament. Herzog (6th, 170), Grizales (4th, 120), Gagliardi (4th, 195) and Jake Boley (3rd, 220) earned podium finishes.
Coronado Cougars
Coach: Matt Brickell, 30th season
Returning athletes: Elijah Border, sr., (195); Andre Cruz, so., (182); Andrew Cruz, sr., (195); Edward Delgado, sr., (145); Ty Leonard, so., (120); Ben Nagel, sr., (152); Luke Smith, jr., (160); Gabe Williams, sr., (120)
Other top athletes: Mitchell Nowlan, sr., (170)
Outlook: “We hope to get through the season with a healthy team and see the courage our athletes have by competing,” Brickell said.
Notes: Brickell said many of his middle to lower weights will be filled by freshmen. Coronado athletes Candice Brickell and Marissa Rosario will be competing with the District 11 girls’ team. Brickell said the two competed very well for the Cougars coed team last year.
Discovery Canyon Thunder
Coach: Marques Bravo, 7th season
Returning athletes: Trevor Culross (113); Dominic Hargrove (132); Andrew Keegan (182); Ian Stewart (120); Dylan Ruane (160); Grey Yocum (152)
Outlook: “We have a good mix of wrestlers this season,” Bravo said. “We will be led by two returning state placers and a returning state qualifier. We will have some young guys in the program and in the starting lineup and some like Dylan (Ruane), Dominic (Hargrove) and Drew (Keegan) who have been varsity wrestlers their entire career. We are very grateful that we get to have a season and are very hopeful that there will be an individual state tournament at the end of the season.”
Notes: Ruane placed third at 152 pounds at the 2020 4A state championships and Hargrove placed fourth at 126.
Falcon Falcons
Coach: Robert Lovato, 25th season
Returning athletes: Josiah Aldinger, jr., (170); Anthony Backeberg, so., (106); Isaiah Llouk, so., (160); Joseph Lovato Bakke, so., (160); Ryan Patterson, sr., (182); Alexander Thorhauer, so., (195); Tyler Valdez, jr., (138)
Other top athletes: Aydin Rix Mcelhinney, jr., (152)
Outlook: “My season outlook considering all the challenges we have had to address is very positive. With our room being shut down from the beginning of March 2020 and not returning to our room until recently, I have noticed many kids looking elsewhere to wrestle. I am truly happy with that; it has allowed them to learn different techniques and even try different styles making them even more competitive,” Lovato said. “Our returning wrestlers have made a strong commitment to elevating their wrestling, and the excitement of a few new wrestlers and incoming freshmen have given us a wrestling room to be very proud of. Our returning captains know what is expected of them and they lead by example. I look forward to many accomplishments this season.”
Notes: Falcon boasts a young core of wrestlers in 2021. Of the 24 athletes on the roster, 19 are underclassmen including 14 freshmen. “With the few upperclassmen, it is nice to have them as strong leaders and role models,” Lovato said. … Valdez (5th, 120) and Aldinger (4th, 160) return after podium finishes in 2020. Patterson is also a returning state qualifier.
Liberty Lancers
Coach: James Marti, 4th season
Returning athletes: Connor Buhl, jr., (138); Xavier Jensen, sr., (182); Damion Lee, jr., (145); Kaiden Mima, so., (113); Kyle Pratt, fr., (120); Leonides Ruvalcaba, so., (152); Joseph Shaver, jr., (195); Austin Trujillo, sr., (170); Ayden Woodhead, so., (106)
Outlook: “In a time when it is hard to know what the season will hold, our boys are excited to compete and do the thing they love,” Marti said. “The best thing about our program is the family it becomes as we work hard, sweat, bleed and get better together.”
Mesa Ridge Grizzlies
Coach: Rob Braaten, 30th season
Returning athletes: Arthur Campbell, sr., (220); Frankie Gallego, so., (113); Cole Gerhard, so., (145); Matthew Moore, so., (285); Mickail Skeldum, so., (106); Tucker Trevino, so., (138)
Other top athletes: Isaiah Jones, fr., (182); Jonathan Taylor, so., (120); Trey Trevino, fr., (126)
Outlook: “The team has been doing all that they could to stay in shape. Just can't wait to get on the mat,” Braaten said.
Notes: Sophomore Moore returns to the mat after making it to the state finals at 285 pounds as a freshman. Moore lost in a 5-0 decision, but will have a chance at redemption as a Class 4A heavyweight coming off a 33-3 freshman campaign.
Palmer Terrors
Coach: Ricky Seymour, 3rd season
Returning athletes: Ezra Nunez so.; Reace Zollicoffer, sr.
Other top athletes: Ethen Gooch, so.; Richard Kirchhoff, fr.
Outlook: “I’m just happy that our athletes get to participate in wrestling this year. For someone like Reace Zollicoffer, who is a senior, gets to participate for his last year of high school,” Seymour said.
Vista Ridge Wolves
Coach: Troy Bonewell, 28th season
Returning athletes: Adam Carter, so., (132); Max Coddington, jr., (160); Chase Greenup, sr., (182); Mikah Kennedy, so., (138); Gabe Manore, so., (113); Donovin Norman, jr., (285); Josh Rowe, sr., (195); Jamie Snyder, sr., (152); Donovan Warson, so., (170); JT Williams, jr., (126); Riley Xiong, jr., (145)
Outlook: “We have quality kids returning for the 2021 season that like to work hard,” Bonewell said. “Also, we should have a full lineup, which will help with the dual schedule for the season.”
Notes: Coddington and Snyder are the Wolves’ returning state qualifiers. Coddington placed fifth at 160 pounds in 2020.
Widefield Gladiators
Coach: Mark Walker, 22nd season
Returning athletes: George Apodaca, jr., (120); Braydon Demattos-Burrows, so., (170); Andrew Evans, jr., (160); Corbin Garcia, jr., (160); Nathan Hoyt, so., (145); Isaiah Martinez, so., (152); Coby McLean, jr., (145); Emilio Montano, so., (106); Avelino Mota, sr., (126); Cameron Muransky, sr., (138); Cameron Paddock, jr., (145); Jordan Robb, sr., (132); Ethen Simon, sr., (132); Christopher Walker, jr., (195)
Notes: Mota and Robb are returning state qualifiers.
CLASS 3A
Colorado Springs Christian Lions
Coach: David Hurtado, 6th season
Returning athletes: Anthony Isek, (106); Stephen Porter (120); Joseff Rivera (138)
Outlook: “We’re a young team with a lot of potential and opportunity to grow for the next few years,” Hurtado said. “St. Mary’s joined us this year and between the two of us we can almost make up a full squad.”
Notes: St. Mary’s discontinued its wrestling team, leading rivals CSCS and St. Mary’s to “join forces” in 2021.
Manitou Springs Mustangs
Coach: Paul Bonner, 25th season
Returning athletes: Terry Lindh, jr.; Wesley Reeves, so.; Grayer Whipkey, jr.; Emmette Wolfe, sr.
Outlook: “(We are excited about) just being able to compete,” Bonner said. “We also have three returning state qualifiers!”
Notes: Wolfe, Reeves and Lindh are the Mustangs’ returning state qualifiers.
The Classical Academy Titans
Coach: Sean Collins, 14th season
Returning athletes: Brendan Carroll, sr., (170); Zach Courtright, jr., (120/126); Aidan Coy, sr., (195/220); Tanner Eide, so., (220); Chris Hinds, jr., (182/195); Luke Nielson, so., (160); Kyler Rusin, sr., (152)
Other top athletes: Sam Grotelueschen, jr., (145); David Kanaby, sr., (138/145)
Outlook: “We have a great group of upper weights,” Collins said. “We will be solid in both dual and tourney formats.”
Notes: Courtright, Carroll, Hinds and Eide return after qualifying for the 2020 state championships. Carroll ended his run on the podium, placing fifth at 170 pounds.
Woodland Park Panthers
Coach: Casey Hankin, 1st season
Returning athletes: Adam Garner, jr., (195); Eli Garner, jr., (182); Brady Hankin, jr., (138); Colton Simonis, sr., (145)
Outlook: “We are hoping our returners qualify for state and make the podium. Brady Hankin's third straight state title run,” Casey Hankin said.
Notes: Casey Hankin, the father of two-time state champion Brady, takes over coaching duties for Keith Sieracki, who resigned in the spring. Moving up to either 132 or 138 his junior year, Brady Hankin aims to clinch his third consecutive state championship. The past two seasons, Hankin has defeated defending champions at 106 and 120 pounds, respectively.
OVERALL NOTE: Teams not listed did not submit preview information by deadline.
LINDSEY SMITH, THE GAZETTE