FIRST TEAM
106 pounds: Anthony Isek, so., Colorado Springs Christian — The CSCS sophomore placed second at 106 in 3A, falling in sudden victory in the title match. Isek finished his sophomore season with a 22-2 record and was crowned the 3A Region 4 champion.
113: Frankie Gallegos, so., Mesa Ridge — Gallegos battled to the 4A 113 championship match with 4-0 and 4-1 decisions through the first two rounds, before falling by major decision in the title match. He was 16-2 and earned a 4A Region 4 championship as a sophomore.
120: Isiah Blackmon, so., Lewis-Palmer — The 120-pound sophomore entered the state tournament with an undefeated regular season record and a 4A Region 4 title. Blackmon placed sixth at the 2021 4A state tournament.
126: Dominic Hargrove, jr., Discovery Canyon — Hargrove was crowned the 4A 126 champion following a perfect 17-0 season, winning nearly 70 percent of his matches by fall. The junior won the 4A Region 2 title before taking the state championship with a 2-1 win over Cheyenne Mountain’s Nicholas Grizales.
132: Roman Smith, sr., Lewis-Palmer — After not qualifying for the state tournament as a junior, Smith placed third at the 4A state tournament, defeating Falcon’s Smokey McClure in sudden victory (5-3). The senior finished the season 13-2 and placed second at the 4A Region 4 tournament.
138: Brady Hankin, jr., Woodland Park — Hankin won his third straight 3A state title, this time at 138, and completed his first undefeated season, finishing 16-0. Hankin dominated his title match with a first-period pin in 1:32 following a win in sudden victory in the state semifinals. Hankin is 88-2 through three varsity seasons.
145: Clint (Deuce) Brown, sr., Peyton — Brown advanced to his second-straight championship appearance, competing for the 145-pound title in 2A, but fell in sudden victory after a scoreless battle through regulation. Brown entered the state tournament undefeated, and concludes his high school career with a 102-9 record.
152: Ben Nagel, sr., Coronado — Nagel had an undefeated record entering the state tournament with wins by fall in 17 of his 20 matches. He averaged just 41 seconds per pin, pinned opponents in as little as 16 seconds and earned the 4A Region 4 title. Nagel placed sixth at the state tournament.
160: Aydin Rix Mcelhinney, jr., Falcon — Rix Mcelhinney’s only loss as a junior came in the 4A 160 championship match following a dominant showing through the state tournament. The junior won by major decision (12-2) in the opening round before claiming an 11-4 win in the state semifinals. He finished the season 15-1.
170: Draygan Colonese, sr., Pine Creek — Hungry for a championship after a second-place finish last year, Colonese pinned both his first- and second-round opponents in 1:10 before earning a pin in 1:22 for the 5A 170-pound title. Colonese went undefeated in 2021 and was 120-22 in his career. He placed third at state as a sophomore, second as a junior and finally became a state champion his senior year.
182: Soren Herzog, so., Cheyenne Mountain — Herzog bounced back from a first-round loss in the 2021 state tournament to place third at 182, finding revenge to defeat his first-round opponent by fall in 4:03. He finished his sophomore season 21-3 and won the 4A Region 4 title.
195: Nico Gagliardi, jr., Cheyenne Mountain — Gagliardi had perhaps one of the most dominant performances in the 2021 state tournament. The junior pinned his first-round opponent in 37 seconds, won his second-round match in 25 seconds, and claimed the 4A state championship in 1:33. Gagliardi finished the season 21-1, with his only loss to the eventual 5A 220-pound champion.
220: Jake Boley, sr., Cheyenne Mountain — Boley capped his senior season with a 23-0 record and a 220 4A state championship. During the state tournament, Boley earned a first-round technical fall and a second-round pin before winning the state title by fall in 3:36. He was the top-ranked 220 wrestler in 4A all season, and completes his three-year varsity campaign with a 93-25 career record.
285: Matthew Moore, so., Mesa Ridge — Following a second-place finish as a freshman, Moore battled back to clinch his first state championship as a sophomore heavyweight. Despite battling an injury throughout the season, Moore finished the year 7-1 and claimed the 4A state championship with a pin in 41 seconds, the fastest by far of any title match across all classifications.
SECOND TEAM
106: Mickail Skeldum, so., Mesa Ridge
113: Dominick Padilla, fr., Cheyenne Mountain
120: Bryan Dickerson, fr., Falcon
126: Nicholas Grizales, jr., Cheyenne Mountain
132: Chase Johnson, sr., Cheyenne Mountain
138: Ezavian Ortega, jr., Canon City
145: Raife Manjarrez, jr., Cheyenne Mountain
152: James Brown, jr., Peyton
160: Max Coddington, jr., Vista Ridge
170: Mitchell Nowlan, sr., Coronado
182: Jace Graves, sr., Pine Creek
195: Wesley Reeves, so., Manitou Springs
220: Tanner Eide, so., The Classical Academy
285: Jimmy Hustoles, sr., James Irwin
HONORABLE MENTION
Cheyenne Mountain — Zach Johnson, so., 170; Grant Kunkel, so., 138; Patrick Ransom, 120
Colorado Springs Christian — Stephen Porter, 113
Coronado — Luke Smith, 160
Discovery Canyon — Dylan Ruane, sr., 170
Elizabeth — Kyle Owen, 138; Andrew Kramer, 120
Falcon — Josiah Aldinger, jr., 170; Landon Drury, fr., 126; Smokey McClure, fr., 132; Javani Majoor, 145; Ryan Patterson, sr., 182
James Irwin — Jacob Hustoles, jr., 182
Liberty — Joe Shaver, 195
Manitou Springs — Emmett Wolfe, 160
Mesa Ridge — Tucker Trevino, so., 138
Pine Creek — Mickael Byers, jr., 160; Sir Israel Pulido, so., 106
Rampart — Andrew Peltier, 126
Sierra — Daryl Mills, jr., 126
The Classical Academy — Kyler Rusin, 160
Vista Ridge — Solomon Arnds-Volcin, so., 145