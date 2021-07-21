FIRST TEAM
OUTSIDE/OPPOSITE
Ryan Longamore, sr., James Irwin — Longamore finished the season with 113 kills and a .351 hitting percentage, good for fourth in the state as he helped James Irwin to a stellar 14-2 inaugural season. He averaged 2.4 kills per set, had six blocks, 47 digs and seven aces.
Ryan Hansen, jr., James Irwin — Hansen finished his junior year with a .242 hitting percentage, smacking down 100 kills, good for third among James Irwin’s powerful hitters. Hansen also had 33 aces, nine blocks and 110 digs.
OUTSIDE/MIDDLE BLOCKER
Ty Heater, so., Coronado — As a sophomore Heater racked up 88 kills and 19 blocks, including 13 solo, as Coronado’s young team finished 7-7. Heater had the 14th-best hitting percentage in Colorado (.243) and had 32 digs and seven aces.
MIDDLE BLOCKER
Ben Steiner, sr., Colorado Springs Christian — Steiner finished fourth in the state in blocks with 36, including 21 solo. Steiner also smacked down 48 kills and had five aces. The senior had a career game against Cheyenne Mountain with seven kills, six blocks, including five solo, and an ace.
LIBERO
Nick Kaufer, jr., Coronado — The junior libero had 226 digs for Coronado, ranking him third in the state among defensive specialists, averaging five digs per set. He also had 20 aces for the Cougars and had three kills.
SETTER
Carter Phillips, jr., James Irwin — Quarterbacking one of the best hitting teams in the state, Phillips finished ranked eighth in Colorado with 246 assists, averaging 5.3 per set. The junior setter also had 59 digs, 15 aces and eight kills.
UTILITY
Josh Livergood, jr., James Irwin — Livergood capped his junior season with 155 kills, good for ninth overall in Colorado, and had a .230 hitting percentage. Livergood had double-digit kills in eight matches, including a career-high 18 in the state playoffs against Eaglecrest. The junior also had 23 blocks, 20 aces and 124 digs.
SECOND TEAM
OUTSIDE/OPPOSITE
Caleb McIrvin, sr., Colorado Springs Christian
Brady Dastrup, fr., Coronado
OUTSIDE/MIDDLE BLOCKER
Tavian Tuli, so., Fountain-Fort Carson
MIDDLE BLOCKER
Kaemon Gabaldon, so., Fountain-Fort Carson
LIBERO
Aivan McCray, jr., James Irwin
SETTER
Tyler Sack, fr., Coronado
UTILITY
Caleb Stockton, sr., Colorado Springs Christian
HONORABLE MENTION
Colorado Springs Christian — Benjamin Brock, sr.; Jason Hamel, so., S; David Simmons, jr., OPP/MB; Cade Windebank, sr., L
Coronado — Jack Clark, so., OH; Keenan Daly, sr., OH; Ty Leonard, so., S
Fountain-Fort Carson — Viseth Him, sr., L/S; Marcus Lontz, sr., OH; Trystan Maloney, fr., S
James Irwin — Luke Ferrante, jr., S; Graham Fleming, jr.; Trevor Stolk, jr.
Mesa Ridge — Keanu Calar, jr., L/S; Jalen Dickerson, sr., MH; Allen Shatto, sr., MH; Tobias Tuato’o, sr., OPP/S
Vanguard — Bruce Bredder, fr.; Daniel Buckingham, sr., OH; Caleb Hansen, jr., Isaac Stark, sr.