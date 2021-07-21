FIRST TEAM
100-METER DASH
Brandon Hills, so., Vista Ridge — Hills capped his first track season with the sixth-fastest 100-meter time in Colorado, running 10.77 at the St. Vrain Invitational just before the 5A state meet. Hills placed sixth in the 100 (10.96), and fourth in the 200 (21.96) at state. The sophomore never lost a long jump competition and won the 5A state title at 23 feet, 2 inches.
200-METER DASH
Lawrence Walker, jr., Fountain-Fort Carson — With a third-place finish at the 5A state meet in the 200, Walker’s 21.85 ranked in the top 10 in Colorado in 2021. The junior also placed seventh in the 100 at 11.04.
400-METER DASH
Thomas Fry, jr., Palmer Ridge — With the 11th-fastest 400 time in the state, Fry placed fifth at the 4A state meet with a 49.91, and later took fifth in the 800 at 1:55.41, a PR by nearly two seconds.
800-METER RUN
Caleb Boutelle, sr., Pine Creek — Boutelle ended his track career with four podium appearances with a sixth-place finish in the 800 (1:53.24), the seventh-fastest time in Colorado this year. The distance runner also placed third in the 5A 1,600 (4:11.42), second in the 3,200 (9:11.97) and helped his 4x800 relay team to a fourth-place finish (8:04.95).
1600-METER RUN
Knox Exton, jr., Cheyenne Mountain — Exton notched a season-best by four seconds with an eighth-place finish in the 4A 1,600, clocking in at 4:16.23. His time at the state meet was the 14th-fastest in Colorado in 2021.
3200-METER RUN
Ben Conlin, sr., Rampart — Conlin notched the third-fastest 3,200 in Colorado with a 9:10.61 at the Broomfield Shootout. At the 5A state meet Conlin placed fourth at 9:17.34 and also placed 12th in the 1,600 (4:20.94) and 11th in the 800 (1:57.11).
110 HURDLES
Brian Rose, jr., Discovery Canyon — Rose hit a personal record in the 110 hurdles for the 4A state championship, crossing the finish line with a winning time of 14.75. Rose also placed third in the 300 hurdles in 40.14, another PR.
300 HURDLES
Carsen Bruns, jr., Rampart — Bruns earned two podium finishes at the 5A state meet in hurdles, taking second in the 300 with a 37.80, a season-best, and the second-fastest time in Colorado. He placed seventh in the 110 hurdles in 14.81 and at the Liberty Bell Invite, Bruns clocked in at 14.34 in the 110 for the third-fastest time in Colorado this year.
HIGH JUMP
Sonny Ciccarelli, so., Woodland Park — The Woodland Park sophomore has the second-best high jump in the state, clearing 6-9 at the Southern CSML Championships. A week later Ciccarelli cleared 6-8 for the 3A state title. He had the highest 3A jump by five inches.
LONG JUMP
Daryon Wilson, sr., Mitchell — Wilson hit a season-best by more than nine inches at the 4A state meet to win the state title at 23-5.25, the second-longest jump in Colorado. The senior also placed ninth in the triple jump at 41-5.75.
TRIPLE JUMP
Jordan Wenger, fr., The Classical Academy — The Classical Academy freshman had the state’s sixth-longest triple jump of 44-9.5 at the Titan Invitational leading up to the state meet. Wenger placed eighth in the long jump (20-10.5) and helped the 4x100 relay place sixth (45.06).
SHOT PUT
Alec Falk, sr., Palmer Ridge — Falk hit a season-best at the 4A state meet at 52-4.5, beating his record by more than three feet, and earning him a third-place medal. Falk also placed third in the discus with a throw of 156-8.
DISCUS
Mitchell Anderson, sr., The Classical Academy — Anderson won the Class 3A state championship in the discus with a throw of 150-2, nearly five feet beyond the second-place finisher and a season-best by a foot. Anderson placed third in the shot put at 49-3.5.
POLE VAULT
Johnathan Mikita, jr., Calhan — The Calhan junior had the best local pole vault of the year, clearing 12-8 at the Burlington Twilight Invitational and eventually won six other invitationals. At the 2A state meet, Mikita vaulted 12-2 to place third.
SECOND TEAM
100-METER DASH
Nathaniel Richardson, sr., Mesa Ridge
200-METER DASH
Drew Morton, sr., The Classical Academy
400-METER RUN
Cory Alexander, jr., Elizabeth
800-METER RUN
Alex Maline, sr., Air Academy
1,600-METER RUN
Henry Ilyasova, sr., Manitou Springs
3,200-METER RUN
Erik Le Roux, jr., Cheyenne Mountain
110 HURDLES
Nate Early, jr., Banning Lewis Prep
300 HURDLES
Derek Allen, jr., Widefield
HIGH JUMP
Elijah Scott, sr., Discovery Canyon
LONG JUMP
Jaseim Mitchell, sr., Harrison
TRIPLE JUMP
Trei Ginn, so., Mesa Ridge
SHOT PUT
Sam Beers, so., Air Academy
DISCUS
Gavin Whetzal, jr., Pine Creek
POLE VAULT
Mitchell Rubin, sr., Rampart
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — Keegan Bennett, jr., 200/400; Kyle Demos, jr., throws; Nicholas Marshall, sr., jumps; William Sak-Bachini, sr., throws; Sam Weisstein, sr., 100/200; Simeon Whitaker, so., 100/200
Canon City — Wyatt Turner, fr., jumps
Calhan — Brandon Eglinton, sr., jumps/relays
Cheyenne Mountain — Paul Agbo, sr., 100; Max Fuller, sr., 100/200; Enzo Knapp, jr., 800; Kaden Levings, so., 3,200; Tyler Nord, 3,200; Antoni Smith, so., jumps; Braxton Walk, long jump
Coronado — Realiti Smith, fr., jumps
Evangelical Christian Academy — Josiah Murphy, sr., 110H/jumps
Fountain-Fort Carson — Zachary Johnson, sr., 110H; Malik McClarity, sr., jumps
Harrison — Jesus Alvarado, sr., 300H
Manitou Springs — John Maynard, so., long jump; Lairden Rogge, so., 200
Mesa Ridge — Cardell Cheeks, jr., 110H; Jasiah Henderson, sr., 100/high jump
Liberty — Oscar Goll, sr., 1,600
Palmer Ridge — Elijah Inama, jr., jumps; Ethan Thomas jr., throws
Pine Creek — Edward Bowman Jr., jr., throws; Conner Ewens, so., 400; Beau Freyler, sr., 100; Joshua Jester, sr., 3,200; John Murdock, jr., 800; Joshua Murray, sr., jumps; William Stone, so., 300H
Rampart — Jonathan Bannerot, jr., jumps; Aaron Toney, sr., 200
Sierra — Marcus Mills, so., 110H
Widefield — Dallen Booker, jr., 100