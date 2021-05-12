Air Academy Kadets
Coach: Scott Newell, 14th season
Returning athletes: Dakota Kinder, jr., breaststroke/ IM; Michael Muser, sr., all events
Other top athletes: Bo Moss, fr., butterfly/ IM; Seth Neider, so., freestyle/IM; Henry Stockton, so., freestyle
Outlook: Newell said he is excited to make up for the lost COVID season. “The boys want to compete and show off,” Newell said. “The energy is great and exciting. Lots of competition in the community from each school.”
Cheyenne Mountain
Coach: Kate Doane, 12th season
Returning athletes: Ethan Carr, so., sprint free/fly/back; Isaac Eilmes, so., free/back; Carsten Erlander, sr., sprinter; Jimmy Hayward, so., fly/free; Endre Kereshi, jr., distance free/fly/back; Neven Kereshi, so., free/fly; Nolan LaRue, so., free/back; Davis McKellop, so., free/breast; Max Raglan, jr., IM/ breast/fly/back; Jake Stark, sr., back/breast; Raglan Ward, sr., sprints/all events; Alex Zhang, jr., back/IM/free
Other top athletes: Alex Burns, fr., free/back; Connor Green, fr., diving; Cardin Nguyen, fr., breaststroke/IM; Charlie Reed, fr., diving; Xander Taylor, fr., freestyle/fly/back; Alex Terhakopian, fr., freestyle
Outlook: “Our Cheyenne Mountain team is looking forward to finally competing together as a team this year!” Doane said. “They were so excited to go last year and are extremely ready to show their true colors and finally get to race with others across the city and state! We are very thankful for this season to be happening!”
Coronado Cougars
Coach: Nate Holm, 2nd season
Returning athletes: Chris Reyes, sr., breaststroke; Alex Sedelmyer, jr., freestyle
Other top athletes: Zaid Momani, fr., IM
Outlook: “A lot of first-time swimmers are out and this group of guys seems really great,” Holm said. “This year the boys decided that 'Sea Shanty Wednesday' is going to become a tradition. It's a fun team that has a very positive outlook on life.”
Discovery Canyon Thunder
Coach: Joe Fanthorp, 2nd season
Returning athletes: Aiden Coon, jr., diving; Titus Jabedo, sr., 500 free/100 fly/200 IM; Quintin McCarty, jr., 50 free/100 back; Andrew McGill, sr., 200 IM/100 back; Adam Pannel, so., 200 free/500 free/100 fly; Chance Ricca, sr., 200 free/500 free; Taylor Wagner, so., 200 free/500 free
Other top athletes: Darby Behnken, sr., diving; Evan Futey, so., 100 breaststroke; Max Kobayashi, so., 100 back/500 free; Riley Tichenor, jr., 50 free/100 free; Avery Tressemer, so., 100 breaststroke
Outlook: “Our relays are going to be really fast. I think we have a chance to win state depending on our depth,” Fanthorp said. “But, just having a season excites me and getting to coach these boys. They are a very talented group but also a lot of fun to coach.”
Doherty Spartans
Coach: Murphy Barry, 5th season
Returning athletes: Matthew Kolarik, sr., Jason Rhoten, sr.
Other top athletes: Luke Flory, fr., John Michael Teter, jr.
Outlook: “We have great senior leadership and will have a great training level. Looking forward to a strong relay team with top athletes,” Murphy said.
Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans
Coach: Duffy Dillon, 4th season
Returning athletes: Hagen Borchardt, jr., free/back; Joe Diepeveen, jr., free/fly; Dylan Frame, so., diving/free; Xavier Lucier, free/back; Tanner Owen, so., free/back; Jalen Riley, so., free/IM
Other top athletes: Skylar Galloway, fr., free/back; Aiden Habib, fr., free/back; Thomas Reed, sr., free/fly/breaststroke; Charlie Rawlings, jr., free/back; Anthony Sandoval, fr., free/back; Keegan Porter, fr., free/IM
Outlook: Dillon said the Trojans are most excited for the opportunity to compete, and are enjoying the chance to be together.
Palmer Terrors
Coach: Reed Carlson, 3rd season
Returning athletes: Ryan Albright, sr.; Joseph Caldwell, jr.; Isaac Collins, jr.; James Grice, sr.; Nikolas Jorgensen, jr.; Sean Kirk, so.; Samuel Kruzlik, so.; Giles Lewis, sr.; Maddoch Mozee, fr.; Monroe Mozee, sr.; Hunter Olson, so.; Ardis Senick-Dumont, sr.; Henry Stevens, jr.; Charlie Stevens, fr., Sawyer Tankersly, sr.
Outlook: “We are just excited to have our pool working and not be canceled,” Carlson said. “This is also our first year in the 4A classification so we are hoping to score some points at the state meet.”
Rampart Rams
Coach: Brady Shyrock, 2nd season
Returning athletes: Wyatt Aumiller, jr., free/IM; Seth Flancher, jr., free; Alec Kutsner, free/back/breaststroke; Zach Plasterer, jr., free; Caleb Ritter, sr., free; Seth Shyrock, jr., fly/back/IM; Abraham Vargas, sr., fly/free
Other top athletes: Cody Scifres, so., free/fly
Outlook: “I’m excited to give the guys a chance for a season after last year's season was canceled due to COVID,” Shyrock said. “We have a group of guys who are working hard together and creating a great team atmosphere.”
Widefield Gladiators
Coach: Susan Wickberg, 4th season
Returning athletes: William Laturno, jr., 200 free/100 fly; Brantley Nelson, sr., 100 free/100 back; Kidyn Timms, sr., 100 breast/200 IM; Emiliano Zamora, so., 50/100 free
Other top athletes: Ethan Crow, fr., 50 free/100 back
Outlook: “Super excited to have a season, after having last year's season shut down on the day of our first meet,” Wickberg said.
Editor's note: Teams not listed did not complete a preview questionnaire by deadline.