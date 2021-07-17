FIRST TEAM
200 FREESTYLE
Chance Ricca, sr., Discovery Canyon — With a time of 1:41.86, Ricca clinched the Class 4A state championship in the 200 free, a four-second improvement on his seed time. Ricca also placed second in the 500 free (4:38.51) and helped his team to a 4A championship in the 400 free relay (3:09.87).
200 IM
Seth Shyrock, jr., Rampart — Shyrock earned a top-10 finish at the 5A state meet with a time of 1:55.94 in the 200 IM, ranking 17th overall in Colorado and the fastest in the Pikes Peak region. The junior also placed 10th in the 100 back (53.11).
50 FREESTYLE
Ragland Ward, jr., Cheyenne Mountain — Ward took second at the 4A state meet with a time of 21 seconds, a top-10 time in Colorado and a season best. Ward also earned a podium finish in the 100 free with a time of 46.92 to place third and swam anchor on the winning 200 free relay (1:27.49).
DIVING
Aiden Coon, jr., Discovery Canyon — Coon placed third at the 4A state championships, just eight points behind second place Joe Smack of Thompson Valley. Coon scored a 443.85 at the championships, a 31-point improvement from his season-best.
100 BUTTERFLY
Ethan Carr, so., Cheyenne Mountain — Carr entered his first state championships with the top seed time in the 100 butterfly (52.27) and took second with a season-best time of 51.92. Carr also placed fourth in the 50 free (21.74) and helped his 200 free relay team to a 4A championship (1:27.49) and a third-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:36.05).
100 FREESTYLE
Andrew McGill, sr., Discovery Canyon — McGill had the top local time in the 100 free following a close battle for the 4A state championship where he took second in 46.33, less than a half second behind George Washington’s Xavier Hill. McGill also placed second in the 100 back (51.16) and helped the Thunder 400 free relay to a championship as the anchor leg (3:09.87).
500 FREESTYLE
Taylor Wagner, so., Discovery Canyon — Wagner earned the top seed heading into his first state championships with a time of 4:45.23, and ultimately placed third with a season-best time of 4:42.65. Wagner also took second in the 200 free behind teammate Chance Ricca (1:43.26) and swam the opening leg of the state-winning 400 free relay (3:09.87).
100 BACKSTROKE
Michael Ashton, jr., Pine Creek — Ashton entered the 5A state championships with the 10th-fastest qualifying time in the classification with a seed time of 53.90. The junior swam 54.70 at the championship meet and also competed in the 100 free, swimming a season-best time of 49.11.
100 BREASTSTROKE
Dakota Kinder, jr., Air Academy — Kinder had the top local finish in the 4A 100 breaststroke, placing sixth with a time of 58.86, breaking the one-minute mark and improving from his No. 10 seed time of 1:00.77. Kinder also earned a medal in the 200 IM with a 10th-place finish in 2:00.19.
SECOND TEAM
200 FREESTYLE
John Teter, jr., Doherty
200 IM
Max Roslin, jr., Cheyenne Mountain
50 FREESTYLE
Isaac Collins, jr., Palmer
DIVING
Bryce Porter, so., Rampart
100 BUTTERFLY
Cardin Nguyen, fr., Cheyenne Mountain
100 FREESTYLE
Matthew Kolarik, sr., Doherty
500 FREESTYLE
Reid Gilbert, jr., Pine Creek
100 BACKSTROKE
Isaac Eilmes, so., Cheyenne Mountain
100 BREASTSTROKE
Eli Hobson, fr., Lewis-Palmer
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — Seth Neider, so.; Henry Stockton, so.
Cheyenne Mountain — Neven Kereshi, so.; Charlie Reed; Xander Taylor, fr.
Coronado — Luke Steiner
Discovery Canyon — Adam Pannell, so.; Avery Tresemer, so.
Lewis-Palmer — Marcus Cantorna, jr.; Jaxon Edwards, jr.; Ryan Sjobeck, jr.; Austin Toland, jr.
Liberty — Isaac Vallance
Pine Creek — Aiden Patterson, jr.
Rampart — Alec Kutsner, so.; John Reeder, fr.; Cody Scifres, fr.; Abraham Vargas