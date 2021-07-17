Boys' swimming 1.jpg

FIRST TEAM

200 FREESTYLE

Chance Ricca, sr., Discovery Canyon — With a time of 1:41.86, Ricca clinched the Class 4A state championship in the 200 free, a four-second improvement on his seed time. Ricca also placed second in the 500 free (4:38.51) and helped his team to a 4A championship in the 400 free relay (3:09.87).

200 IM

Seth Shyrock, jr., Rampart — Shyrock earned a top-10 finish at the 5A state meet with a time of 1:55.94 in the 200 IM, ranking 17th overall in Colorado and the fastest in the Pikes Peak region. The junior also placed 10th in the 100 back (53.11).

50 FREESTYLE

Ragland Ward, jr., Cheyenne Mountain — Ward took second at the 4A state meet with a time of 21 seconds, a top-10 time in Colorado and a season best. Ward also earned a podium finish in the 100 free with a time of 46.92 to place third and swam anchor on the winning 200 free relay (1:27.49).

DIVING

Aiden Coon, jr., Discovery Canyon — Coon placed third at the 4A state championships, just eight points behind second place Joe Smack of Thompson Valley. Coon scored a 443.85 at the championships, a 31-point improvement from his season-best.

100 BUTTERFLY

Ethan Carr, so., Cheyenne Mountain — Carr entered his first state championships with the top seed time in the 100 butterfly (52.27) and took second with a season-best time of 51.92. Carr also placed fourth in the 50 free (21.74) and helped his 200 free relay team to a 4A championship (1:27.49) and a third-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:36.05).

100 FREESTYLE

Andrew McGill, sr., Discovery Canyon — McGill had the top local time in the 100 free following a close battle for the 4A state championship where he took second in 46.33, less than a half second behind George Washington’s Xavier Hill. McGill also placed second in the 100 back (51.16) and helped the Thunder 400 free relay to a championship as the anchor leg (3:09.87).

500 FREESTYLE

Taylor Wagner, so., Discovery Canyon — Wagner earned the top seed heading into his first state championships with a time of 4:45.23, and ultimately placed third with a season-best time of 4:42.65. Wagner also took second in the 200 free behind teammate Chance Ricca (1:43.26) and swam the opening leg of the state-winning 400 free relay (3:09.87).

100 BACKSTROKE

Michael Ashton, jr., Pine Creek — Ashton entered the 5A state championships with the 10th-fastest qualifying time in the classification with a seed time of 53.90. The junior swam 54.70 at the championship meet and also competed in the 100 free, swimming a season-best time of 49.11.

100 BREASTSTROKE

Dakota Kinder, jr., Air Academy — Kinder had the top local finish in the 4A 100 breaststroke, placing sixth with a time of 58.86, breaking the one-minute mark and improving from his No. 10 seed time of 1:00.77. Kinder also earned a medal in the 200 IM with a 10th-place finish in 2:00.19.

SECOND TEAM

200 FREESTYLE

John Teter, jr., Doherty

200 IM

Max Roslin, jr., Cheyenne Mountain

50 FREESTYLE

Isaac Collins, jr., Palmer

DIVING

Bryce Porter, so., Rampart

100 BUTTERFLY

Cardin Nguyen, fr., Cheyenne Mountain

100 FREESTYLE

Matthew Kolarik, sr., Doherty

500 FREESTYLE

Reid Gilbert, jr., Pine Creek

100 BACKSTROKE

Isaac Eilmes, so., Cheyenne Mountain

100 BREASTSTROKE

Eli Hobson, fr., Lewis-Palmer

HONORABLE MENTION

Air Academy — Seth Neider, so.; Henry Stockton, so.

Cheyenne Mountain — Neven Kereshi, so.; Charlie Reed; Xander Taylor, fr.

Coronado — Luke Steiner

Discovery Canyon — Adam Pannell, so.; Avery Tresemer, so.

Lewis-Palmer — Marcus Cantorna, jr.; Jaxon Edwards, jr.; Ryan Sjobeck, jr.; Austin Toland, jr.

Liberty — Isaac Vallance

Pine Creek — Aiden Patterson, jr.

Rampart — Alec Kutsner, so.; John Reeder, fr.; Cody Scifres, fr.; Abraham Vargas