FIRST TEAM
ATTACK
Michael Brophy, jr., Thomas MacLaren — Brophy finished his junior year ranked fourth in the state in points with 51 thanks to 20 goals and 11 assists to help Thomas MacLaren to the Class 2A state title game. The junior led 2A in goals and points per game and scored in every game but two.
Cole Mooney, sr., Lewis-Palmer — With 14 goals and five assists, Mooney led Lewis-Palmer to a second-straight appearance in the 4A state semifinals. The senior started the season scoring his first high school hat tricks in back-to-back games.
Domyniko Jordan, sr., Rampart — As a senior Jordan led Rampart with nine goals and an assist through seven games, tripling his goal total from his junior year. The 6-foot-2 forward scored his first high school hat trick in the first game of the season and scored twice in a 5-4 win over Air Academy.
Jackson Isaacs, sr., Pine Creek — For the second year in a row, Isaacs led Pine Creek in goals and assists, finishing his senior year with 10 goals and seven assists. He maintained a reputation as a consistent threat throughout his four varsity seasons finishing with 31 goals and 18 assists.
Milas Norwood, jr., Liberty — Norwood’s efforts helped Liberty outscore opponents 39-9 in the 2021 spring season, leading the team with 10 goals. The junior scored game-winners against Lewis-Palmer and Rampart, and netted the opening goal in a 2-1 quarterfinal win over Pine Creek.
DEFENSE
Jeff Koch, sr., Liberty — Koch anchored a defense that allowed just nine goals and no more than two in a game on an undefeated run through the regular season. In addition to his efforts in the backfield, Koch also scored three goals and had four assists
Miles Seminario, jr., Liberty — Seminario opened the season by scoring a career-high in points with two goals and an assist against Discovery Canyon and aided the defense to a shutout. The junior defender helped the Lancers advance to the 5A state semifinals for the first time.
Tyler Prichard, sr., Lewis-Palmer — Prichard was key in helping Lewis-Palmer to a 0.846 goals-against average and five shutouts, including against No. 1 Battle Mountain in the 5A quarterfinals. Prichard had a goal and four assists in his first full varsity season.
Kieran McGuire, sr., Thomas MacLaren — McGuire’s defensive efforts helped Thomas MacLaren to a historic run to the state championship game. The senior was with the Highlanders from their first Colorado High School Activities Association varsity season, and finished his career with four goals and an assist.
Caleb Dodge, sr., Pine Creek — With help from Dodge, the Pine Creek defense secured seven shutouts and only allowed eight goals — five of which scored by rival Liberty — through a 9-2 2021 spring campaign.
GOALIE
Spencer McCumber, sr., Manitou Springs — McCumber finished his senior season with the second best goals-against average (.455) among Colorado goaltenders with 800 or more minutes. He allowed just five goals, registered eight shutouts and had 51 saves in a 9-2 season, and also scored his team’s lone goal in a 2-1 loss against Lamar.
SECOND TEAM
ATTACK
Anderso Sugia, so., Palmer
Ethan Mann, sr., Lewis-Palmer
Ian Mackay, sr., Colorado Springs Christian
Ismael Flores, jr., Coronado
Brock Carpenter, jr., The Classical Academy
DEFENSE
Theo Lawson, jr., Fountain Valley
Grayson Gresham, jr., Colorado Springs School
Josh Stein, jr., Vanguard
Levi Lapides, fr., Manitou Springs
Hugh Sperber, so., Fountain Valley
GOALIE
Theo Koch, sr., Liberty
HONORABLE MENTION
Atlas Prep — Diego Gomez, jr., Jesse Patkinson, jr., Alejandro Salas, sr.
Air Academy — Kameron Hooker, sr., Mason Shandy, sr., Travis Tygart, jr., Nate Van Keulen, sr.
Canon City — Diego Aparicio, jr., Kyle Smith, sr.
Cheyenne Mountain — Jack Hanson, sr., Wade Jones, sr.
Colorado Springs Christian — Grayson Gresham, jr.
Coronado — Donovan Corbett, fr., Tristen Bannasch, fr., Miguel Rios, jr.
Ellicott — Tristen Bannasch, jr., Gio Garcia, jr., Cesar Lemus, so.
Evangelical Christian Academy — Samuel Ross, so.
Falcon — Abisay Martinez, sr., Griffen Reese, sr.
Fountain-Fort Carson — Zaile’n Long, jr., Xavier Lucier, sr., Khaid Smith, fr.
Fountain Valley — Hugh Sperber, so., Markus Zaba, sr.
Harrison — Edgar Flores, jr., Andrese Padilla, sr., Descartes Mukumbo, so., Emmanuel Sanchez, fr.
James Irwin — Jair Hernandez, sr.
Lewis-Palmer — Andrew Merrell, sr., Zack Sanders, so.
Manitou Springs — Brian Blakem sr., Andon Mindrup, jr., Andrew Rhodes, so., Isaiah Thomas, sr., Sean Lowe, jr.
Mesa Ridge — Kaidin Reese, so., Tanner Widic, fr., Angel Navarro, sr.
Palmer — Neo Najjar, fr.
Palmer Ridge — Tucker Terlizzi, sr., Matthew Vroom, so.
Pine Creek — Danny Cho, jr.
The Classical Academy — Sam Groteleuschen, jr., Caden Lukenbill, sr., Devon Whiting, sr.
Thomas MacLaren — Jeth Fogg, so., Alex Marquez, sr., Matthew Zimmer, so.
Sierra — Carlos Corona, sr.
St. Mary’s — Owen Barton, jr., Quinn Conger, sr., Logan Sunday, so.
Widefield — Andrew Jimenez, sr.
Woodland Park — Alex Vonderharr, jr.
Vanguard — Luciano Camerena, so., Gabe Skur, sr.
Vista Ridge — Sebastian Gunderson, so., Garrett Douglas, sr.