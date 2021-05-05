BOYS
Class 5A
Lewis-Palmer Rangers
Coach: Bill Zoldi, 2nd season
Last season: 4-11 (4-4 5A South Suburban)
Returning starters: Luke Aronson, sr., D; Trevor Bradley, jr., D; Asten Gerk, jr., D; Andrew Merrell, sr., M; Logan Murray, sr., LSM; Ayden Snow, jr., M; Burke Sullivan, sr., M/A
Other top athletes: Ethan Hulting, jr., A
Outlook: Zoldi said he is most excited for the opportunity to play. “Our goals are to win only the program's second league championship,” Zoldi said.
Class 4A
Air Academy Kadets
Coach: Ethan Hilberg, 4th season
Last season: 12-5 (5-1 4A Southern)
Returning starters: Kaleb Austgen, jr., D; Justin Ballard, sr., M; Clayton Cox, sr., A; Ryan Flaherty, jr., M; Grant Rodny, jr., A; Braeden Weaver, sr., D
Other top athletes: Jake Brader, so., Faceoff; Craig Dickson, so., LSM; Henry Grant, sr., M; Ethan Montoya, fr., M; Ramsey Stark, so., LSM
Outlook: “This is a very powerful group of players that are returning to us and very fired up after missing last year,” Hilberg said. “We also have some great young players that we look forward to seeing play after not getting the chance last season.”
Palmer Terrors
Coach: Daniel Riecks, 2nd season
Last season: 4-11 (0-8 5A South Suburban)
Returning starters: Tyler Kelley, sr., D; Alex Larkin, sr. A; Jake Puett, sr., D; Kyle Roman, fr., M; Jack Seibert, sr., M; Joe VanDyk, jr., G; Kolbe Vostatek, sr., M
Other top athletes: Brenden Hinkle, jr., M; Josh Bridgmon, so., A; Niko Estabrooks, jr., D; Noah Shockney, so., A; Nick Stinson, so., D
Outlook: “I am most excited about continuing our traditions, and starting some new ones,” Riecks said. “We have a captain carry an American flag when we enter the field that was given to the team by a former player who gave his life in service of our country. We are also having captains wear the No. 20 in pregame to honor the class of 2020 whose season was lost to the pandemic, we are calling it the 20th Man Award.”
Notes: Palmer moves from Class 5A to compete in the 4A Southern league.
GIRLS
Class 5A
Air Academy Kadets
Coach: Kali Maxwell, 5th season
Last season: 11-6 (6-1 Southern)
Returning starters: Justine Anderson, jr.; Grace Lichtenberger, jr.; Emma Martin, so.
Other top athletes: Madison Chidester, fr.; Maddie Fontana, jr.; Breonna Mason, so.; Maggie Schipfer, jr.
Outlook: “(We have a) fresh young team that loves playing lacrosse!” Maxwell said.
Notes: Air Academy started the season with a 27-0 win over Rampart where freshman Chidester had seven goals and three assists.
Cheyenne Mountain
Coach: Marc Luckett, 10th season
Last season: 7-8 (5-2 Southern)
Returning starters: Ellie Burkett, jr., A; Kaya Dyar, so., M; Ashley Gretz, jr., G; Haley Javernick, jr., M; Claire Kisielnicki, jr., M; Alena San Agustin, so., D; Ava Van Wagenen, so., D; Paige Van Wagenen, so., M/D; Lilly Walsh, sr., D
Other top athletes: Merrill Delich, fr., M/D; Ellia Maready, fr., M; Sam Niedzwiecki, fr., D
Outlook: ”New division (5A) means that we'll play several teams we've never played before, and the level of competition is likely to be higher,” Luckett said. “(We) will consider the season a success if we get to play every game and hold every practice.”
Class 4A
Palmer Terrors
Coach: Kelly Hillick, 5th season
Last season: 6-9 (0-7 Southern)
Returning starters: Mycala Ferguson, jr., A; Jaylee Hepner, sr., D; Madeline Scott, sr., M; Natalie Scott, jr., M; Kathleen Swankowski, jr., M; Aleyah Tomkins, sr., G; Mya Valdez, jr., M; Ellie Van Dyk, jr., M
Other top athletes: Jessica Bustillos, sr., D; Jolene DeVaux, so., A; Lydia Hurcomb, jr., D; Elliette Igel, jr., A; Kori Jackson, jr., M; Lillian Manier, fr., D; Anna McLaughlin, jr., A; Kallie Rogers, fr., A; Abbi Saucedo, so., D; Allison Walters, jr., A; Jadyn Wetekam, so., A
Outlook: “Grateful for a season and to be back on the field,” Hillock said. “A lot of new players have been working really hard despite all that's been thrown at them.”
Rampart Rams
Coach: Robin Boddy, 3rd season
Last season: 1-13 (1-6 Southern)
Returning starters: Haley Edge, sr., center; Taylor Ford, sr., G; Bri Jennings, sr., A; Hayley Pacheco, sr., A; Makayla Ulmer, sr., G/A; Liz Vogt, sr., A
Other top athletes: Elizabeth Bancroft, fr., A; Kenzie Carpio, fr., D; Ava Uebelhoer, fr., A
Outlook: “More than anything, we are looking forward to a full season!” Boddy said.
Editor's Note: Teams not listed did not complete a preview questionnaire.