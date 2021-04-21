Jim Masterson waited 49 years to make it to the state championship as a coach. And he did it with an unforgettable team. Masterson guided St. Mary’s to an undefeated regular season, a 3A Tri-Peaks championship and an appearance in the Class 3A state title game. The Pirates dominated throughout the season, outscoring opponents 87-54 on average, and finishing as the highest-scoring boys’ team in Colorado, ranked third nationally.
He is The Gazette Preps 2021 Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year.
Q: How many years have you been coaching, any level?
JM: “This was my 49th year of coaching, which is surprising because I don’t look like I could be 49 years old!”
Q: What inspired you to become a coach?
JM: “Growing up I played the greatest sport ever invented — basketball, because all you need is a hoop and a ball. I always had a passion for basketball, and when I finished high school I tried out for my college team, but didn’t make it. But I got a call from a local Catholic elementary school asking me if I could coach one of the teams. I coached a lot of sports I knew nothing about, but I fell in love with coaching and helping other kids achieve their dreams.
I coached soccer, volleyball, cross country, track and field and basketball. I lost one soccer game my whole coaching career, but started 0-44 in basketball. They had a better chance of kicking the ball in the hoops.
But I guess that’s par for the course that it’s really the players you have. It’s an honor to be picked as coach of the year, but I haven’t done anything different in my other 48 years, but because of the team that we had we were able to find success.”
Q: What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your 49 years of coaching?
JM: “In due season you will reap if you faint not. Galatians 6:9. Just stay with it. I could go to my grave without ever winning a state championship, but I couldn't go to my grave not having taught my players how to be good men, good brothers and good fathers.
As a coach you’re always trying to achieve that ultimate prize, and in high school basketball that’s a state championship. It takes a special team and a special effort to achieve it. And if you faint not, God will give you that opportunity.”
Q: What was the most memorable moment from the 2021 season?
JM: “The Manitou Springs game (in the state semifinals). We were down and made a great comeback to outscore them 21-10 in the fourth quarter. We hadn’t been down like that this year at all, so to be able to come back and win that game, that was really special.”
Q: What is a piece of advice you would give to underclassmen coming through your program?
JM: “Come to practice every day and work as hard as you can. If you want to be good at something you have to spend the time doing it. You have to be willing to work hard, and then you have to be willing to give yourself and whatever you can give to the team.”
Q: What is your coaching cliché?
JM: “Every day when the kids walk in the gym I say, ‘Guess what?’ and they say, ‘What coach?’ ‘We get to play basketball today!’” It's a reference from the movie "The Rookie."