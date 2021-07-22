FIRST TEAM
PITCHERS
Clay Sanger, sr., Falcon — The 6-foot-2 left-handed pitcher helped Falcon to a 13-2 record and a 4A/3A CSML North championship thanks to a 1.33 ERA and a 5-0 record on the mound. Sanger struck out 52 batters in 26.1 innings pitched and just five earned runs. At the plate the senior had a .408 batting average and 11 RBIs.
Brad Helton, sr., Cheyenne Mountain — With a 9-2 record as a senior, Helton completed his career with a 14-3 campaign on the mound for Cheyenne Mountain. In 2021 Helton had a 1.71 ERA and finished ranked third in the state with 101 strikeouts through 69.2 innings. At the plate Helton batted a .282 with 20 RBIs and four home runs.
Hunter Gotschall, so., Calhan — Gotschall made an immense impact in his first varsity season, finishing ranked sixth in the state with 97 strikeouts through 36.1 innings. He averaged nine strikeouts per appearance and struck out 62 percent of batters faced. The sophomore also had a .500 average with 20 RBIs and five home runs.
CATCHER
Zach Howe, jr., Falcon — Behind the plate, Howe, a junior, led Colorado with a .462 caught stealing percentage, picking off six of 13 runners attempting to steal. He finished his junior year with a .986 fielding percentage with just two errors and had a .346 batting average and eight RBIs.
1ST BASE
Chase Frey, sr., Doherty — The Spartan senior led Doherty with a .468 batting average and 14 RBIs. Frey was perfect in the field with 70 put-outs, eight assists and helped turn five double plays with no errors. In seven appearances on the mound Frey collected 15 strikeouts.
2ND BASE
Chase Claman, jr., Peyton — Claman helped Peyton to a 17-2 record and a trip to the 2A state championship with a .912 fielding percentage at second base, with 16 put-outs, 15 assists and just three errors. The junior also batted in a team-high 29 RBIs with a .407 average and hit three home runs.
3RD BASE
Logan Glaser, sr., Calhan — Glaser had one of the top batting averages in the state, hitting .706, ranked third, just .004 points behind the state’s leader. Glaser collected 36 hits in 51 at bats and led Calhan with 22 RBIs. In the field he had a .941 fielding percentage with 10 assists and just one error.
SHORT STOP
Kobe Katayama, sr., The Classical Academy — Katayama capped his senior season with a .340 batting average and 16 RBIs. In the field. Katayama had a .944 fielding percentage, ranked sixth in the state among shortstops, with 39 assists and helped turn five double plays and had just four errors.
OUTFIELD
Austin Reese, so., Palmer Ridge — Reese led Palmer Ridge at the plate with a .477 batting average, a team-high 24 RBIs, and ranked seventh in the state with eight home runs. The sophomore also stole five bases and in the field Reese had a .889 fielding percentage with 16 put-outs through 18 total chances.
Tommy Fiocchi, sr., Lewis-Palmer — Fiocchi had 24 put-outs through 26 total chances, two assists and helped turn a double play for Lewis-Palmer. At the plate the senior batted .347 with a team-high 30 RBIs and had 10 extra-base hits including a home run.
Brandon Hussey, sr., Peyton — Hussey helped Peyton to the Class 2A state championship game with a .978 fielding percentage, capitalizing on 42 of 46 total chances with just one error. As a senior Hussey had a .473 batting average with 26 hits, 17 RBIs and stole 11 bases.
UTILITY
Justin Hudson, sr., Lewis-Palmer — The 6-foot-3 infielder led the Rangers with a .514 batting average and 24 RBIs through 13 games. Hudson started the season hitting five home runs through the first four games, and hit six dingers as a senior. He had a .968 fielding percentage and helped turn three double plays. In 12 innings pitched Hudson struck out 21 batters and had a 2.33 ERA in seven appearances.
SECOND TEAM
PITCHERS
Caleb Ralph, sr., Lewis-Palmer
Brennen Meyers, sr., Peyton
CJ Lashley, jr., Peyton
CATCHER
Ryan Howard, sr., The Classical Academy
1ST BASE
Vinny Miller, so., The Classical Academy
2ND BASE
Mick Kazlausky, sr., Lewis-Palmer
3RD BASE
Caleb Pepper, so., Lewis-Palmer
SHORT STOP
Brayton Wilmes, sr., Palmer Ridge
OUTFIELD
KJ Acevedo, sr., Lewis-Palmer
Austin Weller, sr., Discovery Canyon
Zach McCullouch, jr., Falcon
UTILITY
AJ Lashley, jr., Peyton
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — Matt Hansen, fr., 3B; Cody Sheets, so., OF
Canon City — EZ Ortega, jr., INF; Coletin Renn, jr., INF/P; Cole Simms, sr., C/P
Cheyenne Mountain — Denton Damgaard, jr., C
Colorado Springs Christian — Ben Washburn, sr.; Joe Washburn, sr.
Coronado — Luke Dehl, fr.
Discovery Canyon — Jonah Johnson, jr., P/1B
Evangelical Christian Academy — Pavel Bernlohr, sr.; Jon Bunker, jr.; Noah Coddington, jr.
Falcon — Nolan Adamski, jr., 1B/LHP; Mason Hamlin, jr., SS; Chase Kessler, fr., INF; Uriah Maestas, fr., LHP/OF; Nate Moorehead, sr., P/INF; Nico Petrocelli, so., INF/RHP; Lane Potts, sr., 3B; Isaiah Sadorus, fr., LHP/1B; Gaven Schmidt, sr., 2B
Lewis-Palmer — Cooper Ciesielski, jr., C
Manitou Springs — Thor Flett, sr., OF/INF/RHP; Raymond McCaskey, jr., OF/RHP
Mesa Ridge — Ryan Tutton, sr., P
Palmer Ridge — Tate Gargasz, fr., 3B; Kelenn O’Connor, sr., C/OF/P
Peyton — Brenton Battista, sr., OF/INF/P; Bryce Gregg, jr., C; Evan Neumaier, jr., 1B; Logan Nickell, so., INF/OF/P
Rampart — Roman Valdez, jr., SS; Josh White, jr., SS
St. Mary’s — JP Clune, jr., C/RHP; Nick Genis, jr., 2B; Anthony Huber, sr., SS; Landon Kane, sr., OF/LHP; Jeremy Long, sr., LHP/1B
The Classical Academy — Tyler Bonacquista, jr., INF/P; Cameron Brickler, sr., OF; Josh Dunn, jr., INF; Connor McVay, sr., OF; Alex Moore, sr., OF; Nathan Ward, jr., RHP/OF; Teller Wilson, sr., RHP/INF
Widefield — Tyler Becker, sr., RHP/INF; Braxton Burrows, so., INF; Paul Mitchell, fr., INF; Ben Prantl, jr., 1B/RHP; Nick Towell, jr., SS