FIRST TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER
Riley Simpson, sr., Rampart — Simpson was one-half of Rampart’s intimidating outside combo, finishing her senior year with 225 kills. The future Baylor Bear had a .326 hitting percentage as a senior, an improvement from .242 as a junior. She also had 19 blocks, 123 digs and 23 aces to help Rampart to the program’s first state title.
Anjelina Starck sr., Rampart — Starck lived up to her All-American name as a senior, earning the Colorado Volleyball Gatorade Player of the Year title with 231 kills, a .320 hitting percentage, 122 digs, 11 blocks and 22 aces. In her final three high school matches during the 5A tournament, Starck racked up 67 kills to help Rampart win the state championship.
OH/MIDDLE BLOCKER
Madison Wilson, jr., Palmer Ridge — Wilson finished her junior year with a 4A state championship and one of the best hitting percentages in the state (.421), to be ranked seventh in the state. She smacked 157 kills, including 12 in the state title match to help the Bears to the program’s first championship. She also had 67 blocks.
MIDDLE BLOCKER
Sydney Morland, jr., Cheyenne Mountain — The 5-foot-11 junior helped Cheyenne Mountain to the state semifinal and a 13-3 record with 132 kills and 44 total blocks, including seven between three matches in the 4A state tournament. Morland had a .392 hitting percentage, ranked fifth among Colorado middle blockers.
DS/ LIBERO
Elaina Della Rossa, sr., Palmer Ridge — The state championship-winning libero finished her senior season with 297 digs and 308 serve receptions with just 20 errors, and finished her three-year varsity career with an even 1,300 receptions and 1,063 digs. The Palmer Ridge captain had 39 aces and managed to smack down six kills, including one in the 4A title match.
SETTER
Izzy Starck, fr., Rampart — The Rampart freshman stormed onto the Colorado volleyball scene to run one of the state’s most productive offenses, ranking sixth in the state averaging 10.3 assists per set. She had 506 assists, 127 digs, 33 aces and 25 kills and 24 blocks to help Rampart to a 13-1 record and a 5A state championship.
UTILITY
Riley Anderson, sr., Palmer Ridge — Anderson finished her senior year with 200 kills and a .335 hitting percentage, and played her best volleyball for the biggest matches of the year. She had 23 kills in the state semifinal and championship matches with a combined hitting percentage of .402. She also had 111 digs, 16 blocks and 18 aces.
SECOND TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER
Emma Delich, sr., Cheyenne Mountain
Tierney Barlow, jr., Liberty
OH/MIDDLE BLOCKER
Amelia Nott, so., Pine Creek
MIDDLE BLOCKER
Sam Barnes, jr., Pine Creek
DS/LIBERO
Riley Kerce, jr., Air Academy
SETTER
Allie Rice, jr., Liberty
UTILITY
Paityn Kramer, sr., Discovery Canyon
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — Ellie Hess, sr., OH; Natalia Lambos, sr., S
Cheyenne Mountain — Jessie Duytschaever, so., S; Madison Fox, sr., L; Kingsley Mason, jr., RS/OH; Karlee Pinell, jr., OH
Coronado — Maycie Rogers, sr.; Rachel Scott, sr., S; Makayla Brown, sr.
Discovery Canyon — Sophia Boushell, sr., L; Kiley West, jr., S
Doherty — Joei Barela, jr., S; Morgan Hammarmeister, sr., OH
Falcon — Kaity Hall, so., OH/MH; Rylee Pitts, jr., MH; Grace Yoder, jr., L/S
Fountain-Fort Carson — Ivey Garcia, fr., L; Leanna Johnson, so., S
Lewis-Palmer — Hope Esposito, jr., S; Amya Speller, so., MB
Liberty — Sasha Elsner, sr., OH; Kori Garnhart, jr., L
Palmer Ridge — Ryan Blankenship, Eva LaRochelle; Kyra Kisting, so., S
Pine Creek — Hailey Aigner, jr., OH; Mikayla Hinton, sr., OH/MB; Brooke Hyland, jr., L; Kiara Cid, sr., L; Abby Sweeney, sr., S
Rampart — Brielle Edwards, jr., MB; Parker Hamel, jr., L; Hadleigh Richardson, jr., RS
The Classical Academy — Kaelen Boyles, sr., MH; Bella Hodges, so., L; Hope Storm, sr., S; Reagan Strickland, jr., OH/MH
Woodland Park — Trinity McAbee, sr., MH; Sydney Roshek, so., L