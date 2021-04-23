CLASS 5A/4A
FIRST TEAM
Amyah Moore-Allen, sr., Harrison — Moore-Allen finished her senior year ranked No. 20 nationally in points per game, averaging 28.2. She is Colorado’s points per game leader in girls’ basketball and would be ranked second among boys. She had a double-double average with 13.1 rebounds and also averaged 6 steals, 2.9 blocks and 2.8 assists.
Payton Sterk, jr., Doherty — The Doherty junior doubled her points per game average from a year ago, averaging 16.3 points for the Spartans. Sterk also averaged seven rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.3 blocks. She reached double figures in all but three games and had a career-high performance against rival Fountain-Fort Carson with 28 points and 18 boards.
Kaelen Boyles, sr., The Classical Academy — With a double-double average of 15.2 points and 13.5 rebounds, Boyles led the Titans to their best record (12-3) in a decade. She finished her senior year with 10 double-doubles and scored no fewer than nine points in any game. The 5-foot-10 forward also averaged 1.8 steals, 1.3 bocks and 1.2 assists per game.
Griffin Greenwood, jr., Lewis-Palmer — Greenwood hit her stride in the second half of the season with five double-doubles in the final six games of her junior year. She averaged 13.7 rebounds through the final seven games, including a 13-point, 21-rebound performance against Cheyenne Mountain. The 5-foot-11 forward averaged 12.5 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Rangers.
Caitlin Kramer, fr., Air Academy — Kramer capped her freshman year ranked second in the state among the class of 2024 averaging 15.5 points. Standing at 6-foot-2, Kramer averaged 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.6 assists in her first varsity season. She scored a career-high 28 points against Pine Creek and scored in double figures in all but three games.
SECOND TEAM
Nikki Derrell, sr., Sand Creek
Hannah Burg, sr., Falcon
Torie Bass, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson
Fatinah Muhammed, sr., Coronado
Taylor Gossage, sr., Liberty
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — Brianna Sealy, jr., PF
Canon City — Madelyn Ley, jr., PG; Emily Till, jr., SF
Cheyenne Mountain — Anila Owens, so., PF/SF; Alena San Augustin, so., SG
Coronado — Hope Earls, sr., PG; Allie Liescher, so., SG; Makenna Rempel, so., G/SF
Discovery Canyon — Emily Allen, sr., G/SF
Doherty — Gabby Beauperthuy, jr., F; Makenzie Noll, sr., G
Falcon — Kayla Harkema, sr., PG/SG; Kilee Wood, sr., SG/SF
Fountain-Fort Carson — Tori Howard, jr.; Aiyonna Mitchell, so.; Keira Mitchell, fr.; Mackenzie Patterson, so., SG
Lewis-Palmer — Riley Enget, sr., PG; Emma Jones, so., SG; Mia O’Neal, sr., C/PF; Anna Poe, sr.
Liberty — Jacy Rohr, so., PG
Mesa Ridge — Kieran McCormick, so.; Bray Pelt, fr.; Eleasia Woolridge, jr.
Mitchell — Aalyviah Smith, jr., PG
Palmer — Leah Martinez, fr., G; Alyssa Rodriguez, so.
Palmer Ridge — Hannah Dove, sr., G; Rylie McMullen, jr., PG; Mia Womack, jr., G
Pine Creek — Jordyn Gutierrez, sr., SG/PF; Brynae Stewart, so., PG/SG
Rampart — Kennedy Wriedt, sr., SG/SF
Sand Creek — Riley Rodriguez, so., PG/SG; Tamika Williams, jr.
Sierra — Jaide Howell, sr.; Ariana Reyes, sr., PG
The Classical Academy — Brooka Jones, jr., G/F; Katharine Roach, so., G
Widefield — Liliani Krause, sr., SF; PG