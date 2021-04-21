CLASS 5A/4A
FIRST TEAM
Schafer Reichart, sr., Doherty — The 6-foot-3 guard averaged a team-high 16.6 points for the 11-4 Spartans, and also led the team in rebounds and assists per game with 7.1 and 4.7, respectively. Reichart concludes his three-year varsity career averaging 13.2 points.
Tristan Smith, sr., Elizabeth — Smith finished the year ranked second in the state in double-doubles with 14. He averaged 22.6 points and 12.3 rebounds for the Cardinals, and 4.1 assists and 2.4 steals. The 6-4 senior scored a career-high 45 points against Falcon and had a triple-double against TCA.
Isaiah Thompson, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson — Thompson, a 6-7, 210-pound power forward had a double-double average for the Trojans with 19.8 points and 12.3 rebounds. He finished his senior year with 10 double-doubles and averaged 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals.
Edward Speller, sr., Lewis-Palmer — Speller led the Rangers to the state quarterfinals averaging 17.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-5 forward scored fewer than 13 points once this season and finished with four double-doubles.
Jordan McKay, jr., Liberty — McKay scored 20 or more points in all but three games his junior season, and never scored fewer than 16 points. He had a double-double average with 21.7 points and 10.7 rebounds, and also averaged 2.4 assists and 1.8 blocks and steals.
SECOND TEAM
Tyler Edwards, sr., Rampart
Josiah Sewell, sr., Liberty
Kaleb Mitchell, jr., Fountain-Fort Carson
Tripp Beatty, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson
Mason Black, jr., Falcon
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — Grant Featherston, so., C; Corbin Garver, so., G/F; Finn Horsfall, so., PG/SG
Canon City — Seth Newton, sr., G
Coronado — Jalen Austin, sr., G/F; Rayzel Cunningham, jr., G; Conner Frascella, sr., F; Jayden Rempel, jr., F; Kristopher Walters, sr.; William White, sr., F
Doherty — Christian Drummond, so., G; Brody Gish, sr., G; AJ Guiao, sr., G
Falcon — Mason Hamlin, jr., F/G
Fountain-Fort Carson — Divante Lynch, sr., PG; Nasim Martin, sr., SG; Noah Muna, jr., G; Braydon Smith, jr., SG
Harrison — Kahli Dotison, sr., PG
Lewis-Palmer — Cameron Lowe, jr., Colin Westfall, sr., PG
Liberty — Landen Dvorsky, jr., PG
Palmer — Kolben Barney, sr., F; Jaiden Flowers, jr., G; Jaelyn Robinson, jr., G
Palmer Ridge — Gabe Hanson, sr., PG
Pine Creek — Alex Esterle, jr., SF
Rampart — Cole Bowen, sr., PG
Sand Creek — Konner Morgan, sr., C/F
Sierra — Amari Westmoreland-Vendiola, jr., G/F
The Classical Academy — Kobe Katayama, sr.; Travis Kautz, sr., F