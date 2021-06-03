FIRST TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER
Avah Armour, so., Manitou Springs — The 6-foot-4 sophomore was difficult to stop, leading Manitou Springs with 152 kills and a .314 hitting percentage, improving her mark from her freshman campaign by 200 points. Armour was held to single-digit kills in just three sets this season, and finished the year with 106 digs, 28 aces and 17 blocks.
Gabby Liles, fr., James Irwin — Liles made an impression in her first high school season, finishing ranked third in the state among freshmen with 139 kills. She also had 100 digs and 23 aces in her high school debut.
MIDDLE HITTER
Jillian Kellick, sr., St. Mary’s — Kellick improved her hitting percentage by more than 180 points between her junior and senior seasons, finishing ranked third in 3A with a .487 percentage. She led St. Mary’s with 219 kills, which ranks her No. 6 in the classification. Kellick also had 52 blocks, good for No. 10 in 3A, 40 aces and 60 digs.
MIDDLE BLOCKER
Kya’ Willis, sr., James Irwin — Willis completed her fourth varsity season doing a little bit of everything for James Irwin. She compiled 131 kills with a .330 hitting percentage, 40 blocks, including 38 solo, 33 aces and 136 digs. In her career at James Irwin, had 161 blocks, with more than 82% solo. She also had 491 career kills and 119 aces.
DS/ LIBERO
Mahlia Glass, sr., Manitou Springs — With 243 digs, Glass finished her fourth varsity season ranked 14th in Class 3A. Glass also had 26 aces and 30 kills as she finished her career as one of the most dynamic players for Manitou Springs, playing libero, setter and outside hitter throughout her career.
SETTER
Payton Priddy, so., St. Mary’s — Priddy organized St. Mary’s offense averaging nine assists per set, and finished her sophomore year ranked third in Class 3A with 514 assists, good for No. 15 statewide. In her first varsity season, Priddy had 22 aces, 56 digs and 18 kills.
UTILITY
Kalea France, sr., Ellicott — France led Class 3A and was ranked second in the state with a .562 hitting percentage. With just 27 hitting errors on more than 200 attempts, France remained strong and consistent despite being the focus of virtually every opposing defense. The senior racked up 141 kills, had 156 digs, 175 assists, 53 aces and 14 blocks to lead Ellicott in almost every category.
SECOND TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER
Aubree Lang, jr., Vanguard
Maddie Castro, sr., Evangelical Christian Academy
OH/ MIDDLE BLOCKER
Jayla Higgs, fr., James Irwin
MIDDLE BLOCKER
Bailey Reid, sr., Colorado Springs School
DS/ LIBERO
Isis Rivera, sr., Vanguard
SETTER
Alexia Vigil, jr., Manitou Springs
UTILITY
Elise Layton, sr., Colorado Springs School
HONORABLE MENTION
Calhan — Lainey Clark, sr., MH; Jaiden Monger, sr., S
Colorado Springs Christian — Kiersten Brock, sr., S; Angelina Maestas, sr., L; Kayla Merckx, sr., MH
Colorado Springs School — Kaitlyn Coddington, so.; Shively Kerek, jr., OH; Whitney Richardi, sr., MB
Evangelical Christian Academy — Micah Elpers, jr., MB
James Irwin — Kailan Gallegos, sr., S
Manitou Springs — Bella Coscetti, jr., MB; Ayla Flett, so., OH
Peyton — Josie Lee, sr., S
St. Mary’s — Rachel Walravenm sr., L
Vanguard — Sophia Bredder, jr., MH/OH; Jaden Fuqua, sr., S; Kylie Patrick, so., MH; Elizabeth Redd, sr., OPP