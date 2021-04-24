CLASS 3A-1A
FIRST TEAM
Juliana Garcia, so., Vanguard — Averaging 17.2 points per game, Garcia guided Vanguard to an undefeated regular season and the program’s first appearance in the state semifinals. The sophomore averaged 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.8 steals.
Ellie Hartman, jr., St. Mary’s — Hartman nearly tripled her points per game from a year ago, finishing her junior year with a 19.8 average. The 5-foot-6 guard averaged 8.1 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.9 assists, leading St. Mary’s in each category as the only returning starter.
Ramiyah Byrd, so., Vanguard — The 6-foot sophomore flirted with a double-double average with 13.6 points and 9.5 rebounds, and also led the Coursers with 3.4 steals and averaged 2.1 blocks per game. She had seven double-doubles as a sophomore.
Whitney Richardi, sr., Vanguard — Richardi joined the Coursers after her school was unable to field a team due to the pandemic, and she made an immediate impact. The 5-foot-10 senior averaged 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.8 assists, and finished her four-year varsity career averaging 11 points per game.
Payton Kutz, jr., St. Mary’s — Kutz went from averaging 3.4 points as a sophomore, to 13.4 for the Pirates as a junior. She scored in double figures in all but two games and scored a career-high 25 points against Manitou Springs. She averaged 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals.
SECOND TEAM
Alexia Vigil, jr., Manitou Springs
Hailey Blanchard, so., Vanguard
Jaiden Monger, sr., Calhan
Abbie Nickell, fr., Peyton
Maeve Salveson, fr., St. Mary’s
HONORABLE MENTION
Colorado Springs Christian — Hope Arnold, sr.; Elleah Hoekert, jr.
Evangelical Christian — Maddie Castro, sr., G; Micah Elpers, jr., PG
James Irwin — Natalie Peters, fr., G
Manitou Springs — Grace Allen, so.
Vanguard — Olivia Caton, so.
Woodland Park — Kassidy Cargill, sr.; Bella Solcum, so.