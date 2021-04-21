CLASS 3A-1A
FIRST TEAM
Sam Howery, jr., St. Mary’s — Howery led the nation in assists per game, averaging 10.2, and capped his double-double average with 21.4 points. He also averaged 7.9 rebounds and 4.5 steals. The 6-foot junior had 10 double-doubles and four triple-doubles as he led St. Mary’s to the Class 3A state final.
Caleb Stockton, sr., Colorado Springs Christian — With a 17.4 points average, Stockton scored double figures in all but one game, scored 20 or more six times, and had two double-doubles. Stockton averaged 5.7 assists, five rebounds and 3.2 steals. He finished his four-year varsity stint with a career average of 14.4 points.
Isaiah Thomas, sr., Manitou Springs — The 6-4 forward averaged 13.4 points for the 15-2 Mustangs, helping his team to its best winning percentage (88%) since 2016-17. Thomas reached double figures in all but one game, and scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers in a 3A quarterfinal win over Colorado Academy.
Joah Armour, sr., Manitou Springs — In 82 varsity games in a Mustangs uniform, Armour completes his career with a 10-point average. As a senior the 6-7, 215-pound power forward averaged 12.4 points and helped his team to the program’s first state semifinal appearance in 30 years.
Luke Stockelman, sr., St. Mary’s — Averaging 19.6 points for the Pirates, Stockelman helped St. Mary’s to an undefeated regular season and helped the Pirates reach the Class 3A state title game. The 6-4 small forward averaged 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.7 steals, and completed his four-year varsity run with a career average of 14.4 points.
SECOND TEAM
Tyler Vergara, sr., Banning Lewis Prep
Caleb Allen, jr., Manitou Springs
Nathan Davies, so., Colorado Springs Christian
Ben McCurdy, sr., Colorado Springs School
Brandon Eglinton, sr. Calhan
HONORABLE MENTION
Banning Lewis Prep — Nate Early, jr., C; Nick Jones, sr., F; Zane Kitzmiller, sr., G
Calhan — Logan Glaser, sr., SF; Hunter Gotschall, so., SG
Colorado Springs Christian — Joe Dunn, sr.; Andrew Knedler, sr.
Ellicott — Kaleb Mondragon, jr.
Evangelical Christian — Jared Guest, so., F; Michael Kim, so., G; Michael Mann, jr., F; RJ Wagner, jr., F
Manitou Springs — Lars Marquardt, sr., PF; John Maynard, so., F
Peyton — Gibson Gellerman, jr., G; AJ Lashley, jr., PG; Brennen Meyers, sr., SG; Gavin Miller, sr., G
Pikes Peak Christian — Ben Schneider, jr.
St. Mary’s — Max Howery, fr., G; Andon Mindrup, so., G
Thomas MacLaren — Michael Brophy, jr., G
Vanguard — Caleb Hansen, jr.; Ryan Lair, sr.; Nathan Morris, fr.
Woodland Park — Sonny Ciccarelli, so., G