As a second-year varsity coach for Air Academy softball, Bob Wingett changed the culture and dynamic of the Kadets’ dugout to help lead his team to a 5A/4A PPAC championship with an undefeated league record, a 11-5 regular season and a trip to the state tournament.
Wingett is the 2020 Gazette Preps softball Coach of the Year.
Q: What inspired you to become a coach?
A: I was raised in the home of a teacher and from as early as I can remember I wanted to teach and coach. I got a journalism degree, and the next fall I stepped into a special education classroom in 1993 without taking any education classes, and fell in love with this group of kids no one wanted to be with. Now I’m on year 26 of working with kids who are a challenge, but I love it. I really think I was put on this earth to teach and coach.
What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your 26 years as a coach?
Patience and picking battles. That’s a huge thing in parenting and working with kids.
Letting the team be more player driven than coach driven, meaning I let the girls pick the expectations for the year. I will guide them to where I want them to go, but they’re the ones who talk to the other girls about practicing hard, showing up on time, and any number of things.
Most memorable moment from the 2020 season?
It’s more of a collection of moments. We had seven returning starters from the year before, and we welcomed five freshmen who could all play. Our first game of the year we were getting ready to play Pueblo South, which was ranked in the top 2 or 3 in the state at that time, and for three days leading up to the game we couldn’t get on the field because of the weather. We talked about not being sure who would play what position, so the older girls said, let’s let the younger girls play where they are comfortable, and we will fill in and adapt. We ended up winning 2-0.
Winning the game was awesome, but the most memorable moment was watching the girls from the jump welcome these five new freshmen and became a team right away, regardless of what position they played.
Another great memory was the walk-off victory over Palmer Ridge to finish the league 10-0.
Advice for underclassmen coming through your program?
We work really hard to promote, ‘We is greater than me.’ It’s written all over the place, in the dugout, on our lineup cards, everywhere. I think the message I would share is the concept of working hard for your sisters. Whenever you hear about successful teams, even the professional teams, when somebody wins, it’s always about the locker room and the clubhouse, so that’s my biggest advice. Be prepared to work hard for somebody other than yourself.
What is your coaching cliche?
There’s only two things you can control: Your attitude and your effort.