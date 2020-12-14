FIRST TEAM
PITCHER
Brina Baysinger, jr., Air Academy — Baysinger completed the year 12th in the state with 121 strikeouts and collected 11 wins, helping the Kadets to their first state playoff appearance since 2017. The right-handed pitcher had a 4.43 ERA through 91 innings pitched with a .296 opponent batting average.
Isabella ‘Bella’ Quintana, sr., Mesa Ridge — The four-year Mesa Ridge starter finished the season with seven wins, a 2.14 ERA and tossed a no-hitter. She collected 49 strikeouts through 52 innings and finished with a career-high batting average of .551, three home runs and 22 RBIs.
Addie Pakenham, jr., Coronado — She ranked among the state’s top 50 pitchers in strikeouts (75), ERA (3.48) and wins (11). She was 11-3 with a no-hitter, and averaged 1.13 strikeouts per inning. She also had a .462 batting average and struck out just twice in 46 at-bats.
CATCHER
Abby Litchfield, jr., Air Academy — Was 15th among Colorado catchers with a .993 fielding percentage, and third among catchers with 140 or more total chances. She had 137 putouts, seven assists and one error, and caught three runners stealing. She led Air Academy with four home runs and batted .370.
1ST BASE
Hannah Hoffman, sr., Coronado — With a .964 fielding percentage she recorded nearly five putouts per game with three errors and helped turn three double plays. Hoffman added more than 100 points to her batting average in 2020, ending with a career-high .587 average.
2ND BASE
Bailey LeGere, so., Coronado — LeGere helped the Cougars to a 12-4 record with a .569 batting average and a .955 fielding rate. She had 22 assists and helped turn two double plays. She had 19 RBIs and a .901 slugging percentage.
3RD BASE
Tarin Thomas, sr., Rampart — Thomas’ strong arm, which came in handy splitting time between third base and pitching, helped her rack up 25 assists and turn three double plays. She finished with a .925 fielding percentage, a 5-2 record and a .481 batting average with 23 RBIs.
SHORTSTOP
Angela Smith, sr., Air Academy — She finished seventh in the state with a .673 batting average, and among the top 30 in slugging (1.082). She had a .861 fielding percentage with 15 assists, led the Kadets with 27 RBIs and completed the regular season without a strikeout.
OUTFIELD
Jayda Randle, sr., Rampart — With a .939 fielding percentage Randle collected 29 putouts with two errors. She finished with a .460 batting average, completing a consistent four-year varsity career hitting .478. The senior had 21 RBIs and struck out twice in 57 appearances and stole nine bases.
Kyla Papenfuss, jr., Coronado — Papenfuss made an extraordinary leap from her sophomore season, improving her batting average by more than 150 points (.541). She had 22 RBIs and struck out four times in 47 plate appearances. The center fielder also had a .875 fielding percentage.
Haleigh Orndorff, so., Mesa Ridge — In her first full varsity season Orndorff finished fourth on a team of sluggers with 17 RBIs, and improved her batting average more than .230 points, hitting .405. She had 12 putouts in 14 chances and had two assists.
UTILITY
Brianna Jennings, sr., Rampart — Jennings was the state’s top slugger with a Colorado-leading 1.563 slugging percentage thanks in part to 10 home runs — good for fifth in the state. She had a .667 batting average and stole 20 bases. She had a .935 fielding percentage with 32 assists, three double plays and just four errors at shortstop.
SECOND TEAM
PITCHER
Sierra Finn, jr., James Irwin
Alexis Alvarado, jr., Fountain-Fort Carson
Ryleigh Green, so., Falcon
CATCHER
Sierra Hilgner, jr., Woodland Park
1ST BASE
Marissa Manzanares, sr., Rampart
2ND BASE
Jenisah Mora, jr., Fountain-Fort Carson
3RD BASE
Emily Arellano, so., Mesa Ridge
SHORTSTOP
Ariadna Martinez, sr., Mesa Ridge
OUTFIELD
Cheyenne Simpson, sr., Falcon
Lyndsey French, sr., Canon City
Kassidy Cargill, sr., Woodland Park
UTILITY
Hanna Espinoza, so., Elizabeth
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — Evelyn Daub, jr., OF/1B; Maliyah Winn, sr., 2B/OF
Canon City — Cailynn Andreis, sr., 1B; Chloe Coulson, sr., OF/3B; Rylee Gutormson, sr., 2B/UTIL; Mady Ley, jr., SS/OF; Matea Smith, sr., RHP/3B; Brianna Winford, jr., RHP/OF
Cheyenne Mountain — Kaleena Jones, so., OF
Coronado — Taiyah Mooney, jr., 3B/2B; Savannah Starr, jr., SS/OF; Elexys Trujillo, fr., UTIL
Discovery Canyon — Sidney Bankston, jr., 3B; Isabelle Murphy, sr., C
Doherty — Jasmine Costa, sr., SS/UTIL; Bailey Hoogenboon, fr., SS/RF; Abby Kittenger, fr., 2B; Savannah Smith, sr., C/LF
Elizabeth — Elyssa Bain, jr., C/UTIL; Abby Hayes, jr., P/OF; Olivia Holschuh, sr., 1B/OF; Kaelie Johnson, jr., SS/ UTIL; Jordan Perreault, fr., INF/OF; Ella Wolitzky, sr., OF/C
Falcon — Tiffany Backberg, jr., OF/3B; Laila Gonzales, sr., 3B/2B/LF; Savannah Massengill, jr., P/1B; Kylie Vandewedge, jr., SS/P/3B
Fountain-Fort Carson — Vicky Alvarado, so., RHP; Julia Anzaldua, so., OF/2B; Torie Bass, sr., SS; Hailey Calhoun, so., RHP; Aleah Ellis, sr., UTIL; Isabelle Salinas, so., 3B/SS; Hannah Weros, so., OF/INF; Malia Williams-Sala, so., 1B
James Irwin — Brianna Manley, sr., CF; Layla Paet, jr., 3B/P
Lewis-Palmer — Grace Lendt, fr., P
Mesa Ridge — Aubree Krupp, sr., 2B; INF; Sara Tutton, sr., OF/INF; Lucia Quintana, fr., P/OF
Palmer — Sofia Bahr, so., 3B; Raelee Chaves, sr., OF; Bryana Lucas, jr., P/C; Corina Rodriguez-Skufca, sr., 1B; Yelena Valentine, sr., P/C/1B
Palmer Ridge — Brooke Bornitz, fr., OF/INF; Geneva German, so., P; Kahlan Fuller, so., C; Brooke Horsley, jr., UTIL; Shayna McHugh, jr., 1B/SS/3B; Brynn Short, so., 3B/2B/SS; Rian Van Winkle, jr., SS/2B/3B
Rampart — Hanna Benoit, jr., UTIL; Sydney Jones, sr., 3B; Marissa Manzanares, sr., 1B
Sand Creek — Carina Paul, sr., SS/C/UTIL
The Classical Academy — Brooke Mays, jr., SS/2B/P; Zoe Wadman, sr., SS/P
Vista Ridge — Serenity Davis, sr., 1B/OF; Tatjana Harris, fr., P/3B
Widefield — Keionna Cruea, sr., 2B; Hannah Hall, sr., P; Sierra Segura, sr., 3B; Abby Vsetecka, so, C
Woodland Park — Lexy Curran, jr., SS/3B; Shalee Schoendaller, jr., P/1B; Isabella Tovar, jr., 2B/P