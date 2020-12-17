FIRST TEAM
Bethany Michalak, fr., Air Academy — She posted national times and capped her season with a 4A state championship with a winning time of 17:59.1. Her season-best time of 17:27.50 is the nation’s 37th fastest time, and the fourth fastest nationally among the class of 2024.
Aubrey Surage, sr., Lewis-Palmer — The Augustana University commit put forth a steady improvement throughout her high school career, and cut 43 seconds off her season-best time from a year ago. She concluded her high school career with a fifth-place 4A state finish in 18:29.6 - more than a minute faster than her state time as a junior.
Hope Stark, jr., Cheyenne Mountain — Stark claimed a second straight top-10 finish at the 4A state championships with a time of 19:04, earning a seventh-place medal two years in a row. She claimed a season-best time at the Colorado Classic in 18:48. At the pre-state Cheyenne Mountain Stampede Stark placed fourth at 18:49.7.
Jade Allen, fr., Lewis-Palmer — Allen posted the fourth-fastest time (18:70) among girls’ Colorado class of 2024. That time also placed her in the top 50 nationally. She placed 15th in her first 4A state championship at 19:32.5
Kennedy McDonald, jr., TCA — McDonald helped lead TCA to a third straight 3A state title, earning a silver medal at 19:13.4. For the third straight year she improved her finish at state, moving up from seventh as a freshman, fifth as a sophomore and finally to a second-place finish as a junior.
SECOND TEAM
Ella Johnson, jr., Vanguard
Sawyer Wilson, so., TCA
Ella Chura, jr., Cheyenne Mountain
Lauren Boutelle, so., Pine Creek
Eowyn Dalbec, so., Peyton
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — Chloe Fair, so.; Zoe Lachnidt, jr.; Brooke Moss, sr.; Olivia Novy, sr.
Cheyenne Mountain — Katherine Twede, jr.
Colorado Springs Christian — Isabel Case, jr.; Sofia McGrath, so.; Elle Stevens, jr.
Coronado — Erin Gray, so.; Allie Leisher, so.; Mel Sartain, sr.
Discovery Canyon — Loren Linnenberger, sr.
Elizabeth — Ella Hedman, so.
Florence — Kylie Simshauser, sr.
Harrison — Ayauna Smith, sr.
Mesa Ridge — Elizabeth Carlos, jr.; Maddi Stabala, jr.
Palmer — Adele Havlick, so.
Palmer Ridge — Maren Busath, sr.; Melanie Sauter, jr.; Nichole Smith, sr.; Jenna Baker, jr.
Peyton — Natalie Hlatki, sr.; Cecilia Richardson, jr.
Pine Creek — Madelyn Blazo, jr.; Natalie Buchanan, jr.
Rampart — Mollie Roden, sr.
The Classical Academy — Cassidy McDonald, fr.; Sophia Valentine, jr.; Kyra Shaner, so.
Widefield — Sophia Mena, sr.