Vaughn Biggs was just 3 years old when he hit his first tennis ball.
The Doherty junior admitted he was a little hotheaded and impatient in his early days playing on a public court with his mom, but he was in love with the sport from the first swing.
Flash forward 13 years and Biggs has come a long way since his onset, growing in not only technique, but in his mindset, focused on positivity and his love for the game.
His growth hit a new peak in 2020, storming through the regular season with a 15-0 record, helping to earn him the title of Gazette Preps Boys’ Tennis Singles Peak Performer of the Year.
His mother, Annette Hartman, a former Division I player at Wichita State, was his personal coach through his first 12 years. Although Biggs and Hartman are no longer training together, Biggs said his mother shaped him into the player he is now.
According to Biggs, Hartman had the talent to turn pro, but her mentality held her back. And through his first three years of high school tennis, Biggs has focused on not letting his mentality slow him down.
“I feel like everything has improved through high school. My technique is overall better, my mentality is a lot better, I feel more mature and in terms of being tough mentally and being competitive no matter what, even if I lose,” Biggs said.
His tough mentality was tested in one of his most memorable regular-season matches against Discovery Canyon’s Gabe Wu.
“I definitely had to hang in there mentally because I was playing a little bit up and down,” said Biggs. “I was up 2-0, then down 3-2 and 4-3, so I had to change my strategy a little bit and be more consistent, but once I was able to do that I think I calmed down a little bit and controlled my power and executed my game a little bit more.”
Biggs ultimately won 6-4, 6-3 to hand Wu, a state qualifier, his only regular-season loss.
“At the end of it, winning is not important. It’s about having a growth mindset,” Biggs said. “I feel like that is what sets me apart a little bit. Sometimes I do get a little frustrated on the court, but I feel like I can channel that frustration a little better and actually use it at a high level.”
Biggs is no stranger to postseason frustration. He has placed fourth in back-to-back Class 5A region tournaments, and has failed to qualify for state despite strong regular seasons. Biggs had just one loss in the regular season as a sophomore before placing fourth at the 5A Region 1 tournament.
With one more chance to get over the hump to state, Biggs said he simply needs to relax his mind.
“It’s tough because I feel like I’m playing at the level I need to, it’s just changing little things mentally I think,” Biggs said. “Sometimes I tend to overthink about my performance and I need to just go out there and enjoy it and not think about if I win I go to state or play in the final.”