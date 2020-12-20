5d51c5cf6485f.image.jpg

File, The Gazette

FIRST TEAM

No. 1 Singles

Vaughn Biggs, jr., Doherty — Biggs completed his junior campaign with a 15-0 regular-season record, and was the only area singles player to enter regionals undefeated. His regular season was dominant with each of his wins coming in two sets, but he did not advance to the 5A state tournament.

No. 2 Singles

Ben Carlander, jr., Palmer Ridge — After completing the regular season with just two losses, Carlander placed second in the 4A Region 2 tournament and battled through to the state semifinals in Class 4A, finding redemption with a quarterfinal win over Cheyenne Mountain’s Joseph Martensen, who defeated Carlander in the regular season.

No. 3 Singles

Steven Zhou, so., Cheyenne Mountain — In his first season as a singles player, Zhou was 9-1 in the regular season before claiming the 4A Region 6 title. At the state tournament he found redemption for his only regular-season loss with a first-round win over Colorado Academy’s Ryan Gaghen, and advanced to the semifinals.

No. 1 Doubles

Miles Wagner, sr., Bennett Ziegler, sr., Cheyenne Mountain — After a midseason switch to No. 1 doubles, Wagner and Ziegler finished the season undefeated and were crowned 4A champions. The pair won the 4A Region 6 title, and stormed through the state tournament claiming two-set victories through the semifinals before defeating Mullen in three sets for the championship.

No. 2 Doubles

Miles Hoover, fr., Carver Ward, sr., Cheyenne Mountain — Hoover and Ward started the season 4-1 at No. 1 doubles before making the switch to No. 2, and remained undefeated the rest of the way. The 2 doubles crew defeated their state opponents in two sets, including a commanding 6-1, 6-3 win over Niwot for the 4A state championship.

No. 3 Doubles

Tyler Blixt, so., Hank Walsh, so., Cheyenne Mountain — Blixt and Walsh completed the regular season 8-2 before earning the 4A Region 6 title and a trip to the state tournament. They defeated their first two state opponents with ease, winning 6-0, 6-2 and 6-2, 6-1. The sophomore duo fell to Mullen in three sets in the state semifinals.

No. 4 Doubles

Conner Kofford, jr., Johnson Peng, so., Cheyenne Mountain — Following an 8-2 regular season and a region championship, Kofford and Peng turned their attention to the state bracket and a path to the 4 doubles finals. The pair battled through tough quarterfinal and semifinal competition to meet Colorado Academy in the championship, ultimately falling in three sets.

SECOND TEAM

No. 1 Singles

Robbie Metz, sr., Cheyenne Mountain

No. 2 Singles

Joseph Martensen, jr., Cheyenne Mountain

No. 3 Singles

Ian Capek, fr., Palmer Ridge

No. 1 Doubles

Sean Bratkowsky, fr., Landry Jones, sr., Discovery Canyon

No. 2 Doubles

Grant Thurman, so., Caleb Trevillian, sr., Discovery Canyon

No. 3 Doubles

Kameron Hooker, sr., Lane Horsfall, sr., Air Academy

No. 4 Doubles

Alex Thassu, sr., Michael Wu, fr., Discovery Canyon

HONORABLE MENTION

Air Academy — Gavin Gallegos, jr., No. 4 doubles; Garret Hayden, jr., No. 2 doubles; Ben Hellum, jr., No. 2 singles; Noah Hellum, fr., No. 3 singles; Asher Kiser, fr., No. 1 doubles; Cedric Orton-Urbina, jr., No. 1 doubles; Maddox Riewald, sr., No. 4 doubles; Zach Sartain, so., No. 2 doubles

Coronado — Jackson Shaeffer, sr., No. 1 singles; Thomas Stewart, fr., No. 2 singles

Discovery Canyon — Evan Gustafson, sr., No. 3 doubles; Brennery Haley, sr., No. 2 singles; Jason Pabelico, sr., No. 3 doubles; Gabe Wu, jr., No. 1 singles

Lewis-Palmer — Jacob Ackerman, sr., No. 3 singles

Mesa Ridge — Jaden Biron, sr., No. 3 singles

Palmer — Giles Lewis, sr., No. 2 singles

Sand Creek — Gavin Hutter, so., No. 1 singles

Palmer Ridge — Alan Davis, jr., No. 1 singles; Christian Sack, jr., No. 1 doubles; Quinn Turner, jr., No. 1 doubles

Pine Creek — Cole Beutelschies, jr., No. 3 doubles; Parker Kancir, jr., No. 3 singles; Ian Kitchen, jr., No. 2 singles; Robert Lindly, so., No. 2 doubles; Noah Osteroos, so., No. 3 doubles; Silas Stowell, jr., No. 2 doubles