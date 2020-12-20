FIRST TEAM
No. 1 Singles
Vaughn Biggs, jr., Doherty — Biggs completed his junior campaign with a 15-0 regular-season record, and was the only area singles player to enter regionals undefeated. His regular season was dominant with each of his wins coming in two sets, but he did not advance to the 5A state tournament.
No. 2 Singles
Ben Carlander, jr., Palmer Ridge — After completing the regular season with just two losses, Carlander placed second in the 4A Region 2 tournament and battled through to the state semifinals in Class 4A, finding redemption with a quarterfinal win over Cheyenne Mountain’s Joseph Martensen, who defeated Carlander in the regular season.
No. 3 Singles
Steven Zhou, so., Cheyenne Mountain — In his first season as a singles player, Zhou was 9-1 in the regular season before claiming the 4A Region 6 title. At the state tournament he found redemption for his only regular-season loss with a first-round win over Colorado Academy’s Ryan Gaghen, and advanced to the semifinals.
No. 1 Doubles
Miles Wagner, sr., Bennett Ziegler, sr., Cheyenne Mountain — After a midseason switch to No. 1 doubles, Wagner and Ziegler finished the season undefeated and were crowned 4A champions. The pair won the 4A Region 6 title, and stormed through the state tournament claiming two-set victories through the semifinals before defeating Mullen in three sets for the championship.
No. 2 Doubles
Miles Hoover, fr., Carver Ward, sr., Cheyenne Mountain — Hoover and Ward started the season 4-1 at No. 1 doubles before making the switch to No. 2, and remained undefeated the rest of the way. The 2 doubles crew defeated their state opponents in two sets, including a commanding 6-1, 6-3 win over Niwot for the 4A state championship.
No. 3 Doubles
Tyler Blixt, so., Hank Walsh, so., Cheyenne Mountain — Blixt and Walsh completed the regular season 8-2 before earning the 4A Region 6 title and a trip to the state tournament. They defeated their first two state opponents with ease, winning 6-0, 6-2 and 6-2, 6-1. The sophomore duo fell to Mullen in three sets in the state semifinals.
No. 4 Doubles
Conner Kofford, jr., Johnson Peng, so., Cheyenne Mountain — Following an 8-2 regular season and a region championship, Kofford and Peng turned their attention to the state bracket and a path to the 4 doubles finals. The pair battled through tough quarterfinal and semifinal competition to meet Colorado Academy in the championship, ultimately falling in three sets.
SECOND TEAM
No. 1 Singles
Robbie Metz, sr., Cheyenne Mountain
No. 2 Singles
Joseph Martensen, jr., Cheyenne Mountain
No. 3 Singles
Ian Capek, fr., Palmer Ridge
No. 1 Doubles
Sean Bratkowsky, fr., Landry Jones, sr., Discovery Canyon
No. 2 Doubles
Grant Thurman, so., Caleb Trevillian, sr., Discovery Canyon
No. 3 Doubles
Kameron Hooker, sr., Lane Horsfall, sr., Air Academy
No. 4 Doubles
Alex Thassu, sr., Michael Wu, fr., Discovery Canyon
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — Gavin Gallegos, jr., No. 4 doubles; Garret Hayden, jr., No. 2 doubles; Ben Hellum, jr., No. 2 singles; Noah Hellum, fr., No. 3 singles; Asher Kiser, fr., No. 1 doubles; Cedric Orton-Urbina, jr., No. 1 doubles; Maddox Riewald, sr., No. 4 doubles; Zach Sartain, so., No. 2 doubles
Coronado — Jackson Shaeffer, sr., No. 1 singles; Thomas Stewart, fr., No. 2 singles
Discovery Canyon — Evan Gustafson, sr., No. 3 doubles; Brennery Haley, sr., No. 2 singles; Jason Pabelico, sr., No. 3 doubles; Gabe Wu, jr., No. 1 singles
Lewis-Palmer — Jacob Ackerman, sr., No. 3 singles
Mesa Ridge — Jaden Biron, sr., No. 3 singles
Palmer — Giles Lewis, sr., No. 2 singles
Sand Creek — Gavin Hutter, so., No. 1 singles
Palmer Ridge — Alan Davis, jr., No. 1 singles; Christian Sack, jr., No. 1 doubles; Quinn Turner, jr., No. 1 doubles
Pine Creek — Cole Beutelschies, jr., No. 3 doubles; Parker Kancir, jr., No. 3 singles; Ian Kitchen, jr., No. 2 singles; Robert Lindly, so., No. 2 doubles; Noah Osteroos, so., No. 3 doubles; Silas Stowell, jr., No. 2 doubles