Falcon sophomore Reese Knox entered the 2020 season with a modest goal of winning two tournaments — one more than he won as a freshman.
But little did he know, his midseason growth would help him achieve much more, including a win at the 4A Region 1 tournament, a Colorado Springs City Championship and a number of other strong finishes to help earn him The Gazette Preps Boys’ Golf Peak Performer of the Year.
But before exceeding his expectations, Knox needed to concentrate on his mental game.
“It’s something I’ve really worked on this year,” Knox said. “It used to be really rough, still is, still trying to work through that, but I think the last few tournaments of the season I learned a lot about myself in that aspect.”
A week before reigning victorious at the Region 1 tournament at Desert Hawk Golf Course in Pueblo West, Knox played the course at the Cyclone Invitational, and finished tied for 10th, scoring 11-over par. He described the tournament as his worst of the year, but quickly rebounded, winning the Kadet Invitational a day later, and the individual and team title at his home Falcon Invite.
And when he returned to Desert Hawk a week later, his mindset had changed.
“At regionals I was trying not to think about the week before and what happened on that course,” Knox said. “You don’t want to think about it. You have to let the negatives go and let the positives feed in.”
Knox had a 3-under-par performance for the Region 1 title, and helped Falcon to a second-place finish to qualify for the state championship.
“I think it sparked something for the team,” Knox said, “and being able to go to state as a team was definitely the highlight of my season.”
Knox won the Colorado Springs City Championships a week later, building confidence ahead of his biggest high school tournament of the year.
But much like his experience at Desert Hawk, Knox ran into trouble on Day 1 of the 4A state tournament at the Country Club of Colorado, and was forced to spark another turnaround.
“Day 1 I was just trying to get a solid round in, but I let the round get to me and I didn’t play too good,” said Knox, who was 12-over par. “So going into Day 2 I went out and played like I had nothing to lose, and posted a good number. I didn't really think about trying to win the tournament because I was too far out, but I just tried to get inside the top 10.”
The sophomore finished 11th by shaving 10 strokes off his Day 1 performance.
Knox continues to work on his game and his confidence as he drives around the nation with his dad. He has played courses in Illinois, Utah, Montana and California learning about himself and the game as he aims to help Falcon to a state championship in his final two years of high school golf.