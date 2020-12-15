This fall Cheyenne Mountain High School reached a monumental milestone, earning the school’s 100th team championship in history — brought to you by the golf team led by coach John Carricato.
Carricato was gifted one of the largest turnouts in team history because of the pandemic, and reaped the rewards in October when his top four players brought home the program’s first state title since 2004.
Carricato is The Gazette Preps Boys’ Golf Coach of the Year.
Q: How many years have you been coaching, any level?
JC: “Twenty-two years, mostly golf, but did a couple years in baseball but that was a long time ago.”
Q: What inspired you to become a coach?
JC: “I just had a passion for golf and playing golf. But the passion has really shifted from playing to learning more about golf, and the teaching side of it. So now teaching has really become my passion for this game.”
Q: What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your years as a coach?
JC: “I don’t know if this is a lesson, but what I like most about teaching golf is being with young adults. They actually teach me a lot about their adaptability, and how adaptable they are to instructions and making changes. And I love the energy and passion they bring to practice.
"What I have really found fascinating is most of the time my players come from different areas in the school, different social circles, but when they come together as a team they develop a friendship and camaraderie that carries over after the season is over. They don’t come from the same circle, but they develop a new one and that is really cool to see.”
Q: What is the most memorable moment from the 2020 season?
JC: “The easy answer is the state championship, but I think the more memorable part of the year was watching 14 kids compete for the top four slots. They worked hard, all 14 of them, all with one goal — to get into the top four to play on the state team. They all wanted it, and unfortunately it wasn’t going to happen for them all, but the memorable part was the work ethic and passion those 14 players brought to practice every day to compete and that was fun to watch.”
Q: What is a piece of advice for underclassmen coming through your program?
JC: “I really appreciate multisport athletes. My advice is to not specialize. Each sport brings its own skill set that will help in each sport that you play. And when you decide to play a sport like golf, you have to put in the work and dedicate your time. Time management has to be spot on if you really want to be good at golf, and you have to put the time in every day.”
Q: What is your coaching cliché?
JC: “Let’s take dead aim today.”