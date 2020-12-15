FIRST TEAM
Luke Calvin, sr., St. Mary’s — He placed fourth at the Class 3A state tournament, playing what coach Joe Davis said were his best rounds of the year. Calvin improved from his Day 1 score of 76 and shaved four strokes off his final round. His efforts helped the Pirates claim second place.
Wesley Erling, so., Pine Creek — He placed in the top three in his first two invitationals of the year and finished no worse than fourth place among iWanamaker scoring events. Erling won the 5A Northern regional and tied for fourth at the 5A state tournament with a cumulative score of 148.
Reese Knox, so., Falcon — Knox ended the year as one of the top-10 golfers in the state according to iWanamaker rankings, finishing seventh. After a tough first round at the 4A state tournament, Knox improved his score on Day 2 by 10 strokes to tie for 11th. He also won the Colorado Springs City Championship and the 4A Region 1 tournament.
Carter Surofchek, so., Cheyenne Mountain — Surofchek claimed the area’s best finish at the Class 4A state tournament, placing sixth to help the Indians to a 4A state title, the school’s 100th overall team championship. Prior to the state tournament, Surofchek earned a win at the Canon City Invite, and placed second at the Pine Creek Invitational and Frederick Classic.
SECOND TEAM
Thomas Herholtz, so., Cheyenne Mountain
Noah Keller, jr., Coronado
Greg Lewis, jr., Lewis-Palmer
Connor Moberly, sr., Cheyenne Mountain
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — Ryan Falender, so.
Canon City — Nathan Beel, sr.; Matthew Perkins, sr.; Caden Richardson, jr.
Cheyenne Mountain — Campbell Grage, jr.; Kaden Ochsendorf, so.; Kale Parthen, so.
Colorado Springs Christian — Caleb Stockton, sr.; Cade Windebank, sr.
Coronado — Andrew Merz, sr.; Parker Shirola, fr.
Discovery Canyon — Kaden Ford, sr.
Falcon — Brayden Larose, so.
Fountain-Fort Carson — Rutger Dooghan , sr.
Lewis-Palmer — Justin Hudson, sr.
Liberty — Alex Lund, jr.; Hayden Woelk, jr.
Mesa Ridge — Gage Bowers, jr.
Palmer Ridge — Trevor Bradley, jr.; Chris Smith, sr.
Pine Creek — Trey Valdez, sr.; Logan Weissman, sr.
St. Mary’s — RJ Davis, sr.; Peter Stinar, sr.
The Classical Academy — Ben Devolve, jr.
Widefield — Justin Segura, jr.; Jakob Williams, jr.
Woodland Park — Evan Cisneros, sr.; Mathew Lecky, sr.