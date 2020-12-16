Rampart’s Ben Conlin jokes that he learned how to run before he learned to walk.
As a wobbly toddler, he was always on the move — usually with a mischievous grin on his face.
He’s not so wobbly anymore, and a heckuva lot faster. But the same big smile remains
And no smile was bigger than the one Conlin had on his face when he crossed the finish line at the Class 5A state championship meet in second with a school record.
“I was overjoyed,” Conlin said. “It’s lucky I had a mask on to cover up my cheesy smile.”
But it wasn’t until more than 20 minutes after the race that Conlin found out about his record-breaking time.
With local rival Caleb Boutelle from Pine Creek on his heels in the final 200 meters, Conlin was focused on simply getting to the finish line as fast as he could. So focused he forgot to glance at the clock or stop his watch.
“Two or three minutes after the race I looked down and realized my watch was still running, so I stopped it when it said something like 17:30,” Conlin said. “I thought I probably ran in the low 16s, and I was super excited about that because of how hard the state course is. It wasn’t until I talked to my coach and he asked how it felt to break the school record, and I was like … what?”
His time of 15:27 destroyed the Rampart school record of 15:42, and beat his in-state personal best by more than 20 seconds. His time also helped him secure the honor of being named 2020 Gazette Preps Boys’ Cross Country Peak Performer of the Year.
Like countless other events in 2020, Conlin entered his senior state meet with an open mind, and a little unsure about the competition he was about to race against. With the shortened season and fewer opportunities to race his top 5A competition across the state, Conlin put forth a challenge to beat just one person — himself.
“I knew if I gave everything I had I would have a chance to beat anybody out there,” Conlin said. “So going into the meet knowing that I had to push myself to new limits, and see what my body was capable of doing. And after seeing my time, I know now my limits were so much higher than I previously thought.”
Pushing his body to the limit and covering ground quickly are two of the elements that made him fall in love with running in his elementary school days, running for Landsharks.
It was a natural progression. First, he fell in love with the feeling of freedom. But once he got to eighth grade, he found a new facet — competition.
He found success right away, placing third in his first state meet.
“That’s when I realized, hey, I’m really good at this,” Conlin said.
And the rest is history.
Despite a few state performances in which Conlin said he didn’t feel he raced to his potential, he finished his senior cross country season with an impressive mark — the best 5A finish by a Pikes Peak region athlete since 2013.
“Everyone has the dream of winning state, and the closer I got to it the more I believed it was a possibility and something I could do,” Conlin said. “And to be able to run that well in 5A says a lot moving forward in my future.”
Running won’t dominate Conlin’s life for at least the next two years, as he is preparing to embark on a two-year service trip with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Conlin hopes to accept a Division I scholarship to run cross country following his mission trip.