FIRST TEAM
Ben Conlin, sr., Rampart — Determined to improve on his previous state meet performances, Conlin had the race of his life, taking home silver at the Class 5A meet, with a time of 15:27, nearly a minute faster than his 19th-place finish as a junior. Conlin was one of the state's fastest runners, and ran sub-16 in four of his last five high school races.
Caleb Boutelle, sr., Pine Creek — Boutelle capped his senior season with the third-fastest time among Colorado boys’ after the state meet at the Colorado Classic. He ran a personal-record 15:00, beating his PR by 25 seconds. He placed third at the 5A state meet in 15:31 after not qualifying due to injury as a junior.
Erik Le Roux, jr., Cheyenne Mountain — Following a sixth-place finish in 15:46.1 at the 4A state meet to help Cheyenne Mountain take second, Le Roux ran the state’s fourth-fastest time at the Colorado Classic in 15:02 and continues to cut time in the offseason in multiple national races.
Scott Prieve, sr., Palmer — In his first Class 4A state meet, Prieve placed eighth in 15:51.9, cutting 14 seconds off his ninth-place 5A finish as a junior. His season-best 15:23, and a career PR, was earned at the Colorado Classic, where he placed 10th.
Zinabu Engstrom, jr., Coronado — Engstrom saved his best high school race for last, placing 11th place at the 4A state meet in 16:04.7, cutting 50 seconds off his state time a year ago, and 33 seconds off his performance at the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede. Engstrom ran a career-best 15:58.33 at the AAU National Championships.
SECOND TEAM
Knox Exton, jr., Cheyenne Mountain
Alex Maline, sr., Air Academy
Kaden Levings, so., Cheyenne Mountain
Henry Ilyasova, jr., Manitou Springs
Caleb Mann, sr., Liberty
HONORABLE MENTION
Cheyenne Mountain — Cedar Collins, jr.; Enzo Knapp, jr.
Canon City — Nathan Pontious, jr.
Coronado — Miles Medina, sr.
Ellicott — Jodzuel Juarez, jr.
Harrison — Adrian Sanchez, sr.
Lewis-Palmer — Henry Taylor, sr.
Mesa Ridge — Nathan Cournoyer, sr.; Sam Hunsicker, jr.; Aaron Roberds, jr.; Trey Trevino, fr.
Palmer — Cisco Alvarez, sr.; Joe Lange, jr.
Palmer Ridge — Jake Bach, so.; Colby Schultz, jr.
Peyton — Josh Kearse, so.; Joel Schluessler, sr.; Nathan Schluessler, so.
Rampart — Noah Gandley, sr.
St. Mary’s — Dylan Brush, jr.; Lyndon Gotelaere, so.
The Classical Academy — Nathaniel Brim, sr.; Matthew Edwards, fr.; Ryan Flaherty, jr.; Will Moore, jr.; Chandler Wilburn, so.
Vanguard — Matthew Campos, so.
Widefield — Asher Finch, sr.