FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Luke McAllister, sr., Palmer Ridge — McAllister helped lead Palmer Ridge to a fourth consecutive state final and finished his senior year as the state’s fifth-leading passer (1,819 yards) and averaged nearly 260 passing yards and threw for 24 touchdowns.
Running back
Q Jones, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson — Jones completed the season as the state’s leading rusher with 1,853 yards, averaging more than 231 per game to lead Fountain-Fort Carson on a playoff run in 4A. He ran for 19 touchdowns and averaged 9.9 yards per carry.
Daymond Hill, sr., Cheyenne Mountain — Hill had the best season of his career, despite competing in a shortened season, racking up 778 rushing yards to help Cheyenne Mountain to a league title. He averaged a career-high 111.1 rushing yards and scored six touchdowns.
Wide receiver
Marcellus Reed, sr., Palmer Ridge — The senior led Palmer Ridge’s stout receiving corps with 621 yards on 22 catches and nine touchdowns. He had more than 100 receiving yards in three games. Reed also had 11 tackles and pulled down two interceptions.
Keyon Burris, sr., Vista Ridge — With 601 receiving yards Burris, averaged just over 120 per game and caught nine touchdown passes. He averaged more than 12 yards per catch and also ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
Tight end
Cam Jones, sr., Palmer Ridge — Jones had over 300 reception yards and scored six touchdowns for Palmer Ridge, a jump from having two catches as a junior. The 6-foot-3 two-way player also had 26 tackles, including seven for a loss, five sacks and an interception.
Offensive line
Connor Jones, jr., Palmer Ridge — Jones, a 6-foot-7, 285-pound tackle anchored an offensive line which allowed quarterback Luke McAllister ample time to throw for nearly 275 yards per game with minimal pressure. The three-star recruit had 32 pancake blocks as a junior.
Jaydon Young, sr., Rampart — Rampart’s run-first offense was aided by Young and the Rams’ offensive line, which allowed for more than 265 rushing yards per game. On the defensive side, Young had 15 tackles including nine for a loss and forced a fumble.
Jayden Fuller, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson — Fuller, a 6-2, 300-pound guard, opened up lanes for the state’s leading rusher Q Jones and the second-most prolific rushing offense in the state, averaging more than 320 yards.
Alec Falk, jr., Palmer Ridge — At 6-5, 268 pounds, Falk’s strength and speed helped him rack up 34 pancake blocks while helping Palmer Ridge average just over 400 yards of offense per game and a fourth consecutive appearance in the state final.
Branyon Murdock, sr., Pine Creek — The 6-3, 285-pound lineman helped Pine Creek transition into a more balanced offensive attack in 2020, which averaged 200 rushing yards per game and 140 yards passing.
Athlete
Cale Cormaney, sr., Rampart — Cormaney did just about everything for Rampart as a senior. He led the team in rushing yards (803) and ran for a career-high 14 touchdowns. He passed for 396 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions, and had 20 tackles and two interceptions on defense.
DEFENSE
Defensive backs
Beau Freyler, sr., Pine Creek — The Iowa State signee did it all for the Eagles. He shifted his primary focus from safety to athlete and averaged more than five tackles per game (21 total) through a tough 5A schedule. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 339 yards.
Kaden Dudley, sr., Palmer Ridge — At 6-foot, 189 pounds, Dudley’s speed was deadly in the Palmer Ridge secondary, and helped the Bears hold opponents to 12 points per game, on average. He had 19 tackles and 389 receiving yards.
TaShon Smith, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson — Smith completed his career at Fountain-Fort Carson with 240 total tackles, averaging eight per game for his career. As a senior the 5-7 safety had a career-high four interceptions.
Curtis Jackson, jr., Fountain-Fort Carson — The junior cornerback led the Fountain-Fort Carson defense with five interceptions, including a pick-6 and forced two fumbles. Jackson had 22 tackles, including 17 solo and a sack.
Linebackers
Tai Faavae, so., Fountain-Fort Carson — The 6-foot, 205-pound sophomore led the Trojans in tackles with 67 and had three sacks and two interceptions. He also spent time at running back, finishing second on the team with 317 rushing yards and scored five touchdowns.
Saxon Wright, sr., Palmer Ridge — Wright ended his senior year as one of the top 10 linebackers in Class 4A with a team-leading 75 tackles. He added two sacks, blocked a punt, a field goal, forced two fumbles and also scored four short-yardage touchdowns.
Are’an Burr, sr., Air Academy — The Air Force commit led the Kadets in tackles for the third straight year, capping his senior year with 30 tackles including 20 solo. He also forced a fumble and had 91 yards on five catches.
Kelenn O’Connor, sr., Palmer Ridge — O’Connor was second on the team in tackles as a senior, pulling down 68 to average 9.7 tackles per game. He forced a fumble and had a 17-yard interception return in the state semifinal.
Defensive line
Justis Laulu, jr., Vista Ridge — The 6-3, 295 pound defensive lineman had 19 total tackles including a team-leading 5.5 for a loss. He had his best game against state qualifier Pueblo South with nine tackles, and two sacks.
Nico Gagliardi, jr., Cheyenne Mountain — As a junior Gagliardi finished second on the team with 45 tackles, including 14 for a loss and had four sacks for a loss of 28 yards. He also caused a fumble and ran for three touchdowns, finishing with 256 rushing yards.
Jake Boley, sr., Cheyenne Mountain — With seven sacks and a team-leading 56 tackles, Boley anchored the defensive line. He had 19 tackles for a loss, forced five fumbles and blocked two field goals.
Raymond Salvatore, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson — Salvatore completed his senior year with 33 total tackles — 27 of them solo — and had three sacks. His efforts helped the defense limit opponents to 18 points per game, on average.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter
Kade Unberhagen, sr., Doherty — Unberhagen led the state averaging 44.3 yards per punt. His longest of the year was 60 yards in 23 attempts. He also averaged 21.5 yards per kickoff and had 436 reception yards for the Spartans.
Placekicker
Jack Hanson, sr., Cheyenne Mountain — Hanson averaged 54 yards per kickoff, Hanson had 11 touchbacks. He was also 16 of 19 in point-after attempts and made eight of 10 field goals, his longest being 39 yards.
Returner
Rand Butler, jr., Rampart — Butler led the state in total return yards with 402 yards split between kickoffs (218) and punts (184), averaging 36 yards per return. He ran two punt returns for touchdowns against Mesa Ridge.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Brayden Dorman, so., Vista Ridge
Running back
Logan Candelaria, jr., Rampart
Mason Micci, sr., Liberty
Wide receiver
Brandon Hills, so., Vista Ridge
Brad Helton, sr., Cheyenne Mountain
Tight end
Braden Kramer, sr., Pine Creek
Offensive line
Eric Haslett, sr., Rampart
Brayden Bethart, sr., Cheyenne Mountain
Noah Garcia, jr., Coronado
Isaac Barker, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson
Thane Humiston, so., Mesa Ridge
Athlete
Anthony Costanzo, jr., Palmer Ridge
DEFENSE
Defensive backs
Ahmir Braxton, sr., Vista Ridge
Luke Pavlica, sr., Rampart
Colin Chatman, sr., Pine Creek
Isaiah Garcia, jr. Vista Ridge
Linebackers
Gavin Whetzel, jr., Pine Creek
Gabe Knapp, sr., Rampart
Nick Neely, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson
Josh Romain, sr., Vista Ridge
Defensive line
CJ Brown, sr., Rampart
Erik Selvig, sr., Rampart
Dalton Slaughter, sr., Rampart
Kael Reeves-Dunbar, jr., Pine Creek
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter
Christopher Livingstone, sr., Vista Ridge
Placekicker
JJ Dickerson, sr., Mesa Ridge
Returner
Desmond Burton, jr., Mesa Ridge
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — Sam Beers, so., RB
Cheyenne Mountain — Jesse Boley, jr., LB/DB; Brody Dwyer, so., WR/CB; Hayden Kuppenheimer, so., OLB/TE; Brendan Soler, sr., WR/DB; Isaiah Wilson, so., G/DT
Coronado — Jeff Gilliam, sr., OL/LB; Eric Sansouci, sr., OL/DL; Nick Sells, sr., RB/LB; Kris Walters, sr., WR/DB
Doherty — Jared Bilstein, sr., T; Mikey Smith, so., DT; Jevon Young, so.; CB/WR
Fountain-Fort Carson — Jayden Allen, jr., S/CB/WR; Malik McClarity, sr., WR; Luke Koenig, sr., T/G; Thomas Schneider, sr., T/DE; Trey Porter, sr., DE/G; LJ Walker, jr., CB/RB
Liberty — Anthony Jay, sr., G/C; Joe Shaver, so., OL/RB/LB; Aiden Swanson, jr., QB; Bryson Williams, sr., RB/SS
Mesa Ridge — Arthur Campbell, sr., DE; Cash Cheeks, jr., WR/FS; Elijah Davis, jr., MLB/RB; Thane Humiston, jr., RB/DE
Palmer — Robert Clarke, sr., WR/CB; Nate Jahner, sr., TE/DE; Jaiveon Kendrick, sr., RB; Caiden Maes, jr., LB; Antonio Montoya, jr., DB; Joe Naple, jr., MLB/ATH; Carlos Moreno, sr., QB; Nate Randle, sr., WR/CB; Kody Woods, sr., DE/OLB; Reace Zollicoffer, sr., DT
Palmer Ridge — Max Paulik, jr., T; Gator Robinson, so., RB; KJ Smedley, so., WR; Jackson St. Aubyn, so., OL; Ethan Twesme, jr., TE/DT
Pine Creek — Brett Alvey, so., MLB; Ed Bowman, jr., DT; Ian Carroll, sr., TW/WR; Drew Deppe, sr., C/DE; Ty Deppe, jr., C/DT; Logan Noble, jr., ATH; PJ Platt, sr., T; Jojo Roy, jr., QB
Rampart — Aaron Toney, sr., CB/WR; Noah Zimmerman, so.; DL/OL
Widefield — DJ Allen, so., WR/DE; Braxton Burrows, jr., WR/OLB; Nick Reinart, sr., T; Nathaniel Hoyt, so., RB/SS