FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Kaden Levi, jr., Banning Lewis Academy — Levi led the Stallions in their inaugural season throwing for 797 yards and 12 touchdowns. The junior also ran for 148 yards and a touchdown.
Running back
Dylan Ruane, sr., Discovery Canyon — Ruane ended his senior season with 505 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. A 129-yard performance against Lewis-Palmer was a career high.
Joe Dunn, sr., Colorado Springs Christian — Dunn ran for 664 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 10.5 yards per carry as a senior and finished his career with over 2,400 rushing yards.
Wide receiver
Breckin Davis, Lewis-Palmer — Davis, a team captain, averaged 19 yards per catch as a senior, racking up 398 yards and four touchdowns. He had four interceptions.
Seth Newton, sr., Canon City — With 14 catches for 255 yards Newton averaged 18.2 yards per catch and had five touchdowns for Canon City. He also had 10 tackles and blocked a field goal.
Tight end
Bryson Cox, sr., Woodland Park — Cox finished his senior year with 214 receiving yards and two touchdowns and was second on the team in tackles with 49. He had five sacks and an interception.
Offensive line
Jake Hatton, sr., Lewis-Palmer — The senior captain helped anchor the Rangers’ offensive line which helped produce a well-balanced attack, averaging 144 yards rushing and 127 passing.
Devon Scriber, sr., Discovery Canyon — At 5-foot-9, 250 pounds, Scriber was an immovable force on the offensive line, helping the Thunder average more than 265 rushing yards per game.
Jason Logan, sr., Canon City — The 6-foot, 230-pound lineman aided both the offensive and defensive lines for Canon City. Logan had 32 tackles, 2.5 sacks and forced a fumble.
Brett Knox, jr., Discovery Canyon — Knox’s work on the offensive line helped Discovery Canyon finish as a top-three rushing offense in 3A after surpassing 1,858 rushing yards on the season.
Athlete
Kenneth Pasion, sr., Discovery Canyon — Pasion did a little bit of everything for the Thunder. He was second on the team in rushing (406 yards), passed for 106 yards and had 16 tackles.
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Devan Zahl, jr., Lewis-Palmer — The 6-1 quarterback and defensive end contributed on both sides of the ball with work on the D-line and also passed for 261 yards and three touchdowns.
Rain Chavez, sr., Colorado Springs Christian — Chavez was second on the team with 40 tackles, including a team-high 11.5 for a loss. He had 10 or more tackles in three of four games played.
Sylas Juniel, jr., Discovery Canyon — Juniel had 13 tackles and helped the DCC defense post a shutout against Niwot and held Riverdale Ridge and Lewis-Palmer to a touchdown each.
Aiden Hernandez, so., Woodland Park — Hernandez racked up 38 tackles, including a team-high 13 tackles for a loss, and had nine sacks and forced a fumble in his sophomore season.
Linebackers
Braden Roskam, sr., Woodland Park — Roskam led the Woodland Park defense with 51 tackles and blocked a punt. He also led the Panthers’ run game with 456 yards and two touchdowns.
Severin Grundvig, sr., Colorado Springs Christian — With a team-leading 45 tackles, including 26 solo, Grundvig led the CSCS defense, which posted two shutouts this season.
Drew Keegan, jr., Discovery Canyon — Keegan, a 5-10, 160-pound middle linebacker, pulled down a team-high 37 tackles. He had a career-high nine tackles against Rampart.
Brandon Hussey, sr., Peyton — Hussey led the Peyton defense with 63 tackles, 11 for a loss, and two sacks. He also had 581 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as the team’s leading running back.
Defensive backs
Nate Early, jr., Banning Lewis Academy — Early led the state in interceptions with seven, and had 143 interception return yards. He tied for a team-high 35 tackles and recovered a fumble.
Tyler Baldus, sr., Woodland Park — Baldus had 30 tackles and a team-leading five interceptions, ranking third in Class 3A. At wide receiver Baldus had 164 yards and three touchdowns.
Jace Perez, jr., Elizabeth — Perez was a top contributor on both sides of the ball, finishing with 36 tackles and four interceptions. On offense he led with 211 receiving yards and had 264 rushing.
Josh Rall, sr., Canon City — Rall played a bit of nearly every position this season. His defensive contributions include two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and 16 tackles.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter
Alex Vonderharr, jr., Woodland Park — Vonderharr averaged 36.5 yards per punt, and pinned 13 of 30 attempts inside the 20. He also nailed a 51-yard field goal and was 4 for 4 on FG attempts.
Placekicker
Ethan Mann, sr., Lewis-Palmer — Mann had the state’s second-longest field goal, nailing a 52-yard attempt. He was 7 for 7 on point-after kicks and averaged 33.6 yards per kickoff.
Returner
Andrew Harper, sr., Woodland Park — Harper finished his senior season with 242 kick return yards, averaging 22.4 yards per kickoff and 9 yards per punt. He also had 266 yards receiving.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Lucas Walcott, sr., Canon City
Running back
Jake Kinsley, jr., Lewis-Palmer
Dylan O’Rourke, jr., Canon City
Wide receiver
Cameron Lowe, jr., Lewis-Palmer
Justin Pruitt, jr., Discovery Canyon
Tight end
Edward Speller, sr., Lewis-Palmer
Offensive line
Tyler Kvale, jr., Discovery Canyon
Adam Garner, jr., Woodland Park
Leonardo Siravo, jr., Lewis-Palmer
Daniel Valle, sr., Banning Lewis
Matt Spencer, sr., Banning Lewis
Dylan Weatherly, sr., Banning Lewis
Athlete
Caleb Stockton, sr., Colorado Springs Christian
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Nick Jones, sr., Banning Lewis
Brayden Skinner, fr., Banning lewis
Luke Delange, so., Lewis-Palmer
Anthony Blatnick, sr., Canon City
Linebacker
Ayden Emmons, sr., Discovery Canyon
Garrett McLin, jr., Lewis-Palmer
Zak Cobb, jr., Peyton
Tevin Knost, sr., Lewis-Palmer
Defensive backs
Jordan Vasconcellos, sr., Lewis-Palmer
Ben Early, fr., Banning Lewis
Matt Thompson, sr., Mitchell
Tim Bosse, sr., Canon City
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter
Daniel Pacheco, jr., Banning Lewis
Placekicker
Connor Clancy, sr., Discovery Canyon
Returner
Sam Janes, so., Discovery Canyon
HONORABLE MENTION
Banning Lewis — Rickey Fletcher, so., RB/LB
Canon City — Josh Smith, so., WE/DB
Discovery Canyon — William Davis, sr., QB/CB; Trent Edgin, sr., RB/CB
Elizabeth — Ryan Connelley, jr.; Jayden Lawrence, jr., G/C
Lewis Palmer — Andrew Merrell, sr., RB/CB; Chris Mills, sr., CB
Peyton — Iley Tuttle, sr., FS/WR
Woodland Park — Mason Pyles, jr., QB