FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Kaden Levi, jr., Banning Lewis Academy — Levi led the Stallions in their inaugural season throwing for 797 yards and 12 touchdowns. The junior also ran for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Running back

Dylan Ruane, sr., Discovery Canyon — Ruane ended his senior season with 505 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. A 129-yard performance against Lewis-Palmer was a career high.

Joe Dunn, sr., Colorado Springs Christian — Dunn ran for 664 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 10.5 yards per carry as a senior and finished his career with over 2,400 rushing yards.

Wide receiver

Breckin Davis, Lewis-Palmer — Davis, a team captain, averaged 19 yards per catch as a senior, racking up 398 yards and four touchdowns. He had four interceptions.

Seth Newton, sr., Canon City — With 14 catches for 255 yards Newton averaged 18.2 yards per catch and had five touchdowns for Canon City. He also had 10 tackles and blocked a field goal.

Tight end

Bryson Cox, sr., Woodland Park — Cox finished his senior year with 214 receiving yards and two touchdowns and was second on the team in tackles with 49. He had five sacks and an interception.

Offensive line

Jake Hatton, sr., Lewis-Palmer — The senior captain helped anchor the Rangers’ offensive line which helped produce a well-balanced attack, averaging 144 yards rushing and 127 passing.

Devon Scriber, sr., Discovery Canyon — At 5-foot-9, 250 pounds, Scriber was an immovable force on the offensive line, helping the Thunder average more than 265 rushing yards per game.

Jason Logan, sr., Canon City — The 6-foot, 230-pound lineman aided both the offensive and defensive lines for Canon City. Logan had 32 tackles, 2.5 sacks and forced a fumble.

Brett Knox, jr., Discovery Canyon — Knox’s work on the offensive line helped Discovery Canyon finish as a top-three rushing offense in 3A after surpassing 1,858 rushing yards on the season.

Athlete

Kenneth Pasion, sr., Discovery Canyon — Pasion did a little bit of everything for the Thunder. He was second on the team in rushing (406 yards), passed for 106 yards and had 16 tackles.

DEFENSE

Defensive line

Devan Zahl, jr., Lewis-Palmer — The 6-1 quarterback and defensive end contributed on both sides of the ball with work on the D-line and also passed for 261 yards and three touchdowns.

Rain Chavez, sr., Colorado Springs Christian — Chavez was second on the team with 40 tackles, including a team-high 11.5 for a loss. He had 10 or more tackles in three of four games played.

Sylas Juniel, jr., Discovery Canyon — Juniel had 13 tackles and helped the DCC defense post a shutout against Niwot and held Riverdale Ridge and Lewis-Palmer to a touchdown each.

Aiden Hernandez, so., Woodland Park — Hernandez racked up 38 tackles, including a team-high 13 tackles for a loss, and had nine sacks and forced a fumble in his sophomore season.

Linebackers

Braden Roskam, sr., Woodland Park — Roskam led the Woodland Park defense with 51 tackles and blocked a punt. He also led the Panthers’ run game with 456 yards and two touchdowns.

Severin Grundvig, sr., Colorado Springs Christian — With a team-leading 45 tackles, including 26 solo, Grundvig led the CSCS defense, which posted two shutouts this season.

Drew Keegan, jr., Discovery Canyon — Keegan, a 5-10, 160-pound middle linebacker, pulled down a team-high 37 tackles. He had a career-high nine tackles against Rampart.

Brandon Hussey, sr., Peyton — Hussey led the Peyton defense with 63 tackles, 11 for a loss, and two sacks. He also had 581 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as the team’s leading running back.

Defensive backs

Nate Early, jr., Banning Lewis Academy — Early led the state in interceptions with seven, and had 143 interception return yards. He tied for a team-high 35 tackles and recovered a fumble.

Tyler Baldus, sr., Woodland Park — Baldus had 30 tackles and a team-leading five interceptions, ranking third in Class 3A. At wide receiver Baldus had 164 yards and three touchdowns.

Jace Perez, jr., Elizabeth — Perez was a top contributor on both sides of the ball, finishing with 36 tackles and four interceptions. On offense he led with 211 receiving yards and had 264 rushing.

Josh Rall, sr., Canon City — Rall played a bit of nearly every position this season. His defensive contributions include two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and 16 tackles.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter

Alex Vonderharr, jr., Woodland Park — Vonderharr averaged 36.5 yards per punt, and pinned 13 of 30 attempts inside the 20. He also nailed a 51-yard field goal and was 4 for 4 on FG attempts.

Placekicker

Ethan Mann, sr., Lewis-Palmer — Mann had the state’s second-longest field goal, nailing a 52-yard attempt. He was 7 for 7 on point-after kicks and averaged 33.6 yards per kickoff.

Returner

Andrew Harper, sr., Woodland Park — Harper finished his senior season with 242 kick return yards, averaging 22.4 yards per kickoff and 9 yards per punt. He also had 266 yards receiving.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Lucas Walcott, sr., Canon City

Running back

Jake Kinsley, jr., Lewis-Palmer

Dylan O’Rourke, jr., Canon City

Wide receiver

Cameron Lowe, jr., Lewis-Palmer

Justin Pruitt, jr., Discovery Canyon

Tight end

Edward Speller, sr., Lewis-Palmer

Offensive line

Tyler Kvale, jr., Discovery Canyon

Adam Garner, jr., Woodland Park

Leonardo Siravo, jr., Lewis-Palmer

Daniel Valle, sr., Banning Lewis

Matt Spencer, sr., Banning Lewis

Dylan Weatherly, sr., Banning Lewis

Athlete

Caleb Stockton, sr., Colorado Springs Christian

DEFENSE

Defensive line

Nick Jones, sr., Banning Lewis

Brayden Skinner, fr., Banning lewis

Luke Delange, so., Lewis-Palmer

Anthony Blatnick, sr., Canon City

Linebacker

Ayden Emmons, sr., Discovery Canyon

Garrett McLin, jr., Lewis-Palmer

Zak Cobb, jr., Peyton

Tevin Knost, sr., Lewis-Palmer

Defensive backs

Jordan Vasconcellos, sr., Lewis-Palmer

Ben Early, fr., Banning Lewis

Matt Thompson, sr., Mitchell

Tim Bosse, sr., Canon City

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter

Daniel Pacheco, jr., Banning Lewis

Placekicker

Connor Clancy, sr., Discovery Canyon

Returner

Sam Janes, so., Discovery Canyon

HONORABLE MENTION

Banning Lewis — Rickey Fletcher, so., RB/LB

Canon City — Josh Smith, so., WE/DB

Discovery Canyon — William Davis, sr., QB/CB; Trent Edgin, sr., RB/CB

Elizabeth — Ryan Connelley, jr.; Jayden Lawrence, jr., G/C

Lewis Palmer — Andrew Merrell, sr., RB/CB; Chris Mills, sr., CB

Peyton — Iley Tuttle, sr., FS/WR

Woodland Park — Mason Pyles, jr., QB