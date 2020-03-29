First team
Torie Bass, jr., Fountain-Fort Carson
The Class 5A Colorado Springs Metro League Player of the Year ran the show for the co-champion Trojans. Bass led F-FC with averages of 13.5 points, 5 assists and 2.7 steals and 3.5 rebounds per game. The 5-foot-4 guard scored a season-high 28 points against Rampart, hitting 5 of 13 3-pointers and adding seven steals, and put up 22 points in a win over Doherty that helped F-FC stay level in the league race. Bass just missed out on a couple of double-doubles, posting nine assists on two occasions.
Nikki Derrell, jr., Sand Creek
The Scorpions entered the Class 4A state tournament as the No. 1 seed thanks in large part to Derrell, one of the area’s most gifted shooters. The Sand Creek guard passed 1,000 points for her career in Sand Creek’s first playoff game and averaged 14.6 points, 4 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game as the Scorpions went 23-2 on the year. Highlights from her season include a 26-point, eight-rebound, five-steal outburst against Golden and a 16-point game against Palmer Ridge when she hit 5 of 8 shots from deep.
D’nae Wilson, sr., Sierra
The Stallions made another deep postseason run, reaching the Elite 8, and Wilson was the one with the reins. Her 19.4 points per game led the team, and she added averages of 3.4 assists, 3.1 steals and 3 rebounds, earning 4A CSML Player of the Year. Wilson scored 28 or more points in four games, posting a season-high 33 against Mesa Ridge. She consistently got to the free-throw line and made the most of her chances, making 83% on 156 attempts, including a 10-for-10 showing against Widefield.
Taryn Lindsey, jr., Doherty
Lindsey, a 5A CSML first-teamer, helped the Spartans to a split of the league title and appearance in the Sweet 16. The Doherty junior had a tough day from the field in the second round of the playoffs but helped the Spartans advance with 18 points in a 64-60 win over Denver East by making all 16 of her free throws. Lindsey scored a season-high 23 points against Dakota Ridge and finished the year, averaging 13.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals.
Kylee Blacksten, sr., Air Academy
The 6-foot-3 Kadet closed out a decorated prep career with a Pikes Peak Athletic Conference Player of the Year award, another trip to the state tournament and averages of 16 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks. Blacksten, a Colorado signee, finished her prep career with 1,068 points and 471 rebounds. She scored 25 points twice this season, including a second-round playoff game against Palmer Ridge, and made 56% of her shots from the field. Other season highs included 12 rebounds, five steals, five blocks and four assists.
Second team
Jerika Moore, sr., Canon City
Serin Dunne, sr., Mesa Ridge
Lydia Marshall, sr., Liberty
Amyah Moore, jr., Harrison
Danae Christensen, sr., FFC
Honorable Mention
Air Academy: Annie Louthan, jr., G; Brianna Sealy, so., F.
Canon City: Mady Ley, so., G; Kate Tedquist, sr., G; Emily Till, so., F.
Cheyenne Mountain: Katelynn Ralston, sr., F; Alena San Augustin, fr., G; Selena Vargas, sr., F.
Coronado: Hope Earls, jr., G; Fatinah Muhammed, jr., G/F.
Discovery Canyon: Mackenzie Seitz, sr., F.
Doherty: Taylor Corsi, sr., G; Aujanae Latimer, sr., F; Payton Sterk, so., G.
Falcon: Hannah Burg, jr., G; Billie Fiore, so., G; Kayla Harkema, jr., G.
Fountain-Fort Carson: Tauja Durham, sr., F; Raekyiah Williams, sr., F.
Harrison: Diamond Moore, sr., F.
Lewis-Palmer: Griffin Greenwood, so., F; Ally DeLange, jr., G.
Liberty: Jacy Rohr, fr., G.
Mesa Ridge: Taleiyah Gibbs, fr., G/F; Monet Hubbard, sr., G; Marissa Spencer, jr., F.
Mitchell: Torrai Logan, fr., G/F; Aalyviah Smith, so., G.
Palmer: Alyssa Rodriguez, fr., G.
Palmer Ridge: Eden Bonser, sr., G; Mia Womack, so., G.
Pine Creek: Jordyn Gutierrez, jr., G/F; Haley Murdock, sr., G; Brynae Stewart, fr., G.
Rampart: Hadleigh Richardson, so., F.
Sand Creek: Tiana Davis, fr., G; Krystina Hagood, sr., G/F; Kiana Lemons, jr., G;
Sierra: Azaria Lacour, sr., G; Annalisa Mileto, sr., F; Ariana Reyes, jr., G.
The Classical Academy: Shenna Daum, sr., G; Katharine Roach, fr., G.
Vista Ridge: Taylor Wortkoetter, jr., F.
Widefield: Liliani Krause, jr., G; Erika Warner, sr., G/F.
Woodland Park: Sarah Iskra.