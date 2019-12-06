Class 5A
Doherty
Coach: Joshua Galvan (six years coaching)
Returning state qualifiers: Two
Key returners: Tyson Beauperthuy, sr., 170; AJ Tracy, sr., 195; Nathan Tracy, sr., 152; Michael Robles, jr., 126; Jordan Wagoner, sr., 182; Jeffery Wastler, sr., 132; RJ Webb, jr., 120.
Outlook: "We are excited about a few of our seniors who have been working extremely hard to be where they are at," Galvan said. "We feel we have a handful of guys ready to place at the state tournament. We are also excited about our young guys and getting them prepared for the next few years."
Class 4A
Air Academy
Coach: Nate Hill (fourth year)
Returning state qualifiers: Two
Other top wrestlers: Kalman Adams, sr., 182; Bailey Badwound, jr., 145; Cole Eck, sr., 220.
Outlook: "We have a group of mixed experience and ages but a lot of guys that are willing to work hard," Hill said. "We have some returning state qualifiers and some upperclassmen looking to make a name for themselves."
Canon City
Coach: Jeremy Gilkerson (15 years coaching)
Returning state qualifiers: One
Key returners: Michael Colson, sr., 160; Blake Hanenberg, so., 145; Garrett McCasland, jr., 126; Kierin Mick, so., 152; Gage Nix, sr., 132; Ez Ortega, so., 138; Jesse Roberts, so., 152; Julian Unpingco, so., 132; Jacob Watson, so., 220. Tanner Young, sr., 152.
Outlook: "We're excited to see the development of our young team," Gilkerson said.
Cheyenne Mountain
Coach: Tyler Seaney (sixth year)
Returning state qualifiers: Five
Key returners: Jake Boley, jr., 220; Ian Diffendaffer, sr., 132; Nico Gagliardi, so., 195; Nick Grizales, so., 120/126; Chase Johnson, jr., 126; Jadon Lara, jr., 120; Billy Maddox, so., 182; Max Stoyer, jr., 160.
Other top athletes: Brennen Feign, so., 106; Soren Herzog, fr., 170; Zach Johnson, fr., 145.
Outlook: "Having a young team that showed a lot of growth last year, we are really excited to see what strides were made in the offseason, and how that growth will translate to success this season," Seaney said. "We are also very excited about the depth of our lineups, and are eager to see some good battles within our own room to determine our varsity weights."
Coronado
Coach: Matt Brickell (31 years coaching)
Returning state qualifiers: Six
Key returners: Elijah Border, jr., 182; Andrew Cruz, jr., 170; Angel Flores, sr., 132; Seth Garcia, sr., 126; Mason Micci, jr., 113; Ben Nagel, jr., 145; Daven Ollier-Monell, sr., 120; Luke Smith, so., 152; Ben Tonnessen, sr., 182; Gabe Williams, so., 106.
Outlook: Asked what excites him most about this upcoming season, Brickell said, "To be back working with our kids and having a great coaching staff. Working with the athletes that have a strong work ethic."
Discovery Canyon
Coach: Marques Bravo (six years coaching)
Returning state qualifiers: Three
Key returners: Jack Dewey, sr., 220; Zach Holzwarth, 120; Drew Keegan, so., 170/182; Dylan Ruane, jr., 152/160; Tanner Sukle, sr., 160/170; Eduardo Tarango, sr., 170.
Other top wrestlers: Dominic Hargrove, so., 126.
Outlook: "We have a really large group," Bravo said. "We have 45-plus kids coming out for wrestling. We also have a large senior class who have been with us since seventh grade."
Falcon
Coach: Robert Lovato (more than 20 years coaching)
Returning state qualifiers: One
Key returners: Josiah Aldinger, so., 160; Braeden Bosma, so., 195; Gavin Fontaine, so., 120; Drew Fuschino, so., 170; Neven Fuller, jr., 106; Damien Hobson, sr., 145; Dominic Keane, so., 145; Jonathan Lozano, so., 285; Gabriel Martin, so, 120; Carsten McCleary, jr., 113; Zach McCullouch, so., 145; Ryan Patterson, jr., 170; Brandon Perry, so., 152; Wyatt Roessner, so., 138; Mason Sherrill, so., 138; Connor Tarver, sr., 132; Tanner Witte, so., 145.
Outlook: "The youth on our team is vast and the future looks great," Lovato said. "Our numbers are up in the room make for great competition."
Mesa Ridge
Coach: Rob Braaten (29 years coaching)
Returning state qualifiers: Nine
Key returners: Landon Beeson, jr., 132; Isaiah Brown, sr., 145; Matt Burkland, sr., 106; Arthur Campbell, jr., 195; Antonio Diaz, 120; Kenneth Guinn, sr., 160; Isaac McKinney, sr., 126; Silas Valdez, sr., 152; Jared Volcic, sr., 220.
Other top wrestlers: Frankie Gallegos, fr., 113; Matthew Moore, fr., 285; Mickail Skeldum, fr., 106.
Outlook: "The combination of a strong senior class and a great group of incoming freshmen should make for a strong lineup," Braaten said. "With nine returning state qualifiers, we have an opportunity to be a pretty solid team."
Palmer Ridge
Coach: Jason Romero (12 years coaching)
Returning state qualifiers: None
Key returners: Cole Fuller, sr.
Other top wrestlers: Nick Ditzler, so.; Carter Reed, jr.
Outlook: "To be able to build positive relationships and create a culture of hard work and high expectations," Romero said.
Vista Ridge
Coach: Troy Bonewell (27 years total, fourth at VR)
Returning state qualifiers: One
Key returners: Max Coddington, so., 160; Ian Faler, sr., 126; Asthon Fine, sr., 138; Josh Rowe, jr., 195; Jaime Snyder, jr., 152; Ben Therien, sr., 170; JT Williamson, so., 120.
Other top wrestlers: Jordyn Valle, fr., 106; Jayleen Young, sr., 285.
Outlook: "I'm excited about the mix of veterans and young wrestlers on our team," Bonewell said. "We have a good group of young wrestlers who will help our team be successful. I look forward to watching our upperclassmen perform this year."
Widefield
Coach: Mark Walker (22 years total, sixth at Widefield)
Returning state qualifiers: Two
Key returners: A.J. Mota, jr., 113; Cameron Muransky, jr., 138; Bradley Richard, sr., 182/195; Jordan Robb, jr., 126/132.
Outlook: "Young team that has great potential," Walker said. "Great freshman group that will have to fill in some places on varsity."
Class 3A
Colorado Springs Christian School
Coach: David Hurtado (10 years coaching)
Returning state qualifiers: One
Key returners: Zephan Bachman, jr., 160; Jake Hamilton, sr., 152; Mac Parkman, jr., 175.; Stephan Porter, so., 106; Joseff Rivera, so., 145.
Outlook: "We have a new wrestling room," Hurtado said. "We were in a modular last year and now we have a room that holds a mat and half. We should have three to four state qualifiers out of 10 kids we have."
Elizabeth
Coach: Robert Chavez (eight years coaching)
Returning state qualifiers: One
Key returners: Maddox Brooks, sr., 126; Ryan Connelley, so., 152; Conner Evans, so., 138; Andrew Kramer, jr., 113; Cole Morse, sr., 195; Jobe Taylor, so., 145; Koby Ullery, sr., 182; Briggs Winkle, so., 120.
Other top athletes: Cooper Dunn, fr., 106; Kyle Owens, fr., 132.
Outlook: "Last year we were able to accomplish a state champion for the first time in 24 years for the school," Chavez said. "The crew has all been part of that and they are more motivated and hungry for this season. The program continues to grow and get stronger. We have more kids out this year than we have had the last few years. All are ready to wrestle and be part of Cardinal Wrestling. The coaching staff is excited to see how they grow on and off the mat. We really work hard to not only make them great wrestlers but well-rounded young individuals. We look forward to watching them achieve both and, hopefully, we have a few more at the State Tournament this year than last year."
Manitou Springs
Coach: Paul Bonner (24 years coaching)
Returning state qualifiers: One
Key returners: Hunter Gilpin, 12., 285; Grayer Whipkey, so, 106; Emmett Wolfe, jr., 152; Orion Lavigne, sr., 145.
St. Mary's
Coach: Michael Pepper (first year)
Top athletes: Anthony Isek, fr., 106; Dominick Cuccinelli, fr., 126; Caleb Pepper, fr., 138.
Outlook: "SMHS is back after a long hiatus," Coach Pepper said. "We have six wrestlers, five of them freshmen. Very excited for the return of Pirate wrestling!"
Notes: Lack of participation ended the Pirates' program in 2010, sending interested wrestlers to compete with other programs during the ensuing years. St. Mary's returns this season with "the desire to compete for SMHS," coach Pepper said, adding that the Pirates have "no budget, no faculty, but a strong work ethic and a will to work."
The Classical Academy
Coach: Sean Collins (13th year)
Returning state qualifiers: None
Key returners: Brendan Carroll, jr., 170; Zach Courtright, so., 120; Chris Hinds, so., 182; Hagen Keller, sr., 132; Ben May, sr., 152/160; Kyler Rusin, jr., 145.
Other top athletes: Tanner Eide, fr., 195/220; David Kanaby, jr., 120/126.
Outlook: "We have more open spots in our lineup and lots of young wrestlers," Collins said. "Excited for the competition in the matroom to translate into success later in the season! See who steps up and into our lineup!"
Woodland Park
Coach: Keith Sieracki (eight years coaching)
Returning state qualifiers: Four
Key returners: Mason Crivello, 195; Zach Dooley, sr.,113; Cole Gray, sr., 170; Eli Garner, 152; Brady Hankin, so., 120; Chris Mast, 182; Colton Simonis, jr., 138.
Outlook: "The fact that wrestling season has started again," Sieracki said. "Plus a great opportunity for my guys to build on their success from last year."
Girls' wrestling (in its pilot season)
Vista Ridge
Coach: Eric Everard (17 years coaching)
Returning state qualifiers: Two
Key returners: Maya Bautista, so., 105; Hope Maldonado, jr., 111/118; Bella Mitchell, sr., 147/161; Kai Morrison, jr., 136; Amya Norman, so., 136/147; Angel Norman, jr., 118; Gaby Norman, sr., 127.
Other top athletes: Kaydence Bonewell, fr., 136/147; Cheyenne Dyess, fr., 100; Paige Faler, fr., 136; Dakotah Livermore, jr., 147; Chloe Miller, so., 136/147; Lou Newell, fr., 111; Alyssa Wheeler, fr., 100.
Outlook: "In addition to coaching another season with Tori Adams, a pioneer for women’s wrestling from Texas," Everard said, "the fact that our girls wrestling team has doubled in size since last season with five ninth graders to carry on the legacy of Vista Ridge Wolves Wrestling."
Note: Teams not listed did not report.