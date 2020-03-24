Cheyenne Mountain didn't feature a wrestler in a championship match of the Class 4A state tournament last month. It didn't matter. The Indians' presence was still felt.
Under fifth-year coach Tyler Seaney, the Indians placed sixth in the team standings for the second consecutive year. Just two years ago, they were 10th.
Seaney guided the Indians to the highest finish for any Pikes Peak region team, regardless of classification. For his efforts he is The Gazette Preps 2019-20 Wrestling Coach of the Year for the second straight season.
Jake Boley led Cheyenne Mountain, taking third at 220 pounds. He reached the semifinals and faced a familiar foe in Mesa Ridge's Jared Volcic, who won with a major decision before he went on to the capture a state title.
Four other Cheyenne Mountain wrestlers had podium finishes.
Sophomores Nicholas Grizales (120), Billy Maddox (182) and Nico Gagliardi (195) all placed fourth, while freshman Soren Herzog (170) was sixth. In all, the Indians had 10 state qualifiers.
The only other local team that had more state qualifiers was Mesa Ridge, which boasted 11 and finished seventh in the team standings behind Cheyenne Mountain. Windsor won it all with eight state placers, including five state champions out of a possible 14.
All of the Indians' state qualifiers were underclassmen: six sophomores, three juniors and one freshman.
"I'm very excited about the future of our program," Seaney said. "I also think we have an incredibly talented group of kids that wrestled JV this year that will for varsity positions next season. All in all, I couldn't be more proud of this group of kids and am very excited to start working with them for next season."